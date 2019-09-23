The Duke & Duchess of Sussex just want to be called ‘Harry & Meg’ in Africa

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first event in Cape Town, South Africa. They arrived in Cape Town… probably around noon/mid-day if I’m estimating the time difference correctly. Meghan’s Mayamiko dress was a lovely touch, even though it looked like she regretted not taking a few precautions with the “wrap” part of the skirt. This is not really the kind of dress where hem-weights would have been needed – perhaps she just needed to add some small safety pins along the skirt, just to ensure that she didn’t have to literally hold down the dress several times. Anyway, Vanity Fair did another story about what to expect from this tour and how prepared the Sussexes are for it. From this VF piece:
They’re there to WORK: According to aides, the message is clear: “We are here to work, this is not a holiday.” According to a senior source who has been closely involved with planning the tour since March, the couple want to meet as many South Africans as possible and make a difference where they can. “This isn’t a holiday and they don’t want it to look like one,” the source told Vanity Fair at a press reception in Cape Town on Sunday night. “This has been months in the planning and a lot of hard work has gone into the schedule. Their Royal Highnesses want to do some serious work on the ground, particularly at a community level.”
Archie has grown out of coloring books? It’s why Meghan will be bringing coloring books, pens, and clothes baby Archie has grown out of, to help impoverished families and children she meets.
They don’t want a lot of protocols and HRHs: The Sussexes want minimal fuss, formality, and protocol, and will instead roll up their sleeves and get to work with projects that mean something to them. The stakes are high: after a summer of negative headlines about their private air travel and ongoing rumors about tension among the royal family, sources say that Harry and Meghan are hoping a successful tour will get their popularity back on track. “It’s very much how they want things done,” the source said. “There is no protocol that says you have to bow or curtsy when you meet them, it’s really up to the individual.”
No one know when or if we’ll see Archie: Aides have declined to confirm if and when the Sussexes plan to include Archie in their engagements, but it is widely thought that presenting their son during the trip would curry favor with an expectant media and royal fans around the world. The press pack is substantial, with 80 accredited travellng media and 300 local media. At the couple’s request there is to be as little formality as possible.
So now the British press is freaked out about regular people calling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex… Harry and Meg. Nevermind that nearly every media outlet still calls her “Meghan Markle.” Which, honestly, I understand. That’s just branding. As for the “this is not a vacation” thing – yes, THAT is a slam at William and Kate. Some of the Cambridges’ past tours have basically been holidays with a handful of events. The Sussexes want us to know that they’re going to actually WORK.
Some fun stuff, including Meghan dancing and Meghan making a speech:
Video: Meghan makes a powerful speech in Nyanga township: “I’m here as a member of the royal family I’m here with you as a wife, mother, woman, woman of colour and your sister” pic.twitter.com/bCcwH3FhkL
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 23, 2019
A quick dance and then off to the next engagement!🙋🏼♂️🙋🏻♀️ #SussexRoyalTour pic.twitter.com/FdfTu5pXqP
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 23, 2019
I really liked Meghan’s dress but unfortunately it is sold out. Meghan’s hair is laid and looks so shiny. They had a lovely engagement and I loved their speeches.
That line about her bringing stuff Archie has grown out of is BS. If hand-me-downs weren’t good enough for SmartWorks, she’s not going to bring them to the children of South Africa.
I wonder if she is going to bring clothes that he was gifted but never wore. Babies grow out of things so quickly and if they received a lot of baby clothes, she probably has a fair amount that is unworn that she can donate. That makes more sense to me than bringing his old clothes.
Yes, that’s what’s been reported elsewhere, she’s bringing clothes they were gifted for Archie. I’m sure they received a lot more than were needed.
How could a 4 month old grow out of a coloring book? He can’t even draw yet!
Light bulb moment.
This was the press wording, not hers. I think they lumped the coloring books in with the “outgrown” (unworn) clothes.
I agree that it isn’t true. He’s 4 months old: he hasn’t grown INTO coloring books yet, let alone grown out of them.
I’m pretty sure the statement is that she’s bringing those things PLUS clothes Archie has outgrown. Not that he has outgrown crayons and coloring books.
Exactly! Whoever wrote that sentence didn’t structure it properly. Back to English 101 for some composition skills.
Yes, bad writing. Plus kids actually color in coloring books, so they would have to be unused, not outgrown.
Yeah, it’s just written poorly, but it is funny.
Who said hand me downs weren’t good enough for Smart Works? Smart Works survives on clothing donations and even Meghan has donated clothes there.
Yes, that line about /It’s why Meghan will be bringing coloring books, pens, and clothes baby Archie has grown out of, to help impoverished families and children she meets.//
This is nonsense and clearly this person knows nothing abut babies. Archie is not using pens or colouring books at this age. I really wonder what was the point of including this obviously false information in the article.
