“Everybody’s hot for Emmy-winner Bill Hader all of a sudden” links
  • September 23, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Emmy Awards 2019 Press Room

Suddenly, everybody is hot for Bill Hader, so here you go. [LaineyGossip]
Mandy Moore did a pink & red look for the Emmy afterparties too. [Just Jared]
Taylor Swift canceled her performance at the Melbourne Cup. [Dlisted]
Queen Maxima & the bird. Please make this into a book series! [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m honestly not that sad about Emilia Clarke not winning an Emmy. [Pajiba]
Britney Spears’ dad will resume his conservator duties. [Jezebel]
Piers Morgan’s panties are in a bunch about Sam Smith. [Towleroad]
Is a 90 Day Fiance star pregnant? [Starcasm]
Here’s the El Camino teaser (this is the Breaking Bad movie). [Seriously OMG]

7 Responses to ““Everybody’s hot for Emmy-winner Bill Hader all of a sudden” links”

  1. Kaye says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    Has anyone seen Bill Hader do impressions? I swear, it looks like his face actually morphs into whoever he’s copying. I thought it was trick photography at first.

  2. Miss Grace Jones says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    I find him creepy looking, but I guess.

  3. Katen says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    I’m not too sad Emilia didn’t win but I am dissapointed that Lena Headey never won. She’s been consistently fantastic throughout all eight seasons. It sucks the writers basically shoved Cersei in an icebox for the last season and she didn’t even really get to do anything that would garner an award.

  4. Valerie says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    lol for such a thick-skinned, manly man, Piers sure does go to pieces at the smallest of offensese. Loser.

  5. Ye says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    Hader is amazing though. Barry is great.

  6. Tiffany :) says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Barry is sooooooo good! I wasn’t a big Bill Hader fan before, but now I stan.

