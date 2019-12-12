Cyberbully Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg has an ‘anger management problem’

Donald Trump is sick with jealousy that Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. Trump has a thing about those kinds of accolades. He was denied all of the Emmy Awards, so he tries to be as deplorable as possible to somehow become the POTY in a bad way, like his evil is so undeniable and all-encompassing that he has to become POTY. Instead, Time Mag went positive with Greta, a teenage environmental activist and it’s killing him. It’s killing him so much that he decided to hate-tweet a teenage girl.

Remember just last week when Melania Trump and the Deplorables thought it was THE WORST THING EVER that Barron Trump’s name was mentioned during the impeachment hearings? One of the legal scholars made the point that the constitution did not want presidents to act as kings, nor did the founders want any part of an American aristocracy. The legal scholar said that while Donald Trump can name his son Barron, he can’t make his son a baron. And those a–holes screamed and cried about how dare the legal scholar name-check A CHILD. Now we have the president CYBERBULLYING a teenage girl for “her Anger Management problem” and telling her to “chill.” Dafaq?? Where are all of those triggered deplorable snowflakes complaining about Barron now? BE BEST. Greta reacted too:

Absolutely No Chill Greta. pic.twitter.com/Tn86gnIgnT — Vas Drimalitis (@vasdrimalitis) December 12, 2019

Also: Trump is shocked that of all the treasonous and criminal sh-t he’s done, he’s being impeached over the Ukraine sh-t.

Privately, he's stewing. Close adviser says Trump is somewhat taken aback that his actions toward Ukraine are ultimately what led to his likely impeachment: "Frankly, I think he's a little surprised it's the Ukraine thing that's done it." w/ @kaitlancollins and @Kevinliptakcnn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 11, 2019