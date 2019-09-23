Zendaya in emerald Vera Wang at the Emmys: gorgeous or too much?

Zendaya is 23 years old, in case you feel weird about seeing her in this Vera Wang dress at the Emmys. In my mind, she’s still 16 so that’s why I was like “NO!” when I saw her in this dress. To be fair, the top is an illusion – it’s fully lined and there’s no danger of a sudden “slip.” The lining just makes it look… like that. Anyway, pretty color on the dress (I loved all the jewel tones on the carpet) and she looked like a style diva.
Here’s Zendaya’s post-Emmys party look. Cute.
Robin Wright invented goddess gowns, discuss. This is Saint Laurent and it’s great!
I didn’t even see Kelly Osbourne on the red carpet so I went in with zero expectations. Turns out… she looked kind of cool in this Brandon Maxwell dress? I feel like Maxwell is becoming the go-to designer when celebrities want something very simple and uncontroversial. I like the simplicity of this, truly. I also think the black dress looks cool with her purple hair. *shrug*
Speaking of simple, what a boring J.Mendel gown on Brittany Snow. She’s better than this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN and Getty.
I love Zendaya’s whole look. Only she could make it look good though.
Kelly Osborne annoys me in general but she does look nice here…
Ooh, I think Snow looks great, the gown is simple but really lovely.
Wright’s gown looks pretty on her but her hair is way too severe, imo.
The bodice on Zendaya’s green gown ruins it for me, it seems just too gimmicky. Otherwise she does slay.
I like the idea of Kelly’s dress but it really squeezed her cleavage. Th purple hair looks cool but that bow has got to go.
Great dress on Zendaya.
I still don’t get her hype though. She’s not a good actress.
Zendaya looks amazing. She’s been having an amazing year. Love this for her.
Kelly looks really good. The purple hair should be tired but it still looks good on her.
Zendaya and Robin both looked sublime. *chefs kiss*
Zendaya looked amazing. Gorgeous dress and I loved the red hair. If we never see her again as MJ, she would make a killer Poison Ivy.
Love Robin’s Grecian vibe. Or is it a nod to the Amazons?
Kelly looked fine. The hair was too purple. She needs to go back to the lavender.
I want to love Zendaya’s dress but every picture I am seeing her boobs look crooked. It’s driving me nuts!
Robin Wright looks amazing! I don’t think I’ve seen that sort of look on her before.
I think her boobs look crooked because she’s standing contrapposto, with the weight on one leg.
She looks gorgeous in the dress though!