Greta Thunberg shamed everybody at the UN, then death-glared at Donald Trump

I don’t even remember the first time I heard about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who has become the face and voice of youth activism and youth advocacy on climate change. Her name really started cropping up everywhere about five months ago, and then Time Magazine put her on the cover in May of this year. She’s inspired and encouraged young people to demonstrate, strike and walk out of schools around the world in environmental protests. She’s also on the Autism scale – she has Asperger’s, one of the most high-functioning diagnoses on the scale. I think interest in Thunberg really picked up here in America this summer when Greta announced plans to travel to America to protest, and she came via a carbon-neutral sailboat. Two weeks on the Atlantic and she arrived in New York in late August. On Monday, she gave a speech before the United Nations General Assembly:

In all honesty, I’m so cynical that one of my first thoughts was “haha, it’s brilliant that she’s becoming the face of climate crisis activism, because it will be so difficult for the a–holes to attack this well-spoken white European child.” Guess what? The a–holes are attacking this child. In nearly every article, every tweet, every social media post about Thunberg, there are Russian bots and climate-change-deniers and general MAGA dirtbags trying valiantly to dismiss Thunberg as a liberal prop, some actor hired by the Dying Mother Earth Conglomerate. The conservatives are having the same kind of meltdown towards Greta that they did towards all of those traumatized kids at Parkland who only wanted to go to school without getting shot.

Anyway, while Greta was at the UN, she ran into the Secret Service. Because Donald Trump was there too. She was ushered aside and she gave a thunderface to end all thunderfaces when she saw Emperor Bigly. The children are our future.

We are all Greta Thunberg.

