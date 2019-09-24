Duchess Meghan repeats a Madewell denim jacket for Day 2 of their tour

Here are some photos from Day 2 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s African tour. They’re still in South Africa, and they spent the first part of today on Monwabisi Beach for events in association with Waves for Change, The Lunchbox Fund and Sea Change Project. In many of these photos, they’re meeting with youth surfers associated with Waves for Change, which teaches young people not only how to surf, but what kinds of techniques to use to keep calm, to keep emotions in check, etc.
For this part of the day’s activities, Meghan wore black jeans, a white button-down shirt and a jean jacket. The jean jacket seems to have been in Meghan’s closet for a while – if it’s the same one (I think it is), she’s wore this Madewell jacket before to some low-key events. The white shirt honestly looks a lot like the Misha Nonoo piece from the Smart Set collection, although I have not seen that confirmed anywhere, and eagle-eyed fans seem to think that it’s probably a different (linen-blend) shirt altogether. She also wore loafers – flats!! – today instead of those wedges she wore for Day 1.
So far, the coverage in the British papers has seemed… okay. They made a big deal about how yesterday was the “first time” Meghan made reference to her African-American heritage, which… is funny because she’s made implicit references all along, plus she exists as a black woman in the royal family, which is why the British media can’t stop smearing her. I’ve seen some outlets try to make “Harry and Meghan being affectionate” into a thing, like they shouldn’t hold hands of put their arms around each other while they’re on the job. I’ve watched some of the videos and it’s never like “ooh, look at us, PDA!!” They’re just a touchy couple. Harry especially seems to need that constant physical connection to Meghan.
Oh, they spoke on camera!
During the engagement Harry and Meghan gave a quick pooled interview, sharing their views on the mental health crisis our world is currently experiencing. “No matter where you are,” said Meghan, “everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing.” pic.twitter.com/1YA8rXua2i
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 24, 2019
She’s also purposefully not wearing her ~$200k engagement ring, which I think is cool. They are visiting poverty stricken areas and it seems as though she’s very conscious of that and has tailored her entire wardrobe to reflect: (1) practicality; (2) actual boots on the ground work; and (3) the environment – meaning culturally as well as literally.
If you look closely one of the bands on her ring finger has a tiny blue stone (almost like turquoise) in it, I’ve never seen a close up of her wedding ring so maybe it’s always been that one but it’s really pretty
I thought her anniversary band had the family’s birthstones embedded in it. Maybe that’s what we’re seeing.
Isnt her anniversary band a diamond band? That’s what I thought at the Trooping.
Anyway, What Meghan Wore says its this ring, and that she is not wearing any other rings:
https://jennifermeyer.com/products/turquoise-marquise-ring
I think she just really likes Jennifer Meyer pieces.
I thought it was very tactful of her not to wear her engagement ring and keep her other jewellery to a minimum
I agree, I think not wearing the engagement ring is a simple gesture that goes a long way. She’s wearing fairly minimalist jewelry, outfit repeats – I think she’s doing this right, so far.
Her wedding band is not that big though, I honestly don’t think it’d draw that much attention and they aren’t really visiting the slums. But kudos for her for making a conscious effort.
Her actual wedding band is just the plain Welsh gold one, so definitely not flashy.
She looks really good in this outfit and it’s perfect for the event.
Soooo cute!!!
Im pretty sure its the first time shes ever explicitly referred to herself as a person of color publicly. I never judged her for it because 1. I dont know her 2. you can read in between the lines in how she never shyed away from her heritage in her wedding, her article in glamour, the tig, etc etc.
it’s such an odd criticism because she has written and talked about the racism her mom dealt with, and the colourism she herself faced as a lighter skinned biracial actress
No, it’s not.
It is in print out there, someone said, she should not be on a list with black women, and her reply to that, was it’s news to her Mom and her, that she is not black.
double comment
Even if Meghan was reticent about talking about being mixed-race, the British media will not allow her not to. I some times wonder what Meghan thinks of all the black women who are supporting her and calling her a black princess. Would it have been something she would’ve leaned into if she hadn’t been faced with so much racism.
Would it have been something she would’ve leaned into if she hadn’t been faced with so much racism.
Same.
Nope. She wrote in Elle(?) about being biracial. It’s in print.
She tweeted back in 2014, when someone stated that she was “not black, that list shouldn’t have put her on there”… “My mom and I would certainly disagree”. I don’t think she has ever spoken about her race while a member of the Royal Family. That speech was a pretty big deal.
The surfing organization sounds amazing! What a wonderful way to combine a sport with mental health and coping strategies. Well done!
Some really great organisations they’re visiting today! And it’s good to see them speaking so much, this definitely isn’t just a photo op tour.
Their outfits suit the day and getting stuck in with the work. The only thing is that it looks windy and the loose parts of Meghan’s hair are in her face at times.
One of Harry’s love languages definitely seems to be physical affection, and quite possibly Meghan’s too. They’re completely smitten with each other.
They doing great and I’m so happy! @jessica , yes! I noticed it too on the other engagements and I’m glad she is being sensitive to it specially because the British press is always looking for something to tear her down. I’m not saying she should not wear her ring but perhaps she is feel more comfortable without it specially with all the engagements they have and a small child. Anyhow just love that the tour is doing great and she looks fabulous!
She looks great, casual yet pulled together. Madewell is my new favorite brand, and I found you can get good deals on it at Nordstrom Rack.
Anyone have an id on her shoes?
I know she wears Rothy’s a lot, but they don’t look quite right to be them. They kind of look like Tom’s too. They’re definitely along the lines of the two, but I’m honestly not sure.
I’m loving this tour. They look so happy and in love and you can see that people love them.
Love her look! Love them!! They are so awesome.
I know I’m going to get ripped apart for this but she looks like she’s put on a little weight and looks great. I wonder if they will try for baby #2.
@Basi
Meghan isn’t an actress anymore, so I guess she can hold off on the diets and such. She looks good as she is though.
They work really great together. That interview with them was very interesting and both were knowledgable.
Sorry to be crude but I am thankful she is not wearing jeggings squeezing the life out of her crotch. She is dressed appropriately in business casual.
Dwl. I agree
I love that she looks healthy! So many times poor Kate looks like she’s wasting away.
And to think, photos add weight!
This is a great time to go on a tour like this. Still in love and also on that new baby high- the crowds will feel this and feed off of it!
I thought Samantha Cohen was not working for the Sussexs anymore, there she was in SA yesterday.
Amy P was at the Smart Set Launch.
Samantha Cohen is leaving…..end of the year? Maybe after this tour? So she’s still there for this tour. The new secretary is there for a few days of the tour but not the whole time.
True, but the hateful UK media said she was gone last year because of Meghan.
She was there for 6 months, then it went to after Archie was born, now it’s the end of the year??.
RR were saying she did not want to leave, but who knows what the truth is.
@Peg – oh I don’t know if its the end of the year or not. that just makes sense to me, but I could be completely making it up lol. It’s clear though that she’s not rushing out as fast as she can bc Meghan is such an awful person though, which disappoints the RRs, lol.
I like this look a LOT. Its definitely something I imagine most of us would wear, she looks comfortable but not frumpy. And no wedges!
I loved seeing them speak together in that clip. They work well off of each other. There’s a genuine respect between them.