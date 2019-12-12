Duchess Kate wore velvet McQueen & lots of diamonds to the Diplomatic reception

Embed from Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Queen’s Diplomatic Reception last night at Buckingham Palace. Kate actually attended with her husband Prince William, but I feel like no one paid much attention to him. Plus, he’ll take credit for Kate’s success anyway. And no joke, Kate’s whole look and vibe was successful. I often felt like Kate had no idea how to “do” very formal receptions and black-tie events, but like everything else in Camp Cambridge, things eventually snapped into place after seven years of marriage and some competition.

Last night, Kate wore a midnight-blue velvet Alexander McQueen gown with the kind of neckline made to showcase a big statement necklace. I imagine this is bespoke, and it is GORGEOUS. I hope this gets some rewears, because it deserves to be seen again and again. I’m a fan of velvet gowns in winter anyway, but this silhouette is great on Kate too.

Kate paired the great gown with jewels from the Royal Collection. She borrowed the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace and the Diamond Chandelier Drop Demi-Parur earrings. She also wore the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara, one of two tiaras that Kate always gets to “borrow” from the Queen. It’s not that the Lover’s Knot is her favorite – which is what so many sites claim – it’s that the Queen generally only “offers” Kate certain pieces and tiaras. People were trying to figure out what was happening on Kate’s right hand too – she seemed to be wearing a diamond cluster ring, and no one knows if that too is from the Royal Collection, or perhaps William gave Kate a new ring, or perhaps she bought something for herself.

