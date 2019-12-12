Blind Item: Which A-lister has been sending graphic photos to LA swingers?

Page Six has an excellent/gross blind item today, and I thought we should discuss it. Because I don’t want to use photos of my actual guess for the blind item, let’s just enjoy Baby Yoda from The Mandolarian and imagine a world where the fame turns Baby Yoda into the kind of freak who sends unsolicited d-ck pics to LA swingers in the hopes of getting into a threesome. That’s the blind item:
An A-list actor — who has been hit with several #MeToo accusations — raised some eyebrows in the LA swinger community (which we imagine is pretty tough to do) by sending an extremely graphic picture to a number of couples online, without making any effort to conceal his identity.
He sent the super-steamy shot to a series of opposite-sex couples in the hopes of interesting them in a threesome, we’re told. The shot — seen by Page Six — shows the star grinning while holding the camera at arm’s length to show his torso and erect penis. The toned actor appears to be lying in bed.
Insiders said the shot shocked recipients partly because of the star’s apparent lack of interest in concealing his identity, but also because he’s been accused of sexual misconduct in the past couple of years. Said a begrudgingly impressed insider, “I’m a fan of the d–k and all, but aren’t you trying to be a movie star still?!” We’ve decided to conceal the actor’s identity out of respect for his privacy…
My guess is James Franco. CB’s guess was Ben Affleck. I honestly don’t want to spend all day thinking about either of their dongs, but there you go. I think Franco would do this because he still likely has the mindset that he can get away with doing all kinds of strange, inappropriate and criminal sh-t under the guise of “I was just acting” or “it’s performance art!” Affleck seems like the type to fall head-first off the wagon and into the swinger community. Baby Yoda judges all of y’all.
My mind went first of all to James Franco and then to brain bleach, thanks for this start to the day guys!
Totally Franco. Ben Affleck is not ‘toned’.
haha, I had the same thought. But I will add…he’s still hotter than Franco who I find repulsive and always have, so…it’s okay Ben.
my mind went to Franco as well.
I just read about this in a FB gossip page I belong to. The overwhelming favourite choice is James Franco based on the #metoo stuff that came out and his behaviour while at NYU/Columbia (whichever school he was it).
My first thought was Casey Affleck.
Baby yoda is everything and I shall no doubt have a house full of related merchandise once my children find out about him.
My first thought was Casey Affleck as well, but the more I think about it the more I think James Franco makes sense. He seems like he would think that sending out that type of pic of himself would make people fall over themselves to sleep with him.
is Casey Affleck really considered a major a-list celebrity though? I know he won an Oscar but he doesn’t seem a list to me.
Did I miss the news that Ben Affleck was accused of sexual misconduct? And yes, I also thought of Franco as I was reading this. In general what’s wrong with some men, why would they think exposing their dicks is some kind of flirting, wooing?
he grabbed Hillary Burton’s boob in an interview and was inappropriate with an interviewer at one point. nothing super outrageous, but just sloppy, gross, and bad in general.
I’m on a dating site and I explicitly state that I am in the process of a divorce and just looking for friends/people to talk to. Yet 9/10 males message me and when we start having a good conversation they ask if I have Kik, and when I am like actually I do not (nor do I want see your junk, sir) all conversation stops.
Oh this has to be Cuba Gooding, Jr, right?
Yes, for sure!
I thought Casey Affleck and maybe Jared Leto.
Baby Yoda would be un-corrupted by fame.
Either Franco or Jared Leto.
James Franco first thought.
My first thought was Franco too and I’m not even sure why. Maybe because he’s always been a horn-dog who enjoys crossing the line.
Don’t see Ben doing this.
Definitely Franco. He’s so into himself, he’d probably assume the couples would be honoured to receive a picture 🤢
You just know Franco shouts his own name when he climaxes.
My first thought was immediately James Franco.
Yep, Franco. And to be clear I take no issue with him wanting consensual threesomes…it’s the him being a disgusting sex abuser that bothers me.
Thank you for the Baby Yoda. Seriously!
Yeah I’d go with James Franco. The B. I. says grinning and James looks like he is perpetually grinning.
James Franco or Casey Affleck.. Ben Affleck is not in shape but was he caught up in the #metoo movement? Franco has numerous allegations against him, Casey sexually harassed women on the set of his movie & had to pay them off. Grabbing a boob is disgusting behavior & I’m not excusing it. However, but Ben is sloppy…& there’s no way he’s toned. Franco, Leto & his brother are all better guesses.
James Franco was my first thought!
oh franco for SURE. i can imagine the exact look on his face, ugh. such a gross man.