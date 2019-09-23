Emilia Clarke in a rich, jewel-tone Valentino at the Emmys: gorgeous or blah?

Everyone knew that the Best Drama Emmy would undoubtedly go to Game of Thrones for their final season. Even though the final season was controversial (and stupid), Emmy voters fell in love with the show and it’s fine. I was sad to see that Peter Dinklage was the only actor who won anything for GoT though. Maybe Emilia Clarke wasn’t the best actress at the start of the show, but by the end of it, she broke my heart all the time. Emilia wore this Valentino gown to GoT’s last Emmys. I saw Tom & Lorenzo call this look “boob suspenders” and now I can’t get that out of my head. I honestly don’t mind this dress at all – the color is gorgeous and she’s beautiful in it. The styling made it pop: those David Webb ‘80s-style earrings were absolutely perfect. Her makeup was gorgeous too.

Gwendoline Christie wore this Gucci Jesus look and truly, we live in such bizarre times. Gwendoline has such an amazing and weird sense of style, I thought for sure she would choose some giant avant-garde ball gown or something. But instead we get Gucci’s high-fashion take on Jesus’s peasant robes. I’m also a little bit sad that Gwen didn’t win anything (ever) at the Emmys for her amazing performance as Brienne of Tarth.

This was Kit Harington’s first red carpet appearance since his detox and rehab stay just after Game of Thrones ended this year. He looked good, I thought. He looked healthy and sober. I do think it’s interesting that his wife Rose Leslie didn’t join him though.