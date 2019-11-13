Prince Albert: Prince Harry said he feels ‘bullied’ by the ‘harsh’ British press

By most accounts, Prince Albert of Monaco is something of a benevolent dictator. Everyone gets free cable and no one pays taxes. The cost of living in Monaco is insane, but there’s little oversight on… well, anything at all. The biggest PR concerns for the Grimaldis come from the French media’s interest in and coverage of Monaco, and Albert has shown that he’s reasonably adept at the carrot-and-stick approach to media management. He’ll threaten lawsuits and issue harshly worded denials, but he also plays ball with the French media, allowing carefully curated images of his domestic life (with wife Charlene and their twins) to be published in the friendlier outlets. It all came from Princess Grace and that “Hollywood” way of image-management.
Well, now a new Hollywood actress has married into another royal house, and Prince Albert has some thoughts. Albert actually spoke briefly with Prince Harry a few weekends ago in Japan, at the Rugby World Cup, and now Albert is chatting with People Magazine about his conversation with Harry:
Prince Albert understands Prince Harry‘s complaints about media coverage and has offered some personal advice, the Monaco royal tells PEOPLE in an exclusive new interview. Acknowledging Harry’s legal action and candid comments in a recent documentary, Albert tells PEOPLE, “I completely understand his reasons.”
Attending the World Cup Rugby final in Japan on November 2, Albert met briefly with Harry in private, where he says he expressed “my support and my sympathy.”
“He has said he feels ‘bullied,’ and I can understand and sympathized with him over that,” says Monaco’s sovereign, 61. At the same time, he adds, “We didn’t talk about it that much, because we talked about environment-related issues — and the rugby too — but I sympathized with him, saying, ‘Just do what you have to do to ensure your privacy.’” Stressing “it wasn’t a long conversation, though,” he explains the counsel he offered expressed his own belief that “sometimes you just have to ignore it and move on. Sometimes you can ignore whoever is out there that’s being too inquisitive or too hard on you.”
The best thing, suggests the prince — who has previously applauded Harry and Meghan’s media relations — “is not to pay attention.”
The royal dad maintains, “you have to protect your personal life, your family and their intimacy as much as possible, whenever possible. Especially when you’re a public figure with appearances to attend. Of course, that’s harder to do than to say. And it’s especially difficult with the British press, which is so inquisitive, so harsh. Not only on the royal family but on other celebrities and other public figures as well.”
“And it’s especially difficult with the British press, which is so inquisitive, so harsh.” Le Shade. Yeah, Albert probably has a much easier time with the French press because, ultimately, they don’t truly give a f–k about him or his family. But the British press has been treating every story with the Sussexes as some kind of deeply personal affront to all things British and royal and traditional. Anyway… it’s clear that Albert is somewhat fond of Harry and it’s nice that he’s going on record defending the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I adore Meghan, but not as an actress. The Grace Kelly comparison is a bit much?
That’s irrelevant. We are living in different times and Meghan was not born with a silver spoon in her mouth and the connections and privilege of Grace Kelly.
Again for the people at the back. Meghan has never compared herself to sirens of the silver screen so I wish people would stop with this B-list cable actress nonsense.
GF was a hard working woman who made her own millions.
No it isnt. The comparison isnt based on either of their acting skills. It’s based on an American actress marrying into a Royal family. Which they BOTH did.
My point is that Grace Kelly was an American celebrity when she married royal. Meghan was mostly unknown in the U.S. She’s, as is oft said here, an American divorcee and biracial. She’s also a well educated career woman in her late 30s who knows her own mind. These are the factors fueling the press. She wasn’t a celebrity prior to Harry, so it isn’t so much about that.
Uh…yes she actually WAS a celebrity prior to Harry. She made frequent appearances on morning shows, worked with different brands, and did promo for her show…just like any celebrity. Just because you didn’t know or pay attention to her before doesn’t mean she wasn’t a celebrity. Just because she wasn’t at Angelina Jolie levels of fame in the US (and why should the US be the ultimate barometer for celebrity status in the first place?) doesn’t mean she wasn’t a celebrity. What on earth….
She WAS a celebrity before she met Harry. LOL. She wasn’t an A-list celeb but I knew who she was as did the people in the 35 countries where Suits is aired did. And that includes a LOT of people here in the States. She wasnt a random unknown woman. She ran in pretty important circles as evidenced by the number of high profile friends she has. Just because you didn’t know who she was doesn’t mean many many others didnt.
@Beach Dreams thank you.
I don’t think she was a celebrity… She was an actress, but not famous on any measurable scale. Being on morning shows was part of her hustle, which we’ve heard a lot about. She wanted to get herself out there and raise her profile… and boy did she.
Serious question then…if Meghan had been a lawyer not an actress before marrying Harry, would the press treatment of her be kinder? If your answer is no, they’d treat her the same way, then we’re all in agreement here.
@Originaltessa Girl, bye. Not famous on any measurable scale…and yet was on one of the highest rated cable shows in the WORLD. Being on morning shows was the least notable thing about her career. You all really need to stop trying to rewrite this woman’s career and history.
Harry is being treated harsh, but he’s stubborn too. I’m curios how long the Harry-Meghan marriage will last. I’m pretty sure this won’t be a long union.
@ELIZA. I’m pretty sure it will last because he is a fighter. Unlike others in his family, my guess is that he does not take his commitment or his responsibility as a husband lightly. If Meghan goes, so will he. I don’t doubt that at all.
Yeah, people said the same thing about Brangelina too and they eventually divorced. It seems to me that Harry doesn’t care much about traditions and keeping the royal family united. I can see a divorce in his future. He’s not the type to be tied down if he doesn’t like something. It’ll be a mess.
@Eliza: don’t know if you’ve noticed but Harry and Meghan move in sync. They function as a unit and everything decision they make, they do so as a couple and from a united front.
That doesn’t sound like a couple who’s divorce is inevitable as you keep implying.
Thanks for your insight Miss Cleo.
Random Question. Is it now standard procedure for report to ask any famous person, with any connections at all, for a comment about Harry and Meghan?
Yes.
I’ll never forget that Albert had Charlene’s passport taken away and intercepted her at the airport. And she sobbed throughout the wedding.
He’s a snake.
Truth.
was that fact or fiction?
You can find articles and pics here on CB.
I thought Albert was a controlling pig and his wife was basically a prisoner…or did that narrative change and I missed it?
Nowadays his wife is confident, was just in Japan supporting SA for the Rugby World Cup.
She runs a couple of Charities in SA, one teaching children how to swim, Meghan asked her to help another program in SA.
Albert and his siblings take after their parents, the morals of alley cats.
Albert is probably not the best person for Harry to be identifying / aligning himself with. I also suspect that Albert is commenting on this out of mere altruism. After-all we are now hearing about a European Royal who is largely ignored except in the French gossip mags who ridicule his sexual predilections.
Most likely they have known one another for years.
Can any comparison be made with foreigners that married a royal? I think the Danish/Australian princess goes back to her hometown from time to time but she seems to follow the royal rules. What about Queen Maxima?
Meghan and Harry seem to have the desire to appeal to an international audience and reinvent the rulebook in doing so but it just doesn’t match well with the British traditions. They might have been a bit too aggressive with their plans to modernize the royal family and perhaps could’ve waited a little longer.
Meghan was always going to be vulnerable to criticism but keeping the cost of her wardrobe as low as possible and cosplaying a perfect British lady for a year or two would’ve helped her.
The thing that would have helped her was being a white woman hun.