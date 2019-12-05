Holiday socks, a Hanukkah charm necklace, gifts and more



Many of you got the $200 Roomba on sale which is cool! It’s still that price if you’d like to get one for yourself or as a gift. I’m considering splurging on another one, which I know is ridiculous I need to chill out with the purchases. My philosophy is only to recommend things I either own or would like to try and I love my Roomba. I was just talking to family about it at Thanksgiving actually. My aunt and uncle want one but they have five cats and worry that the cats will hate it. (There was that story in the comments by Tiffany about how her friend’s Roomba spread cat puke all over the house too!) Here are some more things from Hecate and me to consider for yourself and as gifts. Thanks to TwentyTwoWords for two product ideas for this post.

From CB: A carbon monoxide detector for peace of mind



Hecate just covered the story about Anna Faris’ family getting carbon monoxide poisoning in a rented home over Thanksgiving. She recommended that people travel with a carbon monoxide detector. I do not have an attached garage or fuel-burning stove or fireplace in my home but I’m still buying one of these suckers and will bring it with me when I travel. This Kidde plug-in carbon monoxide detector with battery backup is the only CM detector among the bestsellers which has an A from Fakespot. It is under $20, has 4.6 stars and over 400 ratings. People call it easy to set up and say that they bring it with them when they travel.

From CB: An ocean wave projector night light for children and adults



I was looking for a device that provides ambient light as an alternative to candles. I found this little ocean wave projector for under $25 and it arrives tomorrow. I’ll let you know how it works! This has 4 stars, over 900 ratings and an A from Fakespot. It also has a little speaker you can plug your device into and comes pre-loaded with ambient sounds like crickets, birds and ocean waves, although some people don’t like those. The ocean wave lights come in seven different colors and there’s a remote control to change them and switch the music/sounds. There’s also a shut off timer so it doesn’t run all night after you fall asleep. People say it’s relaxing, that their children love it, and call it “one of the coolest night lights I have ever seen.”

From CB: A clean/dirty dishwasher magnet



This is one of those things that you need but put off buying because you just deal with the issue and forget about it. I end up emptying the dishwasher myself or sticking a note on top of it to remind my son that the dishes are clean. I just bought this and hope that it helps him take over this job permanently. It’s just a little magnet that you flip to indicate whether your dishes are dirty or clean. Simple, easy and solves an issue so many households have. This would also make a great stocking stuffer.

From CB: Ring size adjusters so you can wear those too-big rings



I have a lot of rings which are slightly too big for me, either because I bought them at antique shops or because I’ve lost weight. These little size adjusters solve that issue well. It’s just a coiled clear pvc strip that you put on the back of the ring and cut to size. These have almost 3,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A from Fakespot. You get four coils, two 2mm and two 3mm for $5.99, or 18 of them for $8.99. You adjust the fit by using more or less coil length. Reviewers say they’re easy to use, that they do the job quickly, and that they like how inexpensive they are.

From CB: An eyelash and eyebrow grooming set would make a great gift



I always rave about the Ardell lash combs but in reality I’m constantly losing them and am down to one. It makes such a difference to separate your lashes after applying mascara. This eyelash and eyebrow grooming kit comes with a lash comb with a handle, an eyebrow brush and comb and a spoolie with a little brush for applying eyebrow powder or pomade. It’s a great price at just $8 and is something any makeup lover would appreciate. This seller also has tiny little eyeliner/eyelash serum applicators available in this listing at 100 for $7! Latisse users are raving about those and people really like this tool set too.

From Hecate: A charm necklace for Hanukkah



I’m sure those of you who celebrate Hanukkah have a lock on what to get but for those who aren’t, I got a great idea from my girlfriend. She suggested a charm necklace, starting with the necklace and then a charm each day to add to it. This necklace comes with two charms and a little birthstone and even has its own gift box and bag so you don’t have to wrap it. If you do want more charms, they have additional options you can give on separate days. For the younger folks, they have these dreidel slippers for $15 that I think are darling.

From Hecate: Fun socks for stocking stuffers



I love socks for stocking stuffers because I like the irony of stuffing a sock with a sock. Plus they take up a lot of room, which helps if you have multiple stockings to stuff. These have 380 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot and come in so many fun patterns and designs, including graphic prints, wacky animals, works of art and more. If you want more of a holiday vibe to your footwear, these are two pairs for $9 and have both Christmas and Hanukkah designs. They look really cute and there are so many designs to choose from!

From Hecate: Our book of the month: Red Ranger Came Calling by Berkeley Breathed



Berkeley Breathed is the author of the Bloom County comic strip. This book has nothing to do with Bloom County or its inhabitants, but it has all the charm and depth that Breathed brings to his stories. I came across this book over a decade again and fell so in love with it on the spot, I bought a copy for every member of my family. It’s a wonderful Christmas story that speaks to childhood and magic. But the very best part is when you read what inspired the story at the end. And unfortunately, that’s all I can tell you or else I’d ruin it for you.

