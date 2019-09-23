Duchess Meghan wore a £69 Mayamiko dress for her first event in South Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan seen arriving at a Nyanga township

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in South Africa. They were just in Rome on Friday for Misha Nonoo’s wedding, but they apparently skipped out on some of the after-parties/receptions so they could fly back to London (on a commercial airline) and prepare for this 10-day tour. Because Harry and Meghan are not the future king and queen, they did not do a big splashy reception/greeting on the tarmac. I guess journalists were not even permitted at the airport, so no photo-op with Archie.

So the Sussexes did what they do best: they immediately got to work. They arrived in Cape Town and immediately went to a Methodist church in the Nyanga township. The purpose of their first event was to highlight the work of Justice Desk, with seeks to empower girls and women through knowing their rights, self-awareness and safety.

Meghan wore a dress for the Malawi label Mayamiko, which is “sustainable fashion.” The dress costs £69 and it’s made from traditional African cloth. It’s just a cute wrap dress and as you can see, Meghan still has a little postpartum tummy, which is totally normal for four months postpartum. I love that Meghan planned out her fashion with mass-market African labels too.

What else? Last night, Meghan added something to her tour schedule: on Wednesday, she’ll make a trip to mothers2mothers, a charity which “delivers health services and education to women and their families in townships around the city, and visit with clients and their children. The peer-based program delivers essential services across local communities, educating women about prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV as well as initiatives covering early childhood development, adolescent health, and positive youth development.”

Oh God I just saw that she’s wearing wedges!! Well, that’s one way to get Kate to stop wearing them.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.

28 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore a £69 Mayamiko dress for her first event in South Africa”

  1. L84Tea says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:14 am

    How many seconds until Kate gets fashion inspiration credit for DOS wearing wedges??

    Reply
  2. Kittycat says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:16 am

    Thank goodness for the successful tour. Thank you Kate

    Reply
  3. Joanna says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:17 am

    She looks very pretty. THANKS KATE haha

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      September 23, 2019 at 8:23 am

      I think she looks lovely here. She’s a beautiful girl, so is easy to make look great, but I also think she looks best when she’s not polished up to within an inch of her life. She seems happy and relaxed here, and that’s nice.

      Reply
  4. Nev says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Amazing WERKKKKKK Duchess.

    Reply
  5. Beli says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:18 am

    The videos on twitter are so sweet and warm and Mayamiko sounds like a company with a great ethos, so I’ll overlook the Wedges Of Doom just this once.

    Well done, Kate!

    Reply
  6. Chica71 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:19 am

    She looks great. Love the outfit.

    Reply
  7. Iknow says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:19 am

    I know wedges get a lot of hate on the site, but let me tell you, I have a pair that I pull out every summer. I love it to pieces. They’re comfortable, their great dealing with events that are on grass. The problem with Kate wearing wedges some times is that she wears them too much. Sometimes it’s appropriate other times not. These wedges are spot on for the beautiful dress.

    Reply
    • damejudi says:
      September 23, 2019 at 8:24 am

      The problem isn’t the wedges, it’s mismatching styles. Here they’re paired with a wrap day dress that’s got a very casual vibe-great pairing.

      ThankyouKate teams the wedges with everything and it just doesn’t work.

      Reply
    • Redgrl says:
      September 23, 2019 at 8:25 am

      My thoughts too. Love the dress and the wedges actually work with this look. But it’s also a question of moderation vs wedges with everything!

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 23, 2019 at 8:58 am

      I am fairly anti-wedges in general (I think its partly bc they make me feel clumsy), but I agree – what gets me about Kate and her wedges is that often they just don’t work with a particular outfit. Here, I still don’t love the wedges but they work better than with other outfits.

      Reply
      • DS9 says:
        September 23, 2019 at 9:01 am

        I usually dislike Kate’s wedges because she chooses them when she’s too chicken shit to wear flats or sneakers. Or she’s worn them with a too long dress and they end up looking heavy.

        I like them here. I like them occasionally on Kate.

    • Himmiefan says:
      September 23, 2019 at 9:02 am

      I think the shoes are adorable with this dress, but….what season is it in South Africa? Spring? I still go by the rule of no espadrilles after Labor Day, but that’s for the northern hemisphere.

      Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:19 am

    I love the dress, not crazy about the super tight ponytail but if her hair is anything like mine, super hot climates do a number on my curls.

    ETA: I don’t think she had a post-partum tummy at all, the side shots show a flat tummy. Meghan just has a naturally wider waist and more boxy torso, she looks really great right now

    Reply
  9. Bee says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:21 am

    Oh god no, the WEDGES. Even Meghan can’t make these look good.

    Reply
  10. Janedoeswork says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:23 am

    Is it just me or does this look something Kate would have worn on her first tour to Australia? The dress is a little short and flimsy fabric for the apparent breezy weather (notice she’s grabbing at it.) and the wedge espadrilles is totally Kate.

    All in all its fine, but lady you are better than this and we all know it.

    Reply
    • SequinedHeart says:
      September 23, 2019 at 8:46 am

      These wedges are the very similar to the ones PippaTips wore on her honeymoon in Australia.
      I believe they are Castañer espadrilles.

      Reply
  11. Skeptical_sperm says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:27 am

    The welcoming committee is made up of (tribal) dancers and usually school kids and their parents. That’s the “standard” for every dignitary that require pomp.
    Anyway what you see at Nyanga is the norm for visitors, they did it for Theresa May as well.

    She looks pretty, I like the dress. Looks like she was enjoying the dancing.

    If any of you are interested in local media that’s covering them, check out eNCA and Eyewitness news (PS: The response from SAns isn’t great but these are the media houses doing live updates. The rest are not)

    I hope they have a successful tour in my country.

    Reply
  12. RoyalBlue says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:30 am

    Love the look. She has a pretty face and it shows when her ponytail is pulled back tightly it’s neat and not in her face so her hand is not in her hair as much. I found that to be distracting. I have two pairs of espadrille wedges so I am a fan. I love how she paired it with the wrap dress.

    I also am a fan of the informality of this so far. No red carpet roll out, just get to werk!!!

    Reply
    • Iknow says:
      September 23, 2019 at 8:38 am

      I like her tight ponytail as well. You’re right, it allows the hair from blowing in her face and being distracted touching her hair.

      Reply
  13. Valiantly Varnished says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:34 am

    Nah. Kate will wear wedges even more now. After all it’s when Meghan showed up that Kate magically discovered trousers existed.

    Reply
  14. Joanna says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Excited to go on this journey with the Sussex’s!!!

    Reply
  15. Seraphina says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:40 am

    Well I love this outfit and the look. I’d slam Kate for showing leg so I will be equal opportunity here. But she isn’t the future QC so I give Meghan some slack.

    Reply
  16. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:43 am

    Love everything, except those wedges. Small quibble.

    There are blurry pics and video of them debarking the plane where you can see Archie in what looks to be Harry’s old pom pom hat. Adorable.

    The Fail and Rebecca English call the township the murder capital as if that’s important. They irritate me so much. I’m glad they went there. The dancing was amazing. Justice Desk does good work.

    Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 9:04 am

    I think she looks great!! I’m excited for this tour!

    Reply

