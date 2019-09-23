Rachel Brosnahan in Elie Saab at the Emmys: one of the best looks of the night?

Rachel Brosnahan in Elie Saab, and for a moment everyone thought Evan Rachel Wood was on the carpet. But no, they just look like sisters when Rachel’s hair is lighter. This Elie Saab gown is great, honestly. One of the best looks of the evening, in my opinion.
Jenny McCarthy was an absolute mess – Fox hired her to do red carpet interviews for their pre-show. I’ll be completely fair: Jenny actually did her research and she knew what to talk about with people and she knew who was nominated and who wasn’t. That being said, can we not hire these anti-Vaxxers for sh-t? She wore Alexander McQueen and boots and it was awful.
Isla Fisher in Zuhair Murad, with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen. Hate the dress. Don’t care for Sacha either.
Ava DuVernay wore a custom Reem Acra gown and arrived with the real Exonerated Five (formerly the Central Park Five): Yusef Salaam, Anton McCray, Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise and Raymond Santana. One of the best moments on the red carpet was when Ava rolled up to Giuliana Rancic on the E! Red Carpet and Giuliana knew each man’s name. Ava was impressed, and you could tell that Giuliana had seen When They See Us and had been very moved by it.
Ava almost always gets it right. This is how a conservative woman should dress. She is almost always in color and it fits her well. I love everything about her look. I always wanted to get locs but the commitment to them would be too much for me. I always want to take out my braids like a week after I get them installed. lol.
Isla and Borat look fine to me. Nothing special. I do like that he tried a non traditional shirt here.
I honestly find Jenny McCarthy repulsive now. I just cannot put aside her anti-vaxxer stance to just enjoy her uncouth personality. Sad because I loved her on Single Out and in small doses she seems fun. Her outfit is tacky and her makeup is too harsh. I will say her interview with that high class snake oil saleswoman Gwyneth Paltrow was unintentionally hilarious.
The colour is stunning on her but you’ll never be able to convince me that her and Evan Rachel Wood aren’t the same person.
Isla’s dress is wearing her. Rachel’s skin is beautiful. On the show she’s luminous.
Zendaya was THE best look of the night-the dress and herself. She always is the best look whatever she’s attending. Brittany Snow had the second best gown. Rachel B’s dress is ugly, imo.
I think the fabric of Rachel’s dress is amazing but the design of the gown doesn’t really do it justice. She still looks lovely, chameleon that she seems to be.
The fabric would look great if it were cut like Joey King’s Posen gown which was beautiful.
i watched about 3 mins of the red carpet before the broadcast and it would enough jenny mccarthy for a lifetime. that bitch has been in the business for over 20 years. Has NO ONE explained to her that the beauty of microphone and ear monitor technology is that it removes the necessity to yell into it? shut up!
I think they all look lovely except for McCarthy, who looked ridiculous. She also did a pretty crappy job with her interviews. She would constantly yank the mic away from her subject because she had to keep injecting commentary even while they were speaking. I’m sure it was annoying af for everyone she talked to.
Jenny McCarthy is useless.
I love Rachel and Ava’s dresses. They look flawless.
Jenny looks like she is cosplaying one of those drawings on DeviantArt of Cinderella in the zombie apocalypse. Except not as cool.
I had to change the channel every time jennt mccarthy came onscreen, but I was so impressed with Kelly Osbourne’s professionalism, she looked beautiful and appropriate. And bonus Shannon Sharpe gushing over Mandy Moore’s dress. It was amazing to see him not talking football.
You mean to tell me that is NOT Evan Rachel Wood? :O
Love Rachel’s dress. I actually like Isla Fischer’s dress as well, just not on her! She has gorgeous coloring and would have looked amazing in a jewel tone or even a light pink like the trend this year. The dress itself is nice. I LOVE the cut of the suit on Sasha Baron Cohen, he is wearing the crap out of his tux. I actually really liked his series on Netflix, The Spy. He did a great job and the story was very interesting. I’d love to see him do more projects like that.
Ava looked amazing. I love that stays true to her own style and aesthetic. I loved Catherine O’Hara’s dress and Rachel looked great as well. But I high-key hate her natural blonde hair color. It washes out her features and she looks like Evan Rachel Wood – who is beautiful – but I wouldn’t want to keep being mistaken for another actress.