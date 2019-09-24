Duchess Meghan repeats a Madewell denim jacket for Day 2 of their tour

Here are some photos from Day 2 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s African tour. They’re still in South Africa, and they spent the first part of today on Monwabisi Beach for events in association with Waves for Change, The Lunchbox Fund and Sea Change Project. In many of these photos, they’re meeting with youth surfers associated with Waves for Change, which teaches young people not only how to surf, but what kinds of techniques to use to keep calm, to keep emotions in check, etc.

For this part of the day’s activities, Meghan wore black jeans, a white button-down shirt and a jean jacket. The jean jacket seems to have been in Meghan’s closet for a while – if it’s the same one (I think it is), she’s wore this Madewell jacket before to some low-key events. The white shirt honestly looks a lot like the Misha Nonoo piece from the Smart Set collection, although I have not seen that confirmed anywhere, and eagle-eyed fans seem to think that it’s probably a different (linen-blend) shirt altogether. She also wore loafers – flats!! – today instead of those wedges she wore for Day 1.

So far, the coverage in the British papers has seemed… okay. They made a big deal about how yesterday was the “first time” Meghan made reference to her African-American heritage, which… is funny because she’s made implicit references all along, plus she exists as a black woman in the royal family, which is why the British media can’t stop smearing her. I’ve seen some outlets try to make “Harry and Meghan being affectionate” into a thing, like they shouldn’t hold hands of put their arms around each other while they’re on the job. I’ve watched some of the videos and it’s never like “ooh, look at us, PDA!!” They’re just a touchy couple. Harry especially seems to need that constant physical connection to Meghan.

Oh, they spoke on camera!

41 Responses to “Duchess Meghan repeats a Madewell denim jacket for Day 2 of their tour”

  1. Jessica says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:04 am

    She’s also purposefully not wearing her ~$200k engagement ring, which I think is cool. They are visiting poverty stricken areas and it seems as though she’s very conscious of that and has tailored her entire wardrobe to reflect: (1) practicality; (2) actual boots on the ground work; and (3) the environment – meaning culturally as well as literally.

  2. tempest prognosticator says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:06 am

    She looks really good in this outfit and it’s perfect for the event.

  3. lana86 says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:09 am

    Soooo cute!!!

  4. Mousy says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:15 am

    Im pretty sure its the first time shes ever explicitly referred to herself as a person of color publicly. I never judged her for it because 1. I dont know her 2. you can read in between the lines in how she never shyed away from her heritage in her wedding, her article in glamour, the tig, etc etc.

    • OriginalLala says:
      September 24, 2019 at 8:31 am

      it’s such an odd criticism because she has written and talked about the racism her mom dealt with, and the colourism she herself faced as a lighter skinned biracial actress

    • Peg says:
      September 24, 2019 at 8:37 am

      No, it’s not.
      It is in print out there, someone said, she should not be on a list with black women, and her reply to that, was it’s news to her Mom and her, that she is not black.

    • Iknow says:
      September 24, 2019 at 8:46 am

      Even if Meghan was reticent about talking about being mixed-race, the British media will not allow her not to. I some times wonder what Meghan thinks of all the black women who are supporting her and calling her a black princess. Would it have been something she would’ve leaned into if she hadn’t been faced with so much racism.

      • duchess of hazard says:
        September 24, 2019 at 9:15 am

        Would it have been something she would’ve leaned into if she hadn’t been faced with so much racism.
        Same.

    • mazzie says:
      September 24, 2019 at 9:10 am

      Nope. She wrote in Elle(?) about being biracial. It’s in print.

    • Lise says:
      September 24, 2019 at 9:10 am

      She tweeted back in 2014, when someone stated that she was “not black, that list shouldn’t have put her on there”… “My mom and I would certainly disagree”. I don’t think she has ever spoken about her race while a member of the Royal Family. That speech was a pretty big deal.

  5. Redgrl says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:15 am

    The surfing organization sounds amazing! What a wonderful way to combine a sport with mental health and coping strategies. Well done!

  6. Beli says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:21 am

    Some really great organisations they’re visiting today! And it’s good to see them speaking so much, this definitely isn’t just a photo op tour.

    Their outfits suit the day and getting stuck in with the work. The only thing is that it looks windy and the loose parts of Meghan’s hair are in her face at times.

    One of Harry’s love languages definitely seems to be physical affection, and quite possibly Meghan’s too. They’re completely smitten with each other.

  7. Cg2495 says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:23 am

    They doing great and I’m so happy! @jessica , yes! I noticed it too on the other engagements and I’m glad she is being sensitive to it specially because the British press is always looking for something to tear her down. I’m not saying she should not wear her ring but perhaps she is feel more comfortable without it specially with all the engagements they have and a small child. Anyhow just love that the tour is doing great and she looks fabulous!

  8. Esmom says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:24 am

    She looks great, casual yet pulled together. Madewell is my new favorite brand, and I found you can get good deals on it at Nordstrom Rack. :)

  9. cas says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Anyone have an id on her shoes?

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      September 24, 2019 at 8:39 am

      I know she wears Rothy’s a lot, but they don’t look quite right to be them. They kind of look like Tom’s too. They’re definitely along the lines of the two, but I’m honestly not sure.

  10. Loretta says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:28 am

    I’m loving this tour. They look so happy and in love and you can see that people love them.

  11. Basi says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Love her look! Love them!! They are so awesome.

    I know I’m going to get ripped apart for this but she looks like she’s put on a little weight and looks great. I wonder if they will try for baby #2.

    • duchess of hazard says:
      September 24, 2019 at 9:17 am

      @Basi

      Meghan isn’t an actress anymore, so I guess she can hold off on the diets and such. She looks good as she is though.

  12. Toot says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:30 am

    They work really great together. That interview with them was very interesting and both were knowledgable.

  13. RoyalBlue says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Sorry to be crude but I am thankful she is not wearing jeggings squeezing the life out of her crotch. She is dressed appropriately in business casual.

  14. grumpyterrier says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:51 am

    This is a great time to go on a tour like this. Still in love and also on that new baby high- the crowds will feel this and feed off of it!

  15. Peg says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:54 am

    I thought Samantha Cohen was not working for the Sussexs anymore, there she was in SA yesterday.
    Amy P was at the Smart Set Launch.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 24, 2019 at 8:58 am

      Samantha Cohen is leaving…..end of the year? Maybe after this tour? So she’s still there for this tour. The new secretary is there for a few days of the tour but not the whole time.

      Reply
      • Toot says:
        September 24, 2019 at 9:01 am

        True, but the hateful UK media said she was gone last year because of Meghan.

      • Peg says:
        September 24, 2019 at 9:02 am

        She was there for 6 months, then it went to after Archie was born, now it’s the end of the year??.
        RR were saying she did not want to leave, but who knows what the truth is.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 24, 2019 at 9:11 am

        @Peg – oh I don’t know if its the end of the year or not. that just makes sense to me, but I could be completely making it up lol. It’s clear though that she’s not rushing out as fast as she can bc Meghan is such an awful person though, which disappoints the RRs, lol.

  16. Becks1 says:
    September 24, 2019 at 8:59 am

    I like this look a LOT. Its definitely something I imagine most of us would wear, she looks comfortable but not frumpy. And no wedges!

  17. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    September 24, 2019 at 9:03 am

    I loved seeing them speak together in that clip. They work well off of each other. There’s a genuine respect between them.

