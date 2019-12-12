“Harvey Weinstein settled with his victims for $47 million” links
  • December 12, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Harvey Weinstein posts new bond to ensure he won't flee sexual assault trial

Harvey Weinstein settled his civil case for $47 million, but is he admitting to any wrongdoing? [Jezebel] and [LAT]
Personally, I love the name Virginia. [LaineyGossip]
In the Heights has its first trailer. [JustJared]
Vanderpump Rules stars have the secret hangover cure: Midol Complete? I always found that Advil, a ton of water and fried food were the real hangover cure. [Pajiba]
Jordyn Woods has taken a lie detector test, oh honey, don’t. [Dlisted]
My 600 Lb Life has a season 8 trailer. [Starcasm]
A lot of Duran Duran’s music holds up, have you noticed that? [Seriously OMG]
I love this color combo on Lupita Nyong’o. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Emily Ratajkowski looks like 2007. [RCFA]

19 Responses to ““Harvey Weinstein settled with his victims for $47 million” links”

  1. Tiffany says:
    December 12, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    “A lot of Duran Duran’s music holds up, have you noticed that?”

    Yes.

  2. Ash says:
    December 12, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    DD holds up pretty good too!

  3. Capepopsie says:
    December 12, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    So depressing in the Harvey Weinstein case.
    And disappointing, I was hoping for more,
    much more. 😔

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      December 12, 2019 at 12:45 pm

      His victims did what they felt was best for them. He is still going to trial for the criminal charges against him. One has nothing to do with the other. The majority of his accusers weren’t able to file criminal charges anyway. This gives them something at least.

      • Ellen Olenska says:
        December 12, 2019 at 12:49 pm

        I wonder if it keeps any of them from providing testimony in the other criminal cases…I would guess the settlement comes with a NDA.

      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        December 12, 2019 at 12:55 pm

        @Ellen that generally isn’t allowed in criminal cases anyway.

  4. Becks1 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    IN THE HEIGHTS!!!!!!! It looks amazing. I’m so excited.

  5. Mtec says:
    December 12, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    Since when does he need a walker? Ugh spare us the theatrics Weinstein.

    Is this like a go to tactic for rapists? Cause I remember Cosby trying to feign frail and obtuse during his trial too.

    • Hope says:
      December 12, 2019 at 1:08 pm

      He’s “claiming” he has back pain and is having surgery next week and his lawyers issued a statement saying it wasn’t a publicity stunt. But the judge told him there’s no excuse for him to not show up to his trial in January so the judge isn’t buying it.

      I saw a video of HW last week where he wasn’t using a walker but had people helping him make it down the courthouse stairs. It seemed fake to me – very much “I’m a decrepit old man, how could I possible hurt these women.” What scum.

  6. Kate says:
    December 12, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    I know a Virginia and find the name very charming! Never associated it with virgin or vagina, but I’m not a 12 year old boy either.

  7. McMe says:
    December 12, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    And not a dime of that money is coming out of his own pocket. His insurance is footing the bill. Just like with Bill Cosby.

  8. Kath says:
    December 12, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    Midol is great. The caffeine is really a boost you need.

    Reply
    • Lua says:
      December 12, 2019 at 1:17 pm

      My husband swears by midol. I have to hide it so I have it when I actually need it for it’s intended purpose because he’s always using it 😂

  9. HK9 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    My first thought seeing Weinstein in that pic was he needs to look a little sicker if he’s gonna do the ‘go to court with a walker for sympathy’ look. I don’t care what he’s got, I will never have any sympathy for him.

  10. Molly Fulton says:
    December 12, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    No amount of money from his damn insurance would be enough. I’m holding out hope for the criminal trial.

  11. Ana says:
    December 12, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    He’s very committed to his fake disability, tennis balls and everything.

