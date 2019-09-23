Rachel Brosnahan in Elie Saab at the Emmys: one of the best looks of the night?

Rachel Brosnahan attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles

Rachel Brosnahan in Elie Saab, and for a moment everyone thought Evan Rachel Wood was on the carpet. But no, they just look like sisters when Rachel’s hair is lighter. This Elie Saab gown is great, honestly. One of the best looks of the evening, in my opinion.

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Jenny McCarthy was an absolute mess – Fox hired her to do red carpet interviews for their pre-show. I’ll be completely fair: Jenny actually did her research and she knew what to talk about with people and she knew who was nominated and who wasn’t. That being said, can we not hire these anti-Vaxxers for sh-t? She wore Alexander McQueen and boots and it was awful.

Jenny McCarthy attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles

Isla Fisher in Zuhair Murad, with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen. Hate the dress. Don’t care for Sacha either.

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles

Ava DuVernay wore a custom Reem Acra gown and arrived with the real Exonerated Five (formerly the Central Park Five): Yusef Salaam, Anton McCray, Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise and Raymond Santana. One of the best moments on the red carpet was when Ava rolled up to Giuliana Rancic on the E! Red Carpet and Giuliana knew each man’s name. Ava was impressed, and you could tell that Giuliana had seen When They See Us and had been very moved by it.

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.

14 Responses to “Rachel Brosnahan in Elie Saab at the Emmys: one of the best looks of the night?”

  1. aiobhan targaryen says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:53 am

    Ava almost always gets it right. This is how a conservative woman should dress. She is almost always in color and it fits her well. I love everything about her look. I always wanted to get locs but the commitment to them would be too much for me. I always want to take out my braids like a week after I get them installed. lol.

    Isla and Borat look fine to me. Nothing special. I do like that he tried a non traditional shirt here.

    I honestly find Jenny McCarthy repulsive now. I just cannot put aside her anti-vaxxer stance to just enjoy her uncouth personality. Sad because I loved her on Single Out and in small doses she seems fun. Her outfit is tacky and her makeup is too harsh. I will say her interview with that high class snake oil saleswoman Gwyneth Paltrow was unintentionally hilarious.

    Reply
  2. ccsays says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:53 am

    The colour is stunning on her but you’ll never be able to convince me that her and Evan Rachel Wood aren’t the same person.

    Reply
  3. Originaltessa says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:14 am

    Isla’s dress is wearing her. Rachel’s skin is beautiful. On the show she’s luminous.

    Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:24 am

    Zendaya was THE best look of the night-the dress and herself. She always is the best look whatever she’s attending. Brittany Snow had the second best gown. Rachel B’s dress is ugly, imo.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 23, 2019 at 8:31 am

      I think the fabric of Rachel’s dress is amazing but the design of the gown doesn’t really do it justice. She still looks lovely, chameleon that she seems to be.

      Reply
  5. Lizzie says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:27 am

    i watched about 3 mins of the red carpet before the broadcast and it would enough jenny mccarthy for a lifetime. that bitch has been in the business for over 20 years. Has NO ONE explained to her that the beauty of microphone and ear monitor technology is that it removes the necessity to yell into it? shut up!

    Reply
  6. Esmom says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:29 am

    I think they all look lovely except for McCarthy, who looked ridiculous. She also did a pretty crappy job with her interviews. She would constantly yank the mic away from her subject because she had to keep injecting commentary even while they were speaking. I’m sure it was annoying af for everyone she talked to.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:38 am

    Jenny McCarthy is useless.

    Reply
  8. KittyVonSaucyMinx says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:44 am

    I love Rachel and Ava’s dresses. They look flawless.

    Jenny looks like she is cosplaying one of those drawings on DeviantArt of Cinderella in the zombie apocalypse. Except not as cool.

    Reply
  9. Ariel says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:44 am

    I had to change the channel every time jennt mccarthy came onscreen, but I was so impressed with Kelly Osbourne’s professionalism, she looked beautiful and appropriate. And bonus Shannon Sharpe gushing over Mandy Moore’s dress. It was amazing to see him not talking football.

    Reply
  10. cc says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:45 am

    You mean to tell me that is NOT Evan Rachel Wood? :O

    Reply
  11. Jennifer says:
    September 23, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Love Rachel’s dress. I actually like Isla Fischer’s dress as well, just not on her! She has gorgeous coloring and would have looked amazing in a jewel tone or even a light pink like the trend this year. The dress itself is nice. I LOVE the cut of the suit on Sasha Baron Cohen, he is wearing the crap out of his tux. I actually really liked his series on Netflix, The Spy. He did a great job and the story was very interesting. I’d love to see him do more projects like that.

    Reply
  12. Valiantly Varnished says:
    September 23, 2019 at 9:05 am

    Ava looked amazing. I love that stays true to her own style and aesthetic. I loved Catherine O’Hara’s dress and Rachel looked great as well. But I high-key hate her natural blonde hair color. It washes out her features and she looks like Evan Rachel Wood – who is beautiful – but I wouldn’t want to keep being mistaken for another actress.

    Reply

