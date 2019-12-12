Duchess Kate wore velvet McQueen & lots of diamonds to the Diplomatic reception

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Queen’s Diplomatic Reception last night at Buckingham Palace. Kate actually attended with her husband Prince William, but I feel like no one paid much attention to him. Plus, he’ll take credit for Kate’s success anyway. And no joke, Kate’s whole look and vibe was successful. I often felt like Kate had no idea how to “do” very formal receptions and black-tie events, but like everything else in Camp Cambridge, things eventually snapped into place after seven years of marriage and some competition.
Last night, Kate wore a midnight-blue velvet Alexander McQueen gown with the kind of neckline made to showcase a big statement necklace. I imagine this is bespoke, and it is GORGEOUS. I hope this gets some rewears, because it deserves to be seen again and again. I’m a fan of velvet gowns in winter anyway, but this silhouette is great on Kate too.
Kate paired the great gown with jewels from the Royal Collection. She borrowed the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace and the Diamond Chandelier Drop Demi-Parur earrings. She also wore the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara, one of two tiaras that Kate always gets to “borrow” from the Queen. It’s not that the Lover’s Knot is her favorite – which is what so many sites claim – it’s that the Queen generally only “offers” Kate certain pieces and tiaras. People were trying to figure out what was happening on Kate’s right hand too – she seemed to be wearing a diamond cluster ring, and no one knows if that too is from the Royal Collection, or perhaps William gave Kate a new ring, or perhaps she bought something for herself.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Something about this gown doesn’t quite work for me and it’s in the neckline/shoulders. I love the side profile shots and think she looks great, but in the front view shots something is not working and I think it is the shoulders. But I agree the fit of it looks good on her and it works well with those jewels.
I was thisclose to really loving this look, but I don’t like the puffy shoulders on the dress. In the first picture on the post, where you cant see the shoulders, it looks SO much better. I also cant decide whether I love all the diamonds or not. Objectively diamonds and velvet are a gorgeous combination, but I cant decide here – it may actually be too much? But its not like the other ladies are going easy on the bling either, so Kate fits in.
Anyway I saw last night on twitter that Kate is at 56 engagements for the year (now 57 I guess.) 56.
I’m curious about how many events William, Harry, and Meghan has now if Kate has only 56! I feel like this was a particularly busy year for Kate so I’m surprised the number is so low.
Becks 1,
That amount doesn’t seem accurate. I follow Gerts Royals for engagement numbers, I think that is more accurate but they are sometimes slow on updating.
There is also another website/ forum that counts royal engagements (I can’t remember the name now) and the last time I checked, their numbers were higher than Gerts because they take more things into consideration when counting engagements.
It was in an article with quotes from Scobie, so it didn’t seem that far off for me. It may not be completely accurate, but I don’t think shes going to break 100 this year.
It would not include the Pakistan tour though.
I don’t trust/follow Gerts Royals.
That number is from last year, maternity leave. Including the tour, at this point this year Kate is at about 114 and William is just shy of 200.
The article cited the 2018 numbers which were even lower, so I don’t think its from last year.
Whoever was counting it may not have been counting all the random KP meetings. and the Pakistan tour prob wasn’t counted.
(and to be clear the number could be wrong, I cant find the link now lol, but I don’t think its significantly wrong. Kate’s visits get a lot of press but she does go for long periods of time with no visits/engagements.)
Love me some jewellery!
Nice outfit for the event but Anne still slayed at the NATO reception. As a future queen in the modern Kate still needs to show she brings more to the table than having access to the Royal Collection.
I like when she pulls her hair back. She really is a very pretty girl and you can see her face and it’s not all hair hair hair. Look overall is very regal, but not modern.
I like when she pulls her hair back too. Sometime when she wears big necklaces she leaves her hair down, and it definitely detracts from the jewelry. What’s the point of wearing some serious bling if people cant see it? I feel like she is learning that, finally.
For me this is probably her best look ever – she’s styled and dressed for the occasion.
Would have been perfect if the neckline had been v neck- it would have looked very 40s glamorous.
But the colour and texture are gorgeous for winter.
I don’t like the shoulders. Too 80s (am noticing she has those types of shoulders more and more on her outfits).
Plus the neckline feels really busy. I don’t think she really needed to wear something on her neck. Makes the look too busy.
But other than that she looks good
I’m feeling cranky so the shoulders are wonky. As is the Botox face.
Color and styling and the jewels(!) are great. I’m always happy to see that tiara, it’s so pretty.
Can we have post about Swedish royal family at Nobel prize ceremony. There were some serious gowns. Victoria had one that i thought was crazy and something you will never ever see anyone from BRF wearing it
She looks beautiful
Given that poor Sophie was stuck with an 7gly tiara for a looooong time, and that Diana was only loaned the CLK in all her years as a royal (and the Spencer tiara, but that one was a family tiara) Kate was lucky that she was given access to 3 tiaras in only a few years.
The last time she wore this necklace, she had her hair down hiding the necklace. It was a major fail. She looks much better with her hair up for formal events. The dress, meh! The neckline and sleeves are very Eighties. Velvet is nice but I see it as black and not midnight blue. (shrugs)
well presumably she wasn’t too busy working on her early years initiative to slather herself in diamonds and make small talk for a bit.
I like the neckline but not with a necklace, one or the other.
I would (cheekily) like to think the new ring is from big willy after the Rose scandal this summer. His way of apology.
She also clearly had NO problems getting child care sorted either.
This gown looks so good on the side UNTIL you see the front. It made her look more boxy than she actually is.
I don’t think she looks good, or well.
It should work, but something is slightly off with the cut.
Sculpted shoulders/neckline would work with a bare throat but with a big necklace it’s wayyyyy too fussy and “Miss America 1986.”
Love the dress but the necklace was a terrible choice.