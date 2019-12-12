Brad Pitt will spend Christmas Eve with his three youngest kids & no monitor

Some days, I wonder if Angelina Jolie is actually employing some kind of long-term strategy with her neverending divorce from Brad Pitt. It’s been more than three years, and they’ve yet to come up with a financial agreement on their divorce, and I believe they do not have a permanent custody/visitation agreement worked out. The custody arrangement they have right now is the “temporary” one they agreed to back in 2018, and it seems to be working out okay. But my theory is that Angelina wants to drag it out so that the kids will get older and begin to make their own decisions about whether they want to see Brad. Originally, Maddox was the only one old enough to refuse to see Brad. Then Pax refused too. And now it sounds like Zahara has zero interest in spending time with her dad over Christmas. Still, Brad’s people are happy that he’ll get to see the three youngest kids on Christmas Eve… without a monitor. For the first time.
Brad Pitt is getting into the holiday spirit! The actor is expected to celebrate Christmas Eve with some of his kids without a monitor, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Brad’s planning on having the younger kids on Christmas Eve,” the source tells Us about Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, noting that this will be the first Christmas since his divorce with Angelina Jolie in which a monitor won’t be present at Pitt’s house. (The actress filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage and 10 years together.)
While his daughter, Zahara, 14, was present last year, the Ad Astra star, 55, is “not expecting her this year,” says the source. And certainly not son Maddox, 18, and Pax, 16, either as Pitt is not on good terms with them. In the meantime, the producer can at least take comfort in being with his youngest kids to celebrate the holiday. “He’s hoping they’ll want to spend the night,” says the source, “but he’s really just looking forward to Christmas Eve with them.”
Is Zahara just old enough to make her own choices? Or did she tell Brad that she had other stuff to do and he was fine with it? I don’t know. We’ll probably never know. Oh well… I’m glad that Brad will get to see three of his six children on Christmas Eve. He better do the proper divorced-dad thing and buy them lots of presents and make sure the fridge is stocked with their favorite food. He might even want to prepare a proper meal.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I’m officially SICK of Brad Pitt….
SERIOUSLY! What a PAB!
This sounds awful, but I am wondering if he only has an interest in having a relationship with the biological children? And that the older three know he doesn’t consider them equal.
@smalltown girl
I’m glad you said it so I didn’t have to. That was my first thought as well, unfortunatly.
I think most of us mentioned before that we think Brad said some unforgivable things on that plane. Things like they are not his blood so not his children etc.
OMG I literally typed this and then decided not to post it. That to me is a HUGE red flag about his relationship with the the older three kids.
As an adoptee this is looking awfully familiar to what I have been through with some extended family, I got a lot of “It’s just not the same as real family” and it stays with you, for a long time.
Wasn’t there a report that Angie told Maddox that Brad didn’t want to adopt him or something? I wonder if those thoughts just permeated onto the other adoptees and now they just feel some type of way over him? (along with any other feelings they may have over him atm)
It is a bit odd only his biological children are going? I mean he’s been father to all of them, apart from Maddox, since soon after birth.
I know it’s a totally different scenario than what happened with my husband and his narcissistic ex who alienated him from his daughters BUT I still get sad hearing this. I’m happy for him the younger kids (who probably are legally obliged to be with their dad) will be there but it’s sad that the older ones have dropped him. I realize we don’t know what happened and we don’t know what Angie says or doesn’t say- but it just feels like they should have both their mom and their dad – wasn’t he a part of their lives all through their childhood? And Angie would sing his praise? So surely he has some redeeming qualities and can be a dad to them. That’s what divorce does after all. It requires both parents to concede and put the children’s needs for both relationships ahead of individual wants.
There is a TON of projection in your comment. And considering that Brad himself has admitted that he has anger issue and a drinking problem and that he has has to have SUPERVISED visits with his kids for the last three years, it’s safe to assume that whatever happened on that plane was detrimental to the emotional and allegedly physical well being of his kids.
Yeah, that’s really not a good look is it.
I hate to say ut, but he may not care that much. He gets “his” kids in christmas eve and that may be what matters. I know plenty of people that stop caring about the bonus children in divorce.
Ok so I am just going to repeat myself from the other thread.
Zahara turned 14, the legal age in Cali to decide in custody cases, and she decided to NOT see her father anymore.
That is a huge red flag since all of those over the legal age have decided that.
It also hints that the minors are all mandated/forced to see but personally don’t want to.
I don’t think Angelina is playing anything at all. She mentioned in court papers that she stopped mediating between the kids and Brad last year and has left everything to the court. She had been, is and will always protect her children and act in their best interest. Samantha really is a wonderful lawyer and I am glad she is on Angelina & the kids side.
This is his first unsupervised visit? Hopefully it’s only for one day and the kids are not forced to spend Christmas away from their siblings. If this is his first unsupervised visit then I fully believe that whatever happened on the plan fully warrants his kids not wanting to be around him. Supervised visits are not common place and usually only used when the child’s safety is in question. Fuck Brad Pitt
I just felt sad when I read this…sad for the three children he’s done with…I understand why they are done with him! I wonder about the 3 bio-kids being with him with NO supervision. I am not sure he is ready for that cause he’ll end up making it all about him instead of about them is my guess.
He always gave strong vibes of only adopting those kids because that’s what angelina wanted. He wanted to come across as a good dad and family man. It was all an image. The fact that one by one the adopted kids are choosing to not spend time with him when they turn 14 speaks volumes. He doesn’t deserve these kids and if he is toxic they should just cut him off. Glad they at least have angelina in their lives. Whatever her faults, she is a very hands on mother who really seems to love her adopted and biological kids equally.
I grew up in a family that mixed adopted with biological. It’s not an ideal situation and as you get older you feel less connected. It’s a tough situation. I definitely don’t feel like brother is really my brother. We are now in our fifties and we have no connection and no desire to see each other.
It could be that they don’t want to see their dad for more serious reasons or the simple answer could be that now as teenagers these kids would just rather spend the holidays close to their friends, as been my experience. Who knows.