Don Trump Jr. said words on ‘The View’ & people are mad or something

Donald Trump Jr. has “written” a “book” called Triggered. It is about, you guessed it, how liberal snowflakes make him cry when they criticize his treasonous dips–t assface family. The less said about any of this, the better. But here we are. Dipsh-t is on a book tour and he’s hustling hard. This week, he already tried to out the anonymous whistleblower whose report “triggered” the impeachment inquiry. Dipsh-t also appeared on The View yesterday with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. Please don’t make me watch these videos:

I trust that some of The View’s women did some good work. I watched approximately 30 seconds of these videos. That was enough for me. If you want me to talk with any substance on Dipsh-t and Botox Bitch, I cannot. People Magazine did some coverage here. The Hollywood Reporter also had a good read from someone who was in the audience about what happened during the show and in the commercial breaks. It sounds like a barn-burner. But… was it worth it? Is it worth it to even give Dipsh-t any sliver of legitimacy?

Also: Dipsh-t’s book recalls a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where he thought about how much he and his family have already sacrificed:

President-elect Trump and the new first family were at Arlington National Cemetery, where Trump was to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknowns. “I rarely get emotional, if ever,” Trump Jr. wrote in his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” “Yet, as we drove past the rows of white grave markers, in the gravity of the moment, I had a deep sense of the importance of the presidency and a love of our country.” He also had another revelation as he watched his father standing in front of the tomb, surrounded by more than 400,000 graves, listening to the Army Band bugler playing taps: The Trump family had already suffered, he recalled thinking, and this was only the beginning. “In that moment, I also thought of all the attacks we’d already suffered as a family, and about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed — voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were ‘profiting off the office,’” Trump Jr. wrote. The book bills itself as a 300-page evisceration of PC culture — “the book that leftist elites don’t want you to read,” its Amazon page twice crows. In it, Trump Jr. writes, “A victimhood complex has taken root in the American left.” Yet, in his telling, the real victim is often him, his father or another Trump family member.

[From The Washington Post]

Imagine standing on that sacred ground, where soldiers from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the modern wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have been laid to rest in peace and dignity. And imagine standing there thinking about how your own treasonous bone-spur non-veteran father became president because Vladimir Putin thought your dad would be super-easy to manipulate, and you confuse that with “sacrifice.” Congrats, Dipsh-t.

Getting ready to go on The View with @kimguilfoyle to talk about #Triggered. I'm handing my Twitter account off to my team during the interview so they can tweet out the best moments. Be sure to tune in because this will be a good one, you won't want to miss it!!! pic.twitter.com/vyhtaOQ277 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019