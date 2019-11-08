Don Trump Jr. said words on ‘The View’ & people are mad or something

Donald Trump Jr. has “written” a “book” called Triggered. It is about, you guessed it, how liberal snowflakes make him cry when they criticize his treasonous dips–t assface family. The less said about any of this, the better. But here we are. Dipsh-t is on a book tour and he’s hustling hard. This week, he already tried to out the anonymous whistleblower whose report “triggered” the impeachment inquiry. Dipsh-t also appeared on The View yesterday with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. Please don’t make me watch these videos:
I trust that some of The View’s women did some good work. I watched approximately 30 seconds of these videos. That was enough for me. If you want me to talk with any substance on Dipsh-t and Botox Bitch, I cannot. People Magazine did some coverage here. The Hollywood Reporter also had a good read from someone who was in the audience about what happened during the show and in the commercial breaks. It sounds like a barn-burner. But… was it worth it? Is it worth it to even give Dipsh-t any sliver of legitimacy?
Also: Dipsh-t’s book recalls a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where he thought about how much he and his family have already sacrificed:
President-elect Trump and the new first family were at Arlington National Cemetery, where Trump was to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknowns.
“I rarely get emotional, if ever,” Trump Jr. wrote in his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” “Yet, as we drove past the rows of white grave markers, in the gravity of the moment, I had a deep sense of the importance of the presidency and a love of our country.”
He also had another revelation as he watched his father standing in front of the tomb, surrounded by more than 400,000 graves, listening to the Army Band bugler playing taps: The Trump family had already suffered, he recalled thinking, and this was only the beginning.
“In that moment, I also thought of all the attacks we’d already suffered as a family, and about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed — voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were ‘profiting off the office,’” Trump Jr. wrote.
The book bills itself as a 300-page evisceration of PC culture — “the book that leftist elites don’t want you to read,” its Amazon page twice crows. In it, Trump Jr. writes, “A victimhood complex has taken root in the American left.” Yet, in his telling, the real victim is often him, his father or another Trump family member.
Imagine standing on that sacred ground, where soldiers from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the modern wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have been laid to rest in peace and dignity. And imagine standing there thinking about how your own treasonous bone-spur non-veteran father became president because Vladimir Putin thought your dad would be super-easy to manipulate, and you confuse that with “sacrifice.” Congrats, Dipsh-t.
Getting ready to go on The View with @kimguilfoyle to talk about #Triggered.
I'm handing my Twitter account off to my team during the interview so they can tweet out the best moments.
Be sure to tune in because this will be a good one, you won't want to miss it!!! pic.twitter.com/vyhtaOQ277
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019
She is starting to look like step mama. So he’s got that going for him….
I wish shows would stop giving these a$sholes a platform to spout their nonsense.
better not to watch. little could be heard anyway, because he just could not stop talking and interrupting. very aggressive.
migraine inducing. the written recaps are good.
he’s a little shit.
I bet his first wife feels like she dodged a bullet.
What an ugly sight to wake up to. Loathsome, disgusting, rotten creatures. The Dump family makes me hope there is some godlike essence that will mete out ultimate justice, since the earthly justice system won’t do to them what they deserve.
“A victimhood complex has taken root in the American left.” – says the Right Wing douche who got offended when Starbucks took Merry Christmas off their red cups and thinks Christians are being persecuted because they can’t deny business to gay folks.
Nobody’s better at victimhood complexes than the Evangelical Right.
THIS
Preach
Exactly. The irony of the endlessly grievance-driven Trumps calling someone else victims threatens to blow my mind once and for all.
Listening to Junior, he sounds simultaneously angry, defensive, scared and unsure yet overconfident. He seems well on his way to his dad’s way of responding with a word salad of lies. He’s a disgrace, a mess, a stain. He looked unwell, which gives me a measure of satisfaction.
And don’t get me started on his girlfriend. I just read a theory that she’s only with him to advance her career. Which seems to check out as you observe their dynamic. Yikes, I hope it’s worth it.
The media needs to stop booking this fool for interviews. Let them say their crap on fox but no one else needs to help sell this stupid book that he never wrote anyway. There is no reasoning with people like this. Getting attention is the win for them and so the non crazy fox media needs to shun him and the entire family.
Seriously f-ck this entire classless, gutless piece of garbage family.
Who the literal f-ck looks at the graves of people who sacrificed EVERYTHING for their country and compares their cowardly ass draft dodging family to THAT.
Funny how so many rethugs basically get off to “WEE SUPPPOORRT THE TROOOPS” but allow this circus sideshow act of a family to CONSTANTLY disrespect the people they claim to love. And it’s like… you’re really going to use THAT media tactic during the lead up to Remembrance/Veterans Day
Why are his beady, little eyes so red?
Cocaine or Daddy’s Adderall.
I could only watch a few seconds. But enough to hear him say he’s a private citizen! Private citizens don’t get booked on the View. And for him to defend tweeting an article with the whistleblower’s name is just unbelievable. What if someone were to go after the whistleblower ? They’re basically calling their dogs to attack by doing this! Btw, dump jr is supposed to be in my area today. Our boss mentioned it at our staff meeting to let us know traffic might be bad. San Destin FL. 🤢
*voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were ‘profiting off the office,’ ”
This lie makes me want to puke. And I will not watch the videos either. I’ll listen to or read summaries not that I need any more details about his opportunistic, treasonous family.
He always looks like a deer in headlights.