One would hope that with time reporting about African countries could evolve from the single narrative about poverty and hand me downs and aid.
Meghan did not say hand me downs was not good for Smart Works.
She said there were not enough sizes and some of the styles were were not for a first interview.
Why would she asked women to donate clothes that they wore to interviews and got hired to donate that outfit or handbag.
They’re in their element, aren’t they? I find them so refreshing that I wish they were garnering this attention for some reason other than royal status.
Love the dress, but I especially like her makeup here. She looks fresh as hell. The blush tone she’s using now really suits her, and I’m digging the ‘my lips but better’ kind of shade of lipstick. It just makes her look so relaxed and fresh – the whole look is one of my favorites I’ve seen her in lately.
the “my lips but better” is my favorite shade on most people, its always looks so so so good in almost any situation!
It really does, doesn’t it? I keep a tarte lipstick in my purse that’s called Salt Lyfe – it’s just a hint more mauvey than my natural lip color and it just automatically makes me look like I know what I’m doing haha.
Also, I agree that the line about “this is not a holiday” is absolutely aimed at the Cambridges. They always schedule a night or two completely off during their tours, but I don’t think Harry has one day off except for travel time.
“I’m here as a member of the royal family I’m here with you as a wife, mother, woman, woman of colour and your sister”. Not that all people of color need to feel this way, but her representation means a lot to me. I see a strong, intelligent, caring woman who looks like my daughters trying to make her mark on the world. I love it. My girls are already surrounded by a lot of successful women, but to have a visible princess is pretty great.
Representation matters. Even to people who don’t think it matters to them. It does. It’s a subconscious thing. I am a grown woman and it matters a lot to see a part-black woman in this role with such high visibility. And to see her doing SUCH an amazing job. Even at 39 it means a LOT to me to see.
I LOVE that she’s only wearing her wedding band here. I always wished Kate would do that more. Flashing a giant ring in the faces of struggling people is gross to me.
I’ve found myself rarely wearing my engagement ring these days – it feels too showy.
Excellent observation.
AGREED!
Such a lovely video of her dancing and Harry looking besotted 😂
The line about Archie growing out of things is being misreported. The statement that was made actually said that The Duke and Duchess received a lot of gifts from the public for Archie and since he’s only one baby and he’s growing fast she’s going to give them the clothes and toys they couldn’t use along with crayons and coloring books because they always need that stuff for children.
That makes much more sense. One poorly written statement and it is a bad game of telephone with others misreporting downstream.
Do members of the royal family refer to themselves in public as “members of the royal family”? I honestly don’t know the answer. Actually, I think I’ve heard the Queen referred to herself as “your queen.”
She does look glowing and lovely and at ease.
That dress is really not flattering on her
I think that is do the baby weight Meghan has not yet lost.
Amazing speech from Meghan! I loved the video of the dancing
The Harry and Meg thing sounds a little like the ‘Bill and Kathy’ normal cosplay both brothers seem to fetishize so much. But amazing to be able to meet them and not feel the weight of ‘meeting royalty’ – I bet that will mean a lot to the groups they’ll meet this week.
Aren’t they always called Meg and Harry at their events? They and their events seem less formal than Will and Kate.
The call them Harry and Meg part is what really caught me. It is most definitely part of them defining a new relationship with the commonwealth where they are coming as equals and not superiors, so no need to curtesy or bow. I really like this.
I’d love to hang with them and be like: Harry, Meg, what do you think of ——-
I don’t know why people are making a big deal out of what they want people to call them this isn’t a new thing. All of the younger royals do it especially at engagements that they want to be more relaxed. Before engagements the palace briefs people on how to address them but when you ask them they alway say to call them by their first name.
No titles – breaking royal protocol! It’s Meghan’s fault! *eye roll*
Since the RRRs (racist royal reporters) have been so ugly, I hope H&M show Archie only to private groups or just to local media. Screw the RRRs.
And they can go home in a private jet.
They both look so much more alive and aware (and prepared) than Kate and Willy. Her dancing is adorable and looks so much more tuned in than the usual stiff royal passing by or observing dancers.
But I dinged Kate for failing to weight her hens and I have the same thought here! Meghan! Get a real stylist to fix this crap for you!
Over 380 press badges were given out, so the British Media can’t monopolize the coverage.
America Media is representing in South Africa, Australia is always there, Harry and Meghan are covered more in Australia than any other Royal.
The BM is trying to say Harry and Meghan lost all the goodwill they had, BS, so now they’re trying to force their hand saying they have to show Archie, since all their other harassment, racism and classism did not work.
Why do you think Archie and Meghan are staying put in South Africa, when Harry visits the other Countries, he is four months old and can only have a few vaccinations, so taking him in a crowed place, not really a smart thing to do.