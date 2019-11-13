Prince Albert: Prince Harry said he feels ‘bullied’ by the ‘harsh’ British press

Embed from Getty Images

By most accounts, Prince Albert of Monaco is something of a benevolent dictator. Everyone gets free cable and no one pays taxes. The cost of living in Monaco is insane, but there’s little oversight on… well, anything at all. The biggest PR concerns for the Grimaldis come from the French media’s interest in and coverage of Monaco, and Albert has shown that he’s reasonably adept at the carrot-and-stick approach to media management. He’ll threaten lawsuits and issue harshly worded denials, but he also plays ball with the French media, allowing carefully curated images of his domestic life (with wife Charlene and their twins) to be published in the friendlier outlets. It all came from Princess Grace and that “Hollywood” way of image-management.

Well, now a new Hollywood actress has married into another royal house, and Prince Albert has some thoughts. Albert actually spoke briefly with Prince Harry a few weekends ago in Japan, at the Rugby World Cup, and now Albert is chatting with People Magazine about his conversation with Harry:

Prince Albert understands Prince Harry‘s complaints about media coverage and has offered some personal advice, the Monaco royal tells PEOPLE in an exclusive new interview. Acknowledging Harry’s legal action and candid comments in a recent documentary, Albert tells PEOPLE, “I completely understand his reasons.” Attending the World Cup Rugby final in Japan on November 2, Albert met briefly with Harry in private, where he says he expressed “my support and my sympathy.” “He has said he feels ‘bullied,’ and I can understand and sympathized with him over that,” says Monaco’s sovereign, 61. At the same time, he adds, “We didn’t talk about it that much, because we talked about environment-related issues — and the rugby too — but I sympathized with him, saying, ‘Just do what you have to do to ensure your privacy.’” Stressing “it wasn’t a long conversation, though,” he explains the counsel he offered expressed his own belief that “sometimes you just have to ignore it and move on. Sometimes you can ignore whoever is out there that’s being too inquisitive or too hard on you.” The best thing, suggests the prince — who has previously applauded Harry and Meghan’s media relations — “is not to pay attention.” The royal dad maintains, “you have to protect your personal life, your family and their intimacy as much as possible, whenever possible. Especially when you’re a public figure with appearances to attend. Of course, that’s harder to do than to say. And it’s especially difficult with the British press, which is so inquisitive, so harsh. Not only on the royal family but on other celebrities and other public figures as well.”

[From People]

“And it’s especially difficult with the British press, which is so inquisitive, so harsh.” Le Shade. Yeah, Albert probably has a much easier time with the French press because, ultimately, they don’t truly give a f–k about him or his family. But the British press has been treating every story with the Sussexes as some kind of deeply personal affront to all things British and royal and traditional. Anyway… it’s clear that Albert is somewhat fond of Harry and it’s nice that he’s going on record defending the Sussexes.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images