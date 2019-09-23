Viola Davis rocked silver sneakers when she was presenting and it was everything

One of my favorite presenting moments last night was seeing Viola Davis walking across the stage in silver platform sneakers like it was no big deal. I spent 10 minutes looking through Amazon and eBay for silver sneakers after that! I’m going to treat myself to some high top Reeboks when this week is over. I tweeted video of Viola strutting across the stage and Kaiser told me that she always walks like that. You don’t have to be all girly to be sexy as hell!
Viola worked a black and white Alberta Ferretti gown with a pointed bustline and a single draped shoulder. I really like the way the white fabric overlaps and comes up the side to make a one shoulder gown. Viola and her husband Julius are goals. They’ve been together 16 years! Viola was nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama, which went to Jodie Comer. Viola already has an Emmy, two Tonys and an Oscar!
Catherine O’Hara was also in black and white, in a checkerboard Greta Constantine dress. (Update: Thanks Crowhood for pointing out that this is a nod to her Schitt’s Creek character, who loves black and white looks.) Catherine was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy, which went to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag. Last night marked the first time Schitt’s Creek was Emmy nominated and all the cast attended together.
Presenter Naomi Watts was gorgeous in a black Dior ballgown with a belt and bustier bodice. I love the netting on this and the way the velvet belt is looped over itself. Remember when Naomi was Liev Schreiber’s plus one back when they were together and he was nominated all the time for Ray Donovan? She doesn’t get enough credit for keeping her business tight. There were rumors that their split was messy behind the scenes but we barely heard anything about it.
Kristen Bell was also in Dior, in an intricately beaded multi-color dress with stripes. The front looks like a dickie and I don’t like it. Also, she’s looking a bit altered and I hope it settles for her. Kristen presented with her former House of Lies costar, Don Cheadle, and they joked about how Don hasn’t won an Emmy or an Oscar. A few months ago I got confused and wrote that he’d won one for Hotel Rwanda, but that was wrong!
Kristen’s costar Jameela Jamil was in light blue Monique Lhuillier. I heard the E! commentators say that this was one of the big colors last night and it’s true we did see a few women in this color. Jameela said that she insists on doing her own makeup for The Good Place and on the red carpet, which explains some of her past looks. She does look great here though.
Not a fan of the dress but that color looks gorgeous on Jameela.
Every one looks great except the last two ladies. They need help with the boob area. I feel this is a theme lately: making the chest look droopy and exposed. And it does not flatter at all.
Viola looks awesome. And I love her hair!
Yes… she is millimeters away from a wardrobe malfunction. I actually think it is happening on her left boob! *our right*
Viola looks fantastic, Jameela does as well but also like she’s a minute away from a wardrobe malfunction.
I like the color of Jameela’s dress but that is it. It looks too big and unshapely on her. She has worn much prettier dresses.
I love the fit and styling on Viola. I missed her walking but I am sure it was as glorious as it always is.
Not sure why Naomi was there because I skimmed this article. She does look good here. Classic dress , classic styling. I have no problems with her look here.
Not really sold on Kristen’s dress though. Not really sure what it is about the dress as it is well constructed and I do like the beading. I do like that she has been consistently putting in the effort to look good on the red carpet.
Viola is just amazing, no matter what she wears or does. She’s just someone who has SO much charisma.
I actually like Kristen’s dress. It’s different for sure, but I think she pulls it off. I didn’t really think she’d tweaked anything, but maybe I’m just not good at spotting work. It just seems strange if she’d gotten work done to leave her eyes with natural lines.
Viola’s hair is beyond gorgeous. Love every single thing about her look (and her)!
Catherine Ohara was wearing a nod to Moira Rose! I was So sad to see her other nominees because she absolutely deserves an Emmy for her Moira but Fleabag is the best show I have Ever seen. Maybe next year for their final season!
My bad I will update that. I only saw the first episode of Schitt’s Creek.
No problem! The first few episodes are
Kind of cheesy and banal but I encourage You to power through- it’s an excellent show.
Kristen looks fabulous, such a unique dress, but face is just a wee bit less animated than it should be so I do agree she maybe had a little something done but not sure what? Love her earrings.
Viola looks amazing, just perfect. Same with Naomi. She’s looked better ever since her divorce and I swear she doesn’t age.
And here’s a piece of vintage celeb news I was thinking about last night — remember when she was with Heath Ledger? They seemed sweet together.
I think Kristen looks really good, too. Classic and mod at the same time.
Am I the only one who sees the beaded chest piece with the flowers at the bottom and the fringe as an appropriation of Native American beadwork?
I actually like Kristen’s dress…
Schitts’ Creek is such a good show. It’s always so funny and has such moments of sweetness. Everyone should watch it for the cover of Tina Turner’s Your Simply The Best. I had tears!
I also loved Fleabag, but it’s darker and sometimes left me feeling a bit down. But maybe I’m too sensitive.
Both are wonderful shows.
I agree. both comedies but in such different ways. I am a huge Catherine Ohara fan and think she absolutely is the best part of Schitts Creek but Fleabag is probably the best written and deeply moving shows I have Ever seen. An overwhelming volume of female talent- the best problem to have!