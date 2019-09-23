Zendaya in emerald Vera Wang at the Emmys: gorgeous or too much?

Embed from Getty Images

Zendaya is 23 years old, in case you feel weird about seeing her in this Vera Wang dress at the Emmys. In my mind, she’s still 16 so that’s why I was like “NO!” when I saw her in this dress. To be fair, the top is an illusion – it’s fully lined and there’s no danger of a sudden “slip.” The lining just makes it look… like that. Anyway, pretty color on the dress (I loved all the jewel tones on the carpet) and she looked like a style diva.

Embed from Getty Images

Here’s Zendaya’s post-Emmys party look. Cute.

Robin Wright invented goddess gowns, discuss. This is Saint Laurent and it’s great!

I didn’t even see Kelly Osbourne on the red carpet so I went in with zero expectations. Turns out… she looked kind of cool in this Brandon Maxwell dress? I feel like Maxwell is becoming the go-to designer when celebrities want something very simple and uncontroversial. I like the simplicity of this, truly. I also think the black dress looks cool with her purple hair. *shrug*

Speaking of simple, what a boring J.Mendel gown on Brittany Snow. She’s better than this.