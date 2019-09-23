Rachel Brosnahan in Elie Saab at the Emmys: one of the best looks of the night?

Rachel Brosnahan in Elie Saab, and for a moment everyone thought Evan Rachel Wood was on the carpet. But no, they just look like sisters when Rachel’s hair is lighter. This Elie Saab gown is great, honestly. One of the best looks of the evening, in my opinion.

Jenny McCarthy was an absolute mess – Fox hired her to do red carpet interviews for their pre-show. I’ll be completely fair: Jenny actually did her research and she knew what to talk about with people and she knew who was nominated and who wasn’t. That being said, can we not hire these anti-Vaxxers for sh-t? She wore Alexander McQueen and boots and it was awful.

Isla Fisher in Zuhair Murad, with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen. Hate the dress. Don’t care for Sacha either.

Ava DuVernay wore a custom Reem Acra gown and arrived with the real Exonerated Five (formerly the Central Park Five): Yusef Salaam, Anton McCray, Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise and Raymond Santana. One of the best moments on the red carpet was when Ava rolled up to Giuliana Rancic on the E! Red Carpet and Giuliana knew each man’s name. Ava was impressed, and you could tell that Giuliana had seen When They See Us and had been very moved by it.