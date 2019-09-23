The Duke & Duchess of Sussex just want to be called ‘Harry & Meg’ in Africa

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first event in Cape Town, South Africa. They arrived in Cape Town… probably around noon/mid-day if I’m estimating the time difference correctly. Meghan’s Mayamiko dress was a lovely touch, even though it looked like she regretted not taking a few precautions with the “wrap” part of the skirt. This is not really the kind of dress where hem-weights would have been needed – perhaps she just needed to add some small safety pins along the skirt, just to ensure that she didn’t have to literally hold down the dress several times. Anyway, Vanity Fair did another story about what to expect from this tour and how prepared the Sussexes are for it. From this VF piece:

They’re there to WORK: According to aides, the message is clear: “We are here to work, this is not a holiday.” According to a senior source who has been closely involved with planning the tour since March, the couple want to meet as many South Africans as possible and make a difference where they can. “This isn’t a holiday and they don’t want it to look like one,” the source told Vanity Fair at a press reception in Cape Town on Sunday night. “This has been months in the planning and a lot of hard work has gone into the schedule. Their Royal Highnesses want to do some serious work on the ground, particularly at a community level.”

Archie has grown out of coloring books? It’s why Meghan will be bringing coloring books, pens, and clothes baby Archie has grown out of, to help impoverished families and children she meets.

They don’t want a lot of protocols and HRHs: The Sussexes want minimal fuss, formality, and protocol, and will instead roll up their sleeves and get to work with projects that mean something to them. The stakes are high: after a summer of negative headlines about their private air travel and ongoing rumors about tension among the royal family, sources say that Harry and Meghan are hoping a successful tour will get their popularity back on track. “It’s very much how they want things done,” the source said. “There is no protocol that says you have to bow or curtsy when you meet them, it’s really up to the individual.”

No one know when or if we’ll see Archie: Aides have declined to confirm if and when the Sussexes plan to include Archie in their engagements, but it is widely thought that presenting their son during the trip would curry favor with an expectant media and royal fans around the world. The press pack is substantial, with 80 accredited travellng media and 300 local media. At the couple’s request there is to be as little formality as possible.