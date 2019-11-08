Kim Kardashian wants to start her own law firm ‘that will help with prison reform’

I covered part of Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the New York Times DealBook Conference this week. Kim appeared at the conference with her mom and her husband, Kanye West. It was mostly about Kim and her many businesses, and in addition to talking about Instagram and mental health, Kim discussed spon-con, her law studies and meeting with Donald Trump. You can read the NY Times’ coverage of the discussion here. Highlights, mostly from Kim but I added one Kanye section:

Kim on business partnerships and activism: “I am really cautious about what I spend. So if I overspend on something and a paid post happens to come in at that time, I’ll weigh it out and think, ‘O.K., well I have to pay for x, y, and z.’ Now it’s a little bit more personal for me. If I have a paid post that comes in and I think, ‘O.K., well this can fund x amount of people that are behind bars, that can help free them with simple legal fees that they just can’t afford, then that would be worth it to me, even if the post might be a little bit off-brand for me.’ I really weigh out different things now than I used to.”

Kim on meeting with President Trump: “I focus on prison reform and the President has done amazing things in prison reform. I will also speak up when I feel like something is not how I feel like the world should be and that could be immigration or other things. I’m very focused, there’s a lot that we have to get done in prison reform and I believe I will be more beneficial if I just focus on that at the moment. So I’m grateful for that relationship in that area and I focus on that. But that was a big thing where so many people advised me, ‘Don’t go to the White House.’ And that didn’t make sense to me because I was like, if someone can get out of prison and get their life back versus my reputation of going to the White House — when there is only one person on this planet that can make the decision and that would be the president — and that was even a question for the media, that just absolutely didn’t make sense to me. I would go see anyone in power that would have that decision to change someone’s life.”

Kim on starting her own law firm one day: “I’m definitely working really hard and it’s a commitment that I’ve chosen to take this time away from my family to study and to not go out with my friends and live a different life. And I’m so O.K. with that. I love it and I just hope that one day I can start a firm that will help with prison reform. I would love to hire these men and women that are behind bars because they know the law better than most lawyers.”

Kanye on starting a church and social media: “But just as a male opinion, looking at my daughters and looking at my family and as we are starting this church and saying that this innovation and community and what we’re doing with education and what we’re doing you know in politics even now like we have 12,500 acres in Cody, Wyo. Trump has actually opened up the ability to buy more land and in America — you know America, you can buy land and we can be owners and we don’t often have to be just the product of what black Twitter tells us what we’re supposed to do… This has been taken out of every single one of my interviews so I’m going to say it now: My father’s a Black Panther, my mother was arrested to fight for us to have the right to vote, but it was the right to vote for who we tell you to vote on.”