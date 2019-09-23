Jodie Comer wins in white Tom Ford at the Emmys: stunning or plain?

Jodie Comer attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles

Did Tom Ford know that Jodie Comer would win the Emmy, and that’s why he only dressed her? Perhaps. Or maybe Tom Ford is just a big Killing Eve fan and he wanted to do something special for Jodie. In any case, Jodie Comer got it all – she was the only woman at the Emmys in Tom Ford and she won an Emmy for Drama Actress. The dress looks suspiciously comfortable, and I do like the design – I think I probably would have preferred it in a strong color though, like a dark green or a rich purple. Comer has the most charming accent too:

Oh, and before I forget: Jodie told a story on the red carpet about how she heard that Prince William is a big Killing Eve fan and she expressed surprise that he has time to watch the series. It was funny because… of course William binge-watches Netflix shows. Of course.

Emmy Awards 2019 Press Room

Jodie Comer attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles

Sandra Oh is Jodie’s costar in Killing Eve (they’re co-leads) and Sandra seemed genuinely thrilled for Jodie, giving her a big hug as Jodie walked to the stage. Sandra wore this pretty pink Zac Posen gown which was very cute and only a little bit cloying. I thought it looked better in motion.

Sandra Oh attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles

And here’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star of Fleabag. She writes the show, she produced it, she created it and she stars in it, and people absolutely love her and the show. She won a slew of Emmys last night for it, for Comedy Actress, Comedy Writing and the show took home Best Comedy. She wore this simple Monique Lhuillier look – I think that was a smart choice. She wasn’t looking to be the biggest fashionista there, she just wanted to look cute and pulled-together and it worked. She’s adorable too!

Emmy Awards 2019 Press Room

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.

6 Responses to “Jodie Comer wins in white Tom Ford at the Emmys: stunning or plain?”

  1. Seraphina says:
    September 23, 2019 at 6:50 am

    Love the white dress on her and how she looked. Not sure about the shoes though. Looks like they were an after thought and she just grabbed a pair out of her closet.

    Reply
  2. ichsi says:
    September 23, 2019 at 6:58 am

    Yeeeahhhh, The Priest in da house!! Argh the pic of Sian, Phoebe and Andrew together is just everything! Dapper talented bringers of joy!! So glad the show did so well and Phoebe looked like the queen she is.

    Reply
  3. Ement says:
    September 23, 2019 at 6:59 am

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a genius, fleabag season 2 is a masterpiece. she deserves every single award

    Reply
  4. alex says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:01 am

    Jodie Comer is exceptionally talented, gorgeous and humble.. Absolutely mesmerising as Villenelle. I hope fame doesn’t change her

    Reply
  5. N says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:04 am

    ALL of them are awesome!

    Reply
  6. Carol says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:06 am

    I thought Jodie Comer looked perfect at the Emmy’s and I was so glad she won. She is amazing in Killing Eve.

    Reply

