“Harvey Weinstein settled with his victims for $47 million” links

Harvey Weinstein settled his civil case for $47 million, but is he admitting to any wrongdoing? [Jezebel] and [LAT]
Personally, I love the name Virginia. [LaineyGossip]
In the Heights has its first trailer. [JustJared]
Vanderpump Rules stars have the secret hangover cure: Midol Complete? I always found that Advil, a ton of water and fried food were the real hangover cure. [Pajiba]
Jordyn Woods has taken a lie detector test, oh honey, don’t. [Dlisted]
My 600 Lb Life has a season 8 trailer. [Starcasm]
A lot of Duran Duran’s music holds up, have you noticed that? [Seriously OMG]
I love this color combo on Lupita Nyong’o. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Emily Ratajkowski looks like 2007. [RCFA]
Yes.
lalalala the reflex, lalalala the reflex, lalalala the reflex, exexexexex…:-)
Love them. They totally hold up! Reflex is my all time favorite.
I saw them maybe 2 years ago? They were SO good. It was a really energetic and fun show.
DD holds up pretty good too!
So depressing in the Harvey Weinstein case.
And disappointing, I was hoping for more,
much more. 😔
His victims did what they felt was best for them. He is still going to trial for the criminal charges against him. One has nothing to do with the other. The majority of his accusers weren’t able to file criminal charges anyway. This gives them something at least.
I wonder if it keeps any of them from providing testimony in the other criminal cases…I would guess the settlement comes with a NDA.
@Ellen that generally isn’t allowed in criminal cases anyway.
IN THE HEIGHTS!!!!!!! It looks amazing. I’m so excited.
Since when does he need a walker? Ugh spare us the theatrics Weinstein.
Is this like a go to tactic for rapists? Cause I remember Cosby trying to feign frail and obtuse during his trial too.
He’s “claiming” he has back pain and is having surgery next week and his lawyers issued a statement saying it wasn’t a publicity stunt. But the judge told him there’s no excuse for him to not show up to his trial in January so the judge isn’t buying it.
I saw a video of HW last week where he wasn’t using a walker but had people helping him make it down the courthouse stairs. It seemed fake to me – very much “I’m a decrepit old man, how could I possible hurt these women.” What scum.
I know a Virginia and find the name very charming! Never associated it with virgin or vagina, but I’m not a 12 year old boy either.
And not a dime of that money is coming out of his own pocket. His insurance is footing the bill. Just like with Bill Cosby.
Midol is great. The caffeine is really a boost you need.
My husband swears by midol. I have to hide it so I have it when I actually need it for it’s intended purpose because he’s always using it 😂
My first thought seeing Weinstein in that pic was he needs to look a little sicker if he’s gonna do the ‘go to court with a walker for sympathy’ look. I don’t care what he’s got, I will never have any sympathy for him.
No amount of money from his damn insurance would be enough. I’m holding out hope for the criminal trial.
He’s very committed to his fake disability, tennis balls and everything.