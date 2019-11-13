Did you know Princess Anne had a series of torrid love affairs in her youth?

The Crown Season 3 is about to drop on Netflix, and it will show Prince Charles and Princess Anne in their teens and early 20s, apparently. Young Josh O’Connor looks like a perfect Charles, I haven’t seen enough of Erin Doherty to know if she will be a good Anne. The thing is, for people my age and younger, Princess Anne exists in the cultural zeitgeist as a horse-obsessed older broad who doesn’t give a sh-t about fashion or makeup. We don’t really think of Anne as a young beauty, or someone who had some possibly torrid love affairs in her youth. But she probably did have lots of love affairs, at least that’s what I think Richard Kay at the Daily Mail is trying to say. As we all know, royal reporters tend to use coded language, especially when it’s about a royal figure’s sex life. So as I was reading Kay’s piece, I just replaced “dance partner” and “riding companion” with “lover” every time. And damn, girl, Anne was GETTING SOME. Richard Kay truly listed them all:
Gerald Ward. The story begins with Gerald Ward, an Eton-educated ex-Cavalry officer, who later became Prince Harry’s godfather. They dated when Anne was in her late teens, after she left Benenden School and had just begun her public duties. Ward, a Berkshire landowner, was an all-round action man who enjoyed parachuting, scuba-diving and skiing, and was a veteran of the Cresta Run, a hair-raising toboggan track in the Swiss Alps. But romance with the Queen’s daughter did not flourish, and Ward, who died in 2008, went on to marry twice.
Sandy Harper. From the age of 19, her most frequent companion was polo player Sandy Harper, a man two years her senior whose father trained ponies for Lord Cowdray on his West Sussex estate. With his fashionably long hair, open-necked shirt and beads, Sandy was certainly not the conventional royal escort. The pair were regulars at the new discotheques springing up all over London’s West End, with Anne often spotted, chastely driving the two of them away at the end of the evening.
The Earl of Caithness. Another among the early runners and riders was the Earl of Caithness, whose late father was factor and land agent for the Queen’s Balmoral and Birkhall estates. And because the Earl was the same age as Prince Charles, he was often invited to parties and dances. It was noted that he was an attentive presence at Anne’s side during Charles’s 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle.
Other dance partners. Other well-born dancing partners included Ewen Cameron, now Baron Cameron of Dillington and a crossbench peer in the Lords. Anne visited the Old Harrrovian when he was at Oxford and was a guest at his 20th birthday party. Off and on she had also been enjoying the company of Brian Alexander, younger son of World War II hero Field Marshal Earl Alexander of Tunis. Brian later ran the private Caribbean island of Mustique. ‘A dear, lovely man, but too wet,’ was Princess Margaret’s caustic observation.
Richard Meade. The most serious suitor in the young Princess’s life was Richard Meade, the dashing horseman who — after Cambridge and the Royal Hussars — went on to win three Olympic gold medals for eventing. (It was at a fancy dress party for his son, James, that Prince Harry was pictured in a Nazi uniform.) To onlookers, the suave Meade seemed to be favourite for the Princess’s hand. Blond, tall and handsome, he had the same firm chin and eyes alive with mischief as Anne’s father, Prince Philip.
Andrew Parker Bowles: For following a chance meeting at Royal Lodge, the Queen Mother’s home at Windsor, the then 20-year-old Anne came to know Andrew Parker Bowles, adjutant in the newly formed Blues and Royals regiment, a former ADC to the Governor-General in new Zealand, and a noted ladies’ man. Until this point, Anne’s boyfriends had been varied but predictable. Parker Bowles was infinitely more sophisticated and it helped that his father, Derek Parker Bowles, was a long-standing friend of the Queen Mother. At the time they met, Andrew was dating ex-deb Camilla but that did not prevent him enjoying the charms of other women, including Lady Caroline Percy, daughter of the Duke of Northumberland, and Lady Amabel Lindsay, lively daughter of the Earl of Hardwicke. But it all fizzled out [with Anne] when Parker Bowles, a man described by one ex as ‘the greatest lover in London’, was posted to Germany.
The bit about the “love triangle” between Andrew Parker Bowles, Camilla and Anne has been widely known/rumored for decades. I think it wasn’t really a love triangle as much as Andrew Parker Bowles chasing every skirt he saw, and Camilla was happy to turn a blind eye. Everyone in royal circles knew that Anne and Camilla both had eyes for Andrew Parker Bowles, and then Camilla “won” and then she continued to keep Charles around because… why not? Anyway, apparently the love triangle will feature quite heavily in The Crown. That should be good – I’m very interested in Princess Anne’s young adulthood, when she was out there slaying dudes constantly.
