Kanye West might change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been in New York all week and it’s been overwhelmingly idiotic. They’ve been appearing on panel discussions and conferences and… Kim’s business acumen is something I don’t question, actually. We can question the morality or the intelligence of her product, but she knows how to sell and she knows how to monetize. Does Kanye though? Kanye claims to be a billionaire. He claims to be a Christian preacher. He claims to be a Republican. Is any of it true? I don’t know. I do know that reading these quotes made me feel dumber.

Kanye West has announced his plans to run for president in 2024 — but before potentially moving into the White House the rapper might change his name. Speaking at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, West, 42, was joined on stage by his Yeezy collaborator Steven Smith.

“When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is,” he said. “It will be on the license plate.”

That’s when West shifted the conversation to his plan to run for president. “When I run for president in 2024 —” West said. The audience reportedly laughed at this line, which West didn’t take well. “What are you laughing at?” he asked, before staring for a long time at the audience.

West said that if he were elected president, he would “create so many jobs.”

“I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” he said. “What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy — one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing because they’re so scared.”

West also said he believes African American voters are treated as a “demographic” alone, something he said he has experienced as an African American fashion designer. “As black designers out of America, you can’t have an opinion,” he said. “You can only be the consumer… you can only be a demographic. And that a boardroom says ‘this is the black demographic…This is who you’re supposed to vote on. This is what you’re supposed to buy. This is your Popeye’s chicken sandwich you’re supposed to eat on. I have seen the boardroom and back. And it’s completely the concept of a demographic.”

West also said he’s come to the conclusion that “Rome was our original Silicon Valley.” West then added that “there are only four elements: earth, wind, fire and water … therefore playing with your iPhone is the same as playing with dirt.”