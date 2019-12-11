Greta Thunberg is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year: good call?

I don’t hate this? Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2019 is Greta Thunberg, the teenage environmental activist who triggers Deplorables and climate-change deniers. I realize that Time wanted to use a cover shot of Greta out in nature, but surely they could have also used the still photo of her glorious thunder-face when Donald Trump waddled into the United Nations?

You can read Greta’s POTY profile here at Time Magazine. The first quote from Greta: “We can’t just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying.”

Other notable People of the Year for Time Magazine: the athletes of the year are the US Women’s National Team in soccer. Lizzo is the Entertainer of the Year. Bob Iger of Disney is the Businessperson of the Year. And the Guardians of the Year are “the public servants.” I’m glad Bigly Trump’s fatass didn’t make the cut. Also: they posed Bob Iger with BABY YODA inside the magazine!!

Embed from Getty Images