Before I even read the post, I’m just coming to say that I saw the title of this and immediately thought, omg, @BayTampaBay is going to be SO EXCITED lol
Becks1, I am very excited as The Princess Royal is my favorite Royal. I have pictures of her from the 1970s that could be advertisements in Vogue or Harper’s Bazaar for Miu-Miu or Prada today. There is one very stunning photograph of Anne at Ascot (I believe) in a very beautiful yellow coat holding a killer navy handbag. I love Anne’s fashion sense in that she buys the most expensive couture and wears it for 30 or more years just like Nan Kempner or Babe Paley. Being able to wear 30 year old couture and not look ridiculous is true style and true old school class. Anne is just too cold for words. IMHO, she is up there with Cher, Dolly, Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren.
This is just a hunch but I do not think the relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles ever ended. They are both a little long in the tooth to be having a full blown affair but I believe there is a deep on-going relationship still going on especially after the death of Parker-Bowles second wife. When Anne and Parker-Bowels are at the same event there are always pictures of them together whether the event took place in the 1970s or last week. Also, as the Queen mother was very-very good friends with Parker-Bowles parents, Andrew Parker Bowles was always “around” as Anne grew up. FYI: There is a 12 year age difference between The Princess Royal and Andrew Parker Bowles.
Also, I have read (Lady Colin Campbell books and Tina Brown book) that Anne and Camilla get on very well together as they have the same shared interest in men, wine, horses, hunting and sport. Also, they have always ran in the same set or sets.
This is the first time I am hearing that Anne and Cams get on well. I’m not sure why, but that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy. I adore that dame Camilla, and I would find a friendship with those two fascinating!
L84Tea, My theory is that both women are basically no-nonsense broads who just believe in “getting on” with the task at hand to move the situation forward in order to do their duty and facilitate to what they really want to do. I did not mean to imply that they are best buds but from what I have read there is a pleasant respectful relation that is deeper than a :hello there” basis. I mean, when you think about it, they both know all the TRUE DIRT on each other and everyone in their set going back to the late 1960s. I love to imagine they meet up once year in jeans and Shetland sweaters lugging a case of wine to a cottage on the estate of a magnificent country house and gossip about old times.
Anne is a badass.
I always thought Anne+ Cam didnt get along because Anne refused to curtsey to Cam, when she married Chuck in 2005. So the Queen had to invent the blood-Princess-curtsey-rule
Okay now I’ve read the post. Looks like it will be an interesting season of the crown, that’s for sure. I really cant wait.
Yes it is common knowledge in UK..
I came to say this.
Ann’s second marriage was so low key she arrived in a Range Rover to spare the RF embarrassment.
That Aristo / Royal circle is so incestuous that she was shagging Camilla’s husband whilst Camilla was shagging Charles.
Ooooh, yes! The Australian magazines at the time alluded to all this, but were very careful in what they published. No matter. My lovely newsagent used to get in several English magazines for me each month. They were less restrained.
Camilla kept Charles because Andrew never stopped chasing skirts. Aristos in that crowd married to make kids and keep estates, not to be faithful.
It was explained to me that you basically married into a family and into set not necessary to a person per say. Love and companionship were there but romantic love was not necessary the overriding factor. If one can get one’s head around this concept, which is very foreign to all classes of Yanks, it becomes easier to understand how & why Rose Hanbury’s marriage to David Rocksavage Cholmondeley and Marina’s Hanbury’s marriage to Ned Lambton, Earl of Durham are successful.
Looking at these pictures, Vanessa Kirby was fantastic as Margaret in the first series but she would have been really well suited to play Anne too.
interesting….anne was a slut in her youth stories running instead of prince andrew raped youths is really something….
Yep. We knew. She just dresses like an Edwardian church reformer.
Wow. Charles was never handsome. Ever.
I wouldn’t exactly describe Anne as a young beauty either… They just pulled the worst from both of their parents, who were attractive in their youth. Oh well…
they are all really lucky to have been born royal… they are not atractive people at all
She looks pretty good in that pouty equestrian photo, one of the best I’ve seen.
It’s a strange mix of features. There are some that should be attractive, but they’re kind of extreme all mixed together and it comes off as goofy.
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/2c/98/10/2c981039f81f9ba12a95498ab68ff168.jpg Like – he looks perfectly fine there – and I can see both Harry and William in him. He was never going to be a heartthrob, but he wasn’t super ugly either. I’d say he was a pretty ‘average’ looking guy.
Same with Anne though. There are photos where she looks more relaxed and is smiling where she looks a lot more attractive than she does in most photos. There’s a bit of a spark there that makes her look fun.
Ugh I can’t wait for this season. I’m much more interested in Anne’s story than Charles’. We already know his spiel.
Supposedly, Andrew Parker Bowles is the inspiration for the character Rupert Campbell-Black in Jilly Cooper’s novels.
In the top black and white picture she’s gorgeous. Then, unfortunately, the horsey genes kicked in and she has royal horse face. Sorry, not sorry. It is what it is.