Duchess Meghan wore a £69 Mayamiko dress for her first event in South Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in South Africa. They were just in Rome on Friday for Misha Nonoo’s wedding, but they apparently skipped out on some of the after-parties/receptions so they could fly back to London (on a commercial airline) and prepare for this 10-day tour. Because Harry and Meghan are not the future king and queen, they did not do a big splashy reception/greeting on the tarmac. I guess journalists were not even permitted at the airport, so no photo-op with Archie.
So the Sussexes did what they do best: they immediately got to work. They arrived in Cape Town and immediately went to a Methodist church in the Nyanga township. The purpose of their first event was to highlight the work of Justice Desk, with seeks to empower girls and women through knowing their rights, self-awareness and safety.
Meghan wore a dress for the Malawi label Mayamiko, which is “sustainable fashion.” The dress costs £69 and it’s made from traditional African cloth. It’s just a cute wrap dress and as you can see, Meghan still has a little postpartum tummy, which is totally normal for four months postpartum. I love that Meghan planned out her fashion with mass-market African labels too.
What else? Last night, Meghan added something to her tour schedule: on Wednesday, she’ll make a trip to mothers2mothers, a charity which “delivers health services and education to women and their families in townships around the city, and visit with clients and their children. The peer-based program delivers essential services across local communities, educating women about prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV as well as initiatives covering early childhood development, adolescent health, and positive youth development.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
The welcoming committee is made up of (tribal) dancers and usually school kids and their parents. That’s the “standard” for every dignitary that require pomp.
Anyway what you see at Nyanga is the norm for visitors, they did it for Theresa May as well.
She looks pretty, I like the dress. Looks like she was enjoying the dancing.
If any of you are interested in local media that’s covering them, check out eNCA and Eyewitness news (PS: The response from SAns isn’t great but these are the media houses doing live updates. The rest are not)
I hope they have a successful tour in my country.
There are blurry pics and video of them debarking the plane where you can see Archie in what looks to be Harry’s old pom pom hat. Adorable.
The Fail and Rebecca English call the township the murder capital as if that’s important. They irritate me so much. I’m glad they went there. The dancing was amazing. Justice Desk does good work.
Yep..saw the “murder rate” front and center. I could figure out if she wanted DoS murdered or was blaming them for it.
