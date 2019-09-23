Sophie Turner in pink Louis Vuitton at the Emmys: almost Grace Kelly-esque?

Here are more photos of the Game of Thrones peeps at the Emmys. While some of these actors will likely get nominated for other Emmys or be part of Emmy-nominated shows, all of them know that this moment was special – their last Emmys for GoT. I wasn’t crazy about Sophie Turner’s Louis Vuitton look on the carpet last night, but the dress photographs well, doesn’t it? You can see the pale pink of the dress better and Sophie looks so striking. Not bad at all.

Maisie Williams in JW Anderson – this is cute! I expect offbeat stuff from her, so this seems almost too normal.

Carice van Houten in Ronald Van Der Kemp: a total mess, or actually kind of interesting? I can’t decide.

Lena Headey in Brock Collection surprised me – I’m used to seeing her in darker looks, something with an edge. This is so pretty on her! She looked great.

And finally, Peter Dinklage – the only GoT actor to win anything at the Emmys.