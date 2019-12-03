“Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk posed together for a wintery selfie” links

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk posed together for another Instagram selfie. Honestly, I don’t mind this – Gwyneth must be so happy to be with someone who wants to do this kind of stuff with her. [JustJared]
John Waters’ favorite films of 2019 are not what I expected. [OMG Blog]
Olivia Jade Gianulli is back on YouTube. [The Blemish]
I saw The Farewell & Awkwafina was good in it, although I’m not sure if she will get an Oscar nomination for it. [LaineyGossip]
Tom Welling looks like surburban Karl Urban now. [Pajiba]
Kanye West has a new music video, blah. [Dlisted]
I love T&L’s recap/analysis of The Crown. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Emmanuel Macron is tired of Donald Trump’s BS. [Towleroad]
Liya Kebede wore a sleeping bag as a skirt!! [RCFA]
Awkwafina was very, very good in The Farewell. I hope she’s included at awards time.
John Waters’s film list is exactly what I would expect from John Waters.
Awkwafina deserves an Oscar nomination. So does Zhao Shuzhen.
I finally watched The Politician and I suddenly feel like I get this relationship. He’s 100% in love with Margot Tenenbaum, isn’t he? I mean, he’s clearly obsessed with Wes Anderson, at least…
Olivia Jade – just shows you how screwed up our society is. Her video is nearing 2 million views. Do you think she feels she’s been punished or is she more popular than ever?
Kanye west – that video is supposed to be funny right? PMK ruined the whole thing hahaha. Poor little Saint is tripping on those over-sized pants. WTH? Those are rocks your kids are walking on, that’s dangerous with such loose baggy pants !