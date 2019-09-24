Greta Thunberg shamed everybody at the UN, then death-glared at Donald Trump

I don’t even remember the first time I heard about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who has become the face and voice of youth activism and youth advocacy on climate change. Her name really started cropping up everywhere about five months ago, and then Time Magazine put her on the cover in May of this year. She’s inspired and encouraged young people to demonstrate, strike and walk out of schools around the world in environmental protests. She’s also on the Autism scale – she has Asperger’s, one of the most high-functioning diagnoses on the scale. I think interest in Thunberg really picked up here in America this summer when Greta announced plans to travel to America to protest, and she came via a carbon-neutral sailboat. Two weeks on the Atlantic and she arrived in New York in late August. On Monday, she gave a speech before the United Nations General Assembly:
In all honesty, I’m so cynical that one of my first thoughts was “haha, it’s brilliant that she’s becoming the face of climate crisis activism, because it will be so difficult for the a–holes to attack this well-spoken white European child.” Guess what? The a–holes are attacking this child. In nearly every article, every tweet, every social media post about Thunberg, there are Russian bots and climate-change-deniers and general MAGA dirtbags trying valiantly to dismiss Thunberg as a liberal prop, some actor hired by the Dying Mother Earth Conglomerate. The conservatives are having the same kind of meltdown towards Greta that they did towards all of those traumatized kids at Parkland who only wanted to go to school without getting shot.
Anyway, while Greta was at the UN, she ran into the Secret Service. Because Donald Trump was there too. She was ushered aside and she gave a thunderface to end all thunderfaces when she saw Emperor Bigly. The children are our future.
We are all Greta Thunberg.
pic.twitter.com/dEyjsfTOJE
— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) September 23, 2019
If a picture is worth 1,000 words then this GIF is worth 100,000 #ClimateWeek2019 pic.twitter.com/AqXdeUzgk3
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 23, 2019
WATCH: 16-year-old climate activist @GretaThunberg was escorted to the side by security as Trump arrived at the UN pic.twitter.com/BwBJYKUfpe
— Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) September 23, 2019
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Just look at how many people are scared of her. She’s so powerful.
I love Greta, I love that she isn’t scared to walk into a room of rich powerful adults and tell them off and call them on their bullshit. She inspires me to be more assertive and call people out more when they are in the wrong.
She is being ripped apart by bots and Russians and conservatives and Crazy Denialists. I hope she has a good support system. It breaks my heart that people refuse to face reality and the imminent doom of our terrible lifestyle.
Conservatives are having a fit. Calling for this child’s death. Spreading propaganda comparing her to nazis. They have really lost it.
I live in Sweden and I am so f-ing proud of her. Right wing politicians over here have been talking sh*t about her since day one, when she started protesting outside the swedish parliament just over a year ago. She started, by herself, and 13 months later she has the world’s attention. So proud.
I wish I had half the balls this amazing young lady has. She’s truly a gem, and I wish nothing less than an amazing, fulfilling life for her. If she’s doing this kind of amazing work at this age, I can’t even begin to imagine where she’ll be in a decade.
I’m very happy that Greta s doing what she’s doing!!… her manner of speech sounded a bit theatrical to me though… But if it’s working, then great, I guess!… I’m glad she is taken seriously.