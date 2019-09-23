‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #30: polyamory, swinging and Hustlers



Intro: Minutes 0 to 4

I apologize to my mom, who heard about my car accident on the podcast! Chandra cat Dexter is a needy fatass, but he’s also a sweet cat who is adapting well to his new situation. You can listen below!

Taylor Swift: Minutes 4 to 15

Taylor Swift is covering Rolling Stone’s October issue. She gave a bonkers interview where she was either willfully misrepresenting or misinterpreting her feuds with Kanye West and various other people she thinks did her wrong. She plays the victim so often and is still perseverating about a years-old beef she refuses to let go. Even Taylor’s snake fam isn’t defending her because she went too far.

Royals: Minutes 15 to 17:30

We talk about a ridiculous story giving Duchess Kate credit for Duchess Meghan’s successful SmartWorks collection launch. This quickly became a meme. Duchess Meghan also re-upped the trademark for her lifestyle site The Tig, but has no plans to relaunch it

Thomas Middleditch: Minutes 17:30 to 22:30

Thomas Middleditch of Silicon Valley told Playboy Magazine that he and his wife were swingers but it sounded more like a one-sided open marriage. He only told his wife he wanted to do this until after they were married. We discuss polyamory and swinging and decide that’s not what’s happening here. Chandra sees how swinging works but doesn’t understand how people can be polyamorous. It all bugs me.

Hustlers: Minutes 22:30 to 29 (spoiler free)

We both loved Hustlers although I found it a little sad because I didn’t know it would be so serious. We marvel over Jennifer Lopez’s incredible pole dance moves, which she learned in just 6 weeks. Constance Wu hardly danced and all and we both thought she was the weak leak in the ensemble. We loved Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart though. We think Jennifer could win an Oscar for this.

User Questions: Minutes 29 to 35

Jaclyn asked us what we thought about Kanye’s church and whether it’s culty. Chandra thinks it’s Kanye’s way of processing his mental illness. We agree that it’s not that much of a cult because it doesn’t have the hallmarks of one. Here’s a link to the sermon we excerpt. We think it’s more about music and Kanye being egotistical.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 35 to 38

My comments of the week are from Trillian and Pineapple on the post about Kate naming the boat which should have been named Boaty McBoatFace. Chandra’s comment of the week is from Mumbles on the post about Taylor Swift covering Rolling Stone.

