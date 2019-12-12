Cyberbully Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg has an ‘anger management problem’

Donald Trump is sick with jealousy that Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. Trump has a thing about those kinds of accolades. He was denied all of the Emmy Awards, so he tries to be as deplorable as possible to somehow become the POTY in a bad way, like his evil is so undeniable and all-encompassing that he has to become POTY. Instead, Time Mag went positive with Greta, a teenage environmental activist and it’s killing him. It’s killing him so much that he decided to hate-tweet a teenage girl.
Remember just last week when Melania Trump and the Deplorables thought it was THE WORST THING EVER that Barron Trump’s name was mentioned during the impeachment hearings? One of the legal scholars made the point that the constitution did not want presidents to act as kings, nor did the founders want any part of an American aristocracy. The legal scholar said that while Donald Trump can name his son Barron, he can’t make his son a baron. And those a–holes screamed and cried about how dare the legal scholar name-check A CHILD. Now we have the president CYBERBULLYING a teenage girl for “her Anger Management problem” and telling her to “chill.” Dafaq?? Where are all of those triggered deplorable snowflakes complaining about Barron now? BE BEST. Greta reacted too:
Also: Trump is shocked that of all the treasonous and criminal sh-t he’s done, he’s being impeached over the Ukraine sh-t.
She gets time mag AND she’s better at Twitter than him. Ouch.
Anyways, Trump has a environment management problem. Chill planet earth, chill.
I LOVE that she changed her header to: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.” LOVE this young woman!!! SNAP!
Where’s Melanoma lecturing Orange Twitler about cyberbullying and to “Be Best”???
This is not the first time she has trolled him, either. After the UN climate change summit, she changed it to his quote about her, something like being “a nice girl with a very bright future.” Go Greta!
Trump is scum…
It’s up to the American people to vote him and his minions out next year.
Hopefully all those who voted 3rd party or didn’t vote in protest, have learned their lessons and will vote Dems all the down.
I’m *still* scared of all the Bernie Bros. who are threatening to “bring it down” like they did before by not voting for the Dem candidate in the Gen. Election, as well as Tulsi the Plant pulling a Jill Stein move.
Scum? A lying, infantile, narcissistic grifter and serial sexual assaulter, sure, but… um… Yep, on second thought, I’ll go with scum.
Good for her, and that is an excellent response on her part.
Here’s what I really don’t get- he was person of the year in 2016. Like…does he need to win every year to feel better about himself?
At this point, everything has become political. So he’s obligated to trash a liberal winner. Something tells me if, say, Stephen Miller had gotten POTY, he wouldn’t be tweeting about it. Or he’d be declaring more “winning” for his side. He’s a monster.
Yes everything has to be about him. He isn’t trashing the winner because of politics he doesn’t care about that he cares he lost. He only cares about him that is it! So yes a 16 year old trying to make the world better getting something he desperately wants (he makes fake covers) would be an issue. Just like if we go 1 day without talking about him he does something.
It’s really sad to know that the President is spending his time trying to attack a teenager when he clearly has bigger fish to fry. It’s so ridiculous….
1. She has every right to be angry. Very angry. And to me, she’s managing it pretty well, channeling it into actually doing something productive.
2. To paraphrase Hillary Clinton, you can bait this turd with a tweet. He is the one who can manage his anger. Or a business. Or the government. Or anything.
3. This being fine and dandy, but someone saying “your kid’s name is Baron” is a melt-down level incident. I hate this. All of this.
trump doesn’t care about Barron and if melanie did she’d get him far, far away from that monster. She obviously doesn’t care that the poor kid looks like a hostage in every photo taken of him. That folderol was to score points with the brain dead MAGAts.
Maybe Greta could take Barron to a good old fashioned movie or they can rent Manchurian candidate. Here’s a young lady absolutely and rightfully outraged about climate and the Rapist Demon tells her to chill when, ironically, he’s so full of hot air. I don’t mean Greta, but I just don’t get why someone in the public eye doesn’t just tweet out every bad thing about him although it would take many tweets. We know he’s a sick garbage infant. He doesn’t do clever or rise above it shit. I mean someone should just be like…You chill you fat ugly mentally ill rapist bitch who everybody hates and your daughters a dog. I mean just literally tweet shit like that over and over until his wonky broken brain legit explodes. I don’t wanna go effing high Michelle. Some of us can’t afford to like you can.
lucy2, I hate it, too. The double standards are insane. I don’t see any way out of this anytime soon, either. People are digging in their heels to support Trump with everything they’ve got.
Be Best, for real.
It’s called projection.
This man is unhinges and horrific. I am out of things to say about him. But honestly he’s this angry about not making man of the year- that he’d attack a child. And yes I know he enjoys hurting children.
Like he’s a man of anything period. Little bitch fisted virus.
Where is the blow up, why isn’t she defending Greta. She and the the deplorables were upset, because Baron‘s name were mentioned last week by the Professor Pamela (I forgot her last name). These peoples are such fucking hypocrites.
Greta is much intelligent than that orange POS .
Projection, much? Ummmm is anybody going to ask him why *he* thinks he should have been impeached if not for Ukraine?
Right??? It would be funny if it weren’t so terrifying.
In all of his tweet-storming and interviews, has he ever actually straight out denied wrong doing? I see the name calling, deflection, redirection, etc., but is it ever “I flat out did not do xxx?”. Honestly curious as I do not know.
The only one I can think of off the top of my head is maybe the Stormy Daniels hush payment? I can’t remember now if the question he was asked was “did you paid her?” or “did you direct Cohen to pay her?,” but he simply answered “no.”
Was he looking in the mirror when saying this? Because it’s his own description,….
What GROWN man insults a TEENAGER!!!!
Right Wing Rethugs. Remember rush limbaugh and Chelsea?
He, his family and his enablers really disgust me.
I had to leave Twitter because it was affecting my mental well-being. The gargantuan level of hypocrisy of Trump and his supporters is indefensible. Their inability to acknowledge or control it is beyond my ability to ignore it.
We knew Trump would have words about this announcement. That he couldn’t control his pettiness and even fake-congratulate instead of insult is… not surprising, but so very sad.
Trump will NEVER “behave”. His arrogance and hubris has completely consumed him, Hyde has smothered Jekyll in his psyche. I used to think he was an amusing relic from the 80s, but now I know he is monstrous. He is the embodiment of toxic ego that once given nourishment to thrive can destroy and infect and poison if not checked. And he sits in one of the most powerful and influential positions on our planet. And no one can remove or control him. And all we get to do is react to his destruction. We’ve gotten good at pushing his buttons, but we haven’t learned anything beyond that.
I can’t take another 5 years of this. If he gets elected again, which I think is likely to happen, I will abandon social media. It may be the only way to live with any semblance of peace of mind.
Here are some extremely scary trump supporters at his PA rally. They threaten violence and civil war.
Hey FLOTUS, how’s that ‘protect our children, anti-bullying campaign’ working for you?
Reality check:
Melania’s sincere concerns about bullying do not extend beyond her own self-interests.
The only time she discusses the matter with specifics is when she feels that the media has been “bullying” HER or a member of her clan.
I reported his tweet for targeted harassment. Yeah, twitter won’t do anything, but why not make them work for it?
Also, Kamala was SO right when she called out twitter for not banning him. He breaks their rules daily. She was abandoned on that by every other candidate. I didn’t forget that.
There are other’s who haven’t forgotten that either.