Kim Kardashian wore Vivienne Westwood & Kendall wore Richard Quinn to the Emmys

I know we’re supposed to hate Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s existence, but I was actually happy to see them at last night’s Emmy Awards. They served their purpose: they provided some big, dumb fashion and they did some very awkward “jokes” as they presented the reality show award to RuPaul (for Drag Race). People laughed awkwardly at them and they were awkward. But in the era of Peak TV, Kim and Kendall were truly two of the most famous people there. So they did serve their purpose.

The fashion was especially bad too. Taken on their own… Kim actually looked sort of boring and plastic in this Vivienne Westwood gown. Kim loves a tight corset and Westwood makes some of the best, but the specialness of this Westwood design was sort of lost in the fray. Plus, Kim made it look cheap – imagine this on Cate Blanchett or Rachel Weisz, you know? The added stuff on the butt is bad too. Kendall wore Richard Quinn and it’s like “Laura Ashley but make it dominatrix.” Vinyl. Floral. Something for everyone.

People talked about this moment when people laughed at Kim and Kendall during their intro. Not to defend them but…as I’m watching it again, I feel like it was halfway meant to be a joke? Kim’s delivery was what made it awkward.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

1 Response to “Kim Kardashian wore Vivienne Westwood & Kendall wore Richard Quinn to the Emmys”

  1. Bernie says:
    September 23, 2019 at 5:07 am

    I’m sure they can spin this being laughed at is being bullied and blah blah.

    This made me remember Colbert and Jon Stewart presenting awards like this actually funny

    Reply

