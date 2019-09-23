Gwyneth Paltrow in vintage Valentino at the Emmys: uncomfortable or cute?

Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Emmy Awards like a peasant. Her husband, Brad Falchuk, was nominated and so of course Gwyneth had to support him, but they only seemed to pose together very, very briefly. And of course Gwyneth was given a big presenting job. Gwyneth chose this feathered vintage Valentino gown which… I mean, I get it. It wasn’t the worst thing. I did suspect that it didn’t fit her properly because Gwyneth’s posture was even worse than normal, almost like she was pretty uncomfortable.
People were talking about Jenny McCarthy’s red carpet interview with Gwyneth like it was the most bonkers thing in the world. While it is weird, and while Gwyneth does not want to be there, it’s actually not that bad. I love that Gwyneth has to “slum it” at the Emmys and actually – gasp – interact with people like Jenny McCarthy.
Padma Lakshmi in Christian Siriano. While this looks bridal in this photo, I swear on the E! Red carpet, it was more of a pale mint color and it was much more striking. I thought it looked better in motion too, although to be fair – it’s difficult to make Padma look like sh-t. She knows how to dress for her body for the most part.
Niecy Nash in Christian Siriano. She looked fantastic!!! First of all, I love that Sirano isn’t afraid of dressing women above a size 2. I also love that he knows HOW to dress for curvy women – you can really see that Nash has an incredible hourglass figure. Plus, I love a metallic! The matching turban is just the icing on the cake.
Patricia Clarkson in Christian Siriano. This was… okay. Not my favorite, but Patricia is so elegant, she could make a paper bag look like couture.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN and Getty.
why can’t goop style her hair WHY
I think she just accepts that she likes to keep it simple there, and leans into it.
While the sleeve fringe is a little wild, and I’d like the dress without them, I think she looks crazy beautiful here!
Goop’s boob-band – why??
I like all these looks. And Goopy looks good too. She looks like a vintage Barbie. And if she stands next to the gold lame wearing actresses we could start Barbie comparisons from the 80s.
Personally, I think he dress is hideous.
It looked like Gwyneth was wearing super uncomfortable shoes because she was shuffling across that stage like Tim Conway’s old man. It didn’t help that she also looked like she had muppet carcass dangling from her arms. What a mess.