Greta Thunberg is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year: good call?

I don’t hate this? Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2019 is Greta Thunberg, the teenage environmental activist who triggers Deplorables and climate-change deniers. I realize that Time wanted to use a cover shot of Greta out in nature, but surely they could have also used the still photo of her glorious thunder-face when Donald Trump waddled into the United Nations?
You can read Greta’s POTY profile here at Time Magazine. The first quote from Greta: “We can’t just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying.”
Other notable People of the Year for Time Magazine: the athletes of the year are the US Women’s National Team in soccer. Lizzo is the Entertainer of the Year. Bob Iger of Disney is the Businessperson of the Year. And the Guardians of the Year are “the public servants.” I’m glad Bigly Trump’s fatass didn’t make the cut. Also: they posed Bob Iger with BABY YODA inside the magazine!!
The U.S. Women's Soccer Team is TIME's 2019 Athlete of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/POPdUBWsK6 pic.twitter.com/UX8GyRWJgV
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2019
.@lizzo is TIME's 2019 Entertainer of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/ILo2CDwuQZ pic.twitter.com/5tnfRTXpiJ
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2019
The Public Servants are TIME's 2019 Guardians of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/cJrllvPtHV pic.twitter.com/phRuSTNMeG
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2019
Covers courtesy of Time, photo courtesy of Getty.
Best choice. Forward thinking; on point. Thank you Time.
He’ll sprain his fat thumbs tweet-storming about these covers! Maybe he’ll stroke out over it… or most like, he’ll ask Hannity to roll it up and spank him with it.
🤞🏻🙏🏻
Both Hitler and Stalin were Time’s person of the year too. She was in the news a lot, so that is the part that counts.
Maybe this will be trigger for Trump’s coronary we all know is long overdue.
The Christmas present so many of us want to open this holiday season!
Let us pray, Sisters.
The Hong Kong protesters should have been included.
dota, what the hell? She’s a great role model for girls, women and the whole damned world! I’m glad she got this honor. Valiant, kick-ass teenager fighting for the good of the planet. Damn straight they made the right choice!
Past awardees include: Nixon, Reagan, two Bushes, Newt Gingrich, Ken Starr, Giuliani, You, Trump and in 1941 the cartoon character Dumbo was going to be it but the Pearl Harbor attack knocked it off of the cover an onto the inside page.
That last one kind of lets you see how shocking the attack was to the US that things were so boring that a Disney character was the most interesting thing going on.
ALSO past awardees: Jimmy Carter, MLK Jr., Nelson Mandela, Gandhi, Roosevelt, JFK and the 2002 Whistleblowers. So what’s your point, exactly?
Congratulations to Greta. She is an excellent choice. Climate change is a urgent and serious issue.
The perfect choice – I can’t think of any other individual who has fought as hard as Greta – at her young age, she has created a world-wide movement – extraordinary.
Great call.
While I’m happy she gets recognized for the work she’s doing, I can’t help but worry that we put to much on her. I’m also a neurotic, so I don’t always trust my worries. Good for her.
A resounding YES!