Duchess Meghan wore a £69 Mayamiko dress for her first event in South Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in South Africa. They were just in Rome on Friday for Misha Nonoo’s wedding, but they apparently skipped out on some of the after-parties/receptions so they could fly back to London (on a commercial airline) and prepare for this 10-day tour. Because Harry and Meghan are not the future king and queen, they did not do a big splashy reception/greeting on the tarmac. I guess journalists were not even permitted at the airport, so no photo-op with Archie.

So the Sussexes did what they do best: they immediately got to work. They arrived in Cape Town and immediately went to a Methodist church in the Nyanga township. The purpose of their first event was to highlight the work of Justice Desk, with seeks to empower girls and women through knowing their rights, self-awareness and safety.

Meghan wore a dress for the Malawi label Mayamiko, which is “sustainable fashion.” The dress costs £69 and it’s made from traditional African cloth. It’s just a cute wrap dress and as you can see, Meghan still has a little postpartum tummy, which is totally normal for four months postpartum. I love that Meghan planned out her fashion with mass-market African labels too.

What else? Last night, Meghan added something to her tour schedule: on Wednesday, she’ll make a trip to mothers2mothers, a charity which “delivers health services and education to women and their families in townships around the city, and visit with clients and their children. The peer-based program delivers essential services across local communities, educating women about prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV as well as initiatives covering early childhood development, adolescent health, and positive youth development.”

Oh God I just saw that she’s wearing wedges!! Well, that’s one way to get Kate to stop wearing them.

