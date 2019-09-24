Duchess Meghan repeats a Madewell denim jacket for Day 2 of their tour

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos from Day 2 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s African tour. They’re still in South Africa, and they spent the first part of today on Monwabisi Beach for events in association with Waves for Change, The Lunchbox Fund and Sea Change Project. In many of these photos, they’re meeting with youth surfers associated with Waves for Change, which teaches young people not only how to surf, but what kinds of techniques to use to keep calm, to keep emotions in check, etc.

For this part of the day’s activities, Meghan wore black jeans, a white button-down shirt and a jean jacket. The jean jacket seems to have been in Meghan’s closet for a while – if it’s the same one (I think it is), she’s wore this Madewell jacket before to some low-key events. The white shirt honestly looks a lot like the Misha Nonoo piece from the Smart Set collection, although I have not seen that confirmed anywhere, and eagle-eyed fans seem to think that it’s probably a different (linen-blend) shirt altogether. She also wore loafers – flats!! – today instead of those wedges she wore for Day 1.

So far, the coverage in the British papers has seemed… okay. They made a big deal about how yesterday was the “first time” Meghan made reference to her African-American heritage, which… is funny because she’s made implicit references all along, plus she exists as a black woman in the royal family, which is why the British media can’t stop smearing her. I’ve seen some outlets try to make “Harry and Meghan being affectionate” into a thing, like they shouldn’t hold hands of put their arms around each other while they’re on the job. I’ve watched some of the videos and it’s never like “ooh, look at us, PDA!!” They’re just a touchy couple. Harry especially seems to need that constant physical connection to Meghan.

Oh, they spoke on camera!

During the engagement Harry and Meghan gave a quick pooled interview, sharing their views on the mental health crisis our world is currently experiencing. “No matter where you are,” said Meghan, “everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing.” pic.twitter.com/1YA8rXua2i — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 24, 2019

