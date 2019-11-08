Kanye West might change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been in New York all week and it’s been overwhelmingly idiotic. They’ve been appearing on panel discussions and conferences and… Kim’s business acumen is something I don’t question, actually. We can question the morality or the intelligence of her product, but she knows how to sell and she knows how to monetize. Does Kanye though? Kanye claims to be a billionaire. He claims to be a Christian preacher. He claims to be a Republican. Is any of it true? I don’t know. I do know that reading these quotes made me feel dumber.
Kanye West has announced his plans to run for president in 2024 — but before potentially moving into the White House the rapper might change his name. Speaking at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, West, 42, was joined on stage by his Yeezy collaborator Steven Smith.
“When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is,” he said. “It will be on the license plate.”
That’s when West shifted the conversation to his plan to run for president. “When I run for president in 2024 —” West said. The audience reportedly laughed at this line, which West didn’t take well. “What are you laughing at?” he asked, before staring for a long time at the audience.
West said that if he were elected president, he would “create so many jobs.”
“I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” he said. “What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy — one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing because they’re so scared.”
West also said he believes African American voters are treated as a “demographic” alone, something he said he has experienced as an African American fashion designer. “As black designers out of America, you can’t have an opinion,” he said. “You can only be the consumer… you can only be a demographic. And that a boardroom says ‘this is the black demographic…This is who you’re supposed to vote on. This is what you’re supposed to buy. This is your Popeye’s chicken sandwich you’re supposed to eat on. I have seen the boardroom and back. And it’s completely the concept of a demographic.”
West also said he’s come to the conclusion that “Rome was our original Silicon Valley.” West then added that “there are only four elements: earth, wind, fire and water … therefore playing with your iPhone is the same as playing with dirt.”
Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West takes one interesting point and he completely bungles it. I got stuck on “Rome was our original Silicon Valley,” because in some way, he’s NOT wrong. But then everything else happened. Same with the demographic discussion – he’s not completely wrong that too many companies treat “the black community” as a monolith with no nuance, and it’s not wrong that there should be more diversity in the boardrooms of every company. But again, Kanye takes that kind of point and goes off to some weird place. The idea that Kanye is going to be a MAGA preacher-politician-businessman who runs for president and changes his name to Christian Genius Billionaire just to stick it to the man… well, he’s playing himself. It doesn’t matter right now though – Kanye’s in the Sunken Place and he’s not coming out of it any time soon.
I hate to be an armchair psychologist. Truly, I do. But this has all the makings of a manic episode and I wish he had people in his life that would protect him from this sort of exploitation.
This isn’t going to end well. He seems the type to jump off a high rise building because he is convinced he has super powers. He is delusional. I wish he had people in his life who would help him.
Agree with you Claire. It’s sad to watch.
He needs professional help. Those who care for him should try to get him some
Side note: He isn’t a billionaire or a genius & he certainly doesn’t act like a Christian.
“Wyle E. Coyote, Super Genius” is all I could think of when I read this.
What a wasted oportunity to go with Kristian.
GrEAt aND uNmAtCHeD WiSDoM
The line about Rome being the first Silicon Valley is from Spaceship Earth at EPOCT. Judy Dench says “Rome built the first World Wide Web”. Kanye is not a Genius and probably not a Christian.
I’m just going to say that there aren’t 4 elements; last time I checked the periodic table, there were 118 of them. Please Kanye, go to therapy; I’m legit afraid something bad is going to happen if he continues going like this
Yeah no Kanye. You arent doing poorly as a designer because you are black. Its because nobody wants to wear dirty beige rags.
And people want to know why I refuse to follow him to “church” well here it is. He needs to take his meds and sit his ass down.
Her outfit is hideous.
OMG, WHAT is Kim wearing?!
No, if he chooses that as a name it would get all confusing kind of like it did when Prince changed his name and out of confusion and simplicity we all just started calling him symbol. Remember that? I’d think Kanye, being a forward thinker and operating at altitudes most of us will never reach, would want to avoid all of that. I mean we are already kind of hard pressed in terms of do we call him Kanye, Ye or Yeezy. So, if I were him, and if nothing else but for the sake of clarity, ease and authenticity, I’d go with a name most of us already know him by: Village Idiot Who’s Often Unwell.
Get him some help.
Sometimes I think the Kardashians encourage his erratic behavior. Regardless it is pretty obvious he needs help. People should really stop encouraging his manic behavior.
At this point his outbursts and religious venture are the only thing that is still drawing substantial media attention to them, so of course they bask in it…
That White House 2024 bullshit is why Kim and her grifter family are still keeping him around – they really think he can pull it off (and frankly, given the state of the world, I no longer believe it to be an impossible thing).
That’s why it is hard to find this funny – this lunatic absolutely believes everything thing he says and the fact that that he reacted so badly to people laughing doesn’t bode well for anyone who dares to disagree with him once he gets a taste of political power and 45 is all too happy to give it to him and his wife and her family are all too happy to exploit it for their own attention. Religious mania is bad news for everyone.
Kanye thinks if he stepped in front a bus he could stop it with his mind. He’s that delusional. And kim would let him so she could push a line of ready to wear widow’s clothing
Four children have to contend with this daily. My thoughts are with them.
This Christian Kanye is a phase. It’s like watching a 13 year old go through a goth phase. It will pass. He’s not religious. And he’s just monetizing it. He/they will move on to something else next year.