Kim Kardashian wants to start her own law firm ‘that will help with prison reform’

I covered part of Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the New York Times DealBook Conference this week. Kim appeared at the conference with her mom and her husband, Kanye West. It was mostly about Kim and her many businesses, and in addition to talking about Instagram and mental health, Kim discussed spon-con, her law studies and meeting with Donald Trump. You can read the NY Times’ coverage of the discussion here. Highlights, mostly from Kim but I added one Kanye section:
Kim on business partnerships and activism: “I am really cautious about what I spend. So if I overspend on something and a paid post happens to come in at that time, I’ll weigh it out and think, ‘O.K., well I have to pay for x, y, and z.’ Now it’s a little bit more personal for me. If I have a paid post that comes in and I think, ‘O.K., well this can fund x amount of people that are behind bars, that can help free them with simple legal fees that they just can’t afford, then that would be worth it to me, even if the post might be a little bit off-brand for me.’ I really weigh out different things now than I used to.”
Kim on meeting with President Trump: “I focus on prison reform and the President has done amazing things in prison reform. I will also speak up when I feel like something is not how I feel like the world should be and that could be immigration or other things. I’m very focused, there’s a lot that we have to get done in prison reform and I believe I will be more beneficial if I just focus on that at the moment. So I’m grateful for that relationship in that area and I focus on that. But that was a big thing where so many people advised me, ‘Don’t go to the White House.’ And that didn’t make sense to me because I was like, if someone can get out of prison and get their life back versus my reputation of going to the White House — when there is only one person on this planet that can make the decision and that would be the president — and that was even a question for the media, that just absolutely didn’t make sense to me. I would go see anyone in power that would have that decision to change someone’s life.”
Kim on starting her own law firm one day: “I’m definitely working really hard and it’s a commitment that I’ve chosen to take this time away from my family to study and to not go out with my friends and live a different life. And I’m so O.K. with that. I love it and I just hope that one day I can start a firm that will help with prison reform. I would love to hire these men and women that are behind bars because they know the law better than most lawyers.”
Kanye on starting a church and social media: “But just as a male opinion, looking at my daughters and looking at my family and as we are starting this church and saying that this innovation and community and what we’re doing with education and what we’re doing you know in politics even now like we have 12,500 acres in Cody, Wyo. Trump has actually opened up the ability to buy more land and in America — you know America, you can buy land and we can be owners and we don’t often have to be just the product of what black Twitter tells us what we’re supposed to do… This has been taken out of every single one of my interviews so I’m going to say it now: My father’s a Black Panther, my mother was arrested to fight for us to have the right to vote, but it was the right to vote for who we tell you to vote on.”
Let’s start with that bulls–t Kanye quote. Yes, Kanye is descended from black activists who fought for the right to vote. And now this a–hole is out here in the Sunken Place, sidling up to the white patriarchy, the same white men who make the oppression of marginalized communities their political platform. It’s not that Kanye doesn’t have the RIGHT to vote for Trump. It’s that he shows off his profound ignorance and lack of history by doing so.
As for what Kim said about meeting with Trump… as I’ve said from the beginning, Kim weighed it all and decided that she was okay with a “ends justify the means” transaction with Trump. I hate-respect it.
Any news on her baby bar exam results?
If she had taken it and passed, trust me we would have heard about it. I don’t know when she studies. She’s always on vacation or being pap’d here and there. Seems like the girl has a lot of free time lol.
“The President has done amazing things in prison reform.” “Trump has actually opened up the ability to buy more land.” I’m just not in the mood for her a**-kissing nonsense today.
I respect Kim for this decision, putting other people’s needs before her own. I don’t love Trump but I love this strong economy, it is benefitting my family. I decided it wasn’t worth hating any President, I just don’t have the energy. I vote every election and keep informed. But if you can do some good during this presidency, go for it!!!
Every single industry is somewhere between bracing for a correction and outright panic over the impending collapse. Trump inherited a strong economy built by 8 years of hard work and careful regulation under Obama, and he’s spent 2 years dismantling all of it. You may be doing well right now, but if you’re “informed” you realize that this reckless maniac has done nothing but take credit for the work of others and imperiled the future to make things look good temporarily.
We spent years saying she should do something with her celebrity, so no complaints from me.
I ask this question honestly with no shade: What do they even talk about when they’re alone together? Kim has always seemed very focused, very goal-oriented. Kanye is….let’s say, erratic at best. Does he just rant at her while she scrolls social media? Do they have lively debates? Discuss the Bachelor?
I know L.A. has some interesting personalities but Yeezus help me it all feels like they’re not just on separate pages; they’re on completely different books
Trump signed a document that other people like Cory Booker worked hard to draft and push through both houses of Congress. That is all Trump has done on prison reform.
EXACTLY. He just takes credit for the work of others.
I was about to type the same thing. Trump did nothing, Kim just tweeted and posed for pics. Neither of them did the grueling years of hard work it took to get prison reform to where it is now (and it still has a long way to go). Kim and Trump give themselves way too much credit.
So this might be controversial but here I go. Kanye supports Trump bc they are the same, the care about making money for themselves! They are both business men who failed numerous times but had rich friends to bail them out and support new business ventures. Trump is the 1% and so is Kanye. Kanye does not care about anyone but himself, his ego and his bank account.
The idea that someone who is not yet a lawyer, and not even actually in law school has any concept of what makes a good lawyer, or thinks THEY should be the head of a firm, is… well, the kind of egotistical dummy that would be married to Kanye. So, sure.
Just here to say it’s truly backwards and ignorant to praise Trump for prison reform when he and most conservatives have contributed and see no qualms about falsely imprisoning refugees, breaking families apart, and allowing them to be harmfully and fatally neglected, and physically, mentally and sexually abused.
Just because he’s making Kim look good on her prison reform crusade, does not a good person nor president make.