Julia Garner won her first Emmy in a purple Cong Tri cutout gown

Julia Garner is 25, which is surprising to me as I usually think she’s around 20 since she’s so good at playing teenagers. She won her first Emmy last night, for Supporting Actress in a Drama for Ozark. I don’t watch that show but my friend does and he says she’s amazing in it and that this Emmy is well deserved. I know her from Dirty John and The Americans, she’s a scene stealer. Her speech was adorable, she said the Emmy looked like it was chocolate and she wanted to share it with everyone. She was in purple Cong Tri, in a chiffon gown that had a cutout on one side and a long sleeve on the other. I thought it looked great on screen.
Julia’s costar Jason Bateman also won last night.
Alex Borstein also rocked purple, she was in a retro look gown and she also won an Emmy! Her speech last night was one of the most moving. She said her grandmother refused to stay in line when she was in line to be executed during the Holocaust and that’s why she’s here now. I just listened to that again and am crying now. I never thought about it like that, but the choices of so many women added up to us being here today. Step out of line ladies.
Tony Shalhoub also won for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!
Aunjanue Ellis was nominated for Lead Actress for When They See Us. She was also in purple, in a voluminous v-neck gown with a purple, red and black watercolor print. I think I would like this better without the ruffled and gathered shoulders.
Alex’s speech was incredible. And I love all the purple.
I like all of these purple dresses but especially Julia’s. I thought we were done with the sheer skirts but this one works in my opinion. I like the high neck and the purple highlights her flawless skin (ah, youth).
And I agree that Aunjanue ‘s dress would look better without the ruffles but she’s still wearing the heck out of it.
I was sad about the GoT ladies not winning anything but yay for Julia!! She was fantastic in Grandma, with Lily Tomlin.
I am in love with Julia’s dress! This works on her but I’d look like a squat eggplant in it.
Me too. I love it as well.
I’ve only made it through a couple episodes of Ozark but I remember how great Garner was in The Americans. I almost didn’t recognize her with such sleek hair. Her look is perfection. I love chiffon when it’s deployed so well.
I’m not really loving the other two dresses, they don’t do the ladies justice, imo.
Disclaimer
; I don’t watch much TV and virtually no films, so don’t know a lot of these celebrities, but enjoy reading about them here. So…
Is that the Tony Shalhoub who once had a detective series? Monk, maybe? He looks great.
I love Alex Borstein’s gown, mostly because it’s old-time classy and not shimmery, sparkly, cut-out, see-through…
The fabric of Aunjanue Ellis’ dress is like the silk my friend hand paints. She frames and sells the beautiful panels. A few years ago, for my birthday, ago she made me a similar one to this dress fabric (a bit paler) to hang above my bed. The frills are way too much on the frock.
Is purple is back, then?
Yes, he is that Tony Shalhoub from Monk.
Just love the “AB” on Alex’ dress!