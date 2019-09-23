“Everybody’s hot for Emmy-winner Bill Hader all of a sudden” links

Suddenly, everybody is hot for Bill Hader, so here you go. [LaineyGossip]

Mandy Moore did a pink & red look for the Emmy afterparties too. [Just Jared]

Taylor Swift canceled her performance at the Melbourne Cup. [Dlisted]

Queen Maxima & the bird. Please make this into a book series! [Go Fug Yourself]

I’m honestly not that sad about Emilia Clarke not winning an Emmy. [Pajiba]

Britney Spears’ dad will resume his conservator duties. [Jezebel]

Piers Morgan’s panties are in a bunch about Sam Smith. [Towleroad]

Is a 90 Day Fiance star pregnant? [Starcasm]

Here’s the El Camino teaser (this is the Breaking Bad movie). [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images