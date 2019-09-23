Sophie Turner in pink Louis Vuitton at the Emmys: almost Grace Kelly-esque?

Here are more photos of the Game of Thrones peeps at the Emmys. While some of these actors will likely get nominated for other Emmys or be part of Emmy-nominated shows, all of them know that this moment was special – their last Emmys for GoT. I wasn’t crazy about Sophie Turner’s Louis Vuitton look on the carpet last night, but the dress photographs well, doesn’t it? You can see the pale pink of the dress better and Sophie looks so striking. Not bad at all.
Maisie Williams in JW Anderson – this is cute! I expect offbeat stuff from her, so this seems almost too normal.
Carice van Houten in Ronald Van Der Kemp: a total mess, or actually kind of interesting? I can’t decide.
Lena Headey in Brock Collection surprised me – I’m used to seeing her in darker looks, something with an edge. This is so pretty on her! She looked great.
And finally, Peter Dinklage – the only GoT actor to win anything at the Emmys.
I don’t care for any of these looks.
I 100% agree. All of them are terrible.
Love Carice Van Houten! She is so stunning and has interesting fashion. Also her face. HER FACE.
i agree. i love her dress – it fits perfectly and she has styled it perfectly. she looks so cool.
I like the bust of Sophie’s dress, but the way it makes her hips look wide (which they’re not) is not flattering.
The Countess Louann was right about Louis Vuitton. There are only three celebs who ever look good in anything LV: Jennifer Connelly, white Michelle Williams, and Ruth Negga. Sophie is always given crap to wear, this pale nightmare included. She does not have the charisma to sell “avant garde/weird clothing” like those women do. Everything washes her out.
Maisie’s outfit is cute. I love everything about her styling.
I love Peter but he looks exhausted here and looks like he does not want anything to do with this show anymore. He also didn’t deserve that award because he has been phoning it in since season 5. It is odd how Dany and Jon (Dany more so than Jon) are the faces of this show but you would not know that if you just paid attention to the awards people and Dumb and Dumber. According to them, Tyrion and Peter are the ony ones that matter. Tyrion is trash and it still piss me off that he got awy with everything that he did.
Carice overall looks great. The dress is odd but she is too; it fits her well. I would get rid of the bow at her waist as it is completely unneccessary. I think I also want to do something else with her hair. It is not bad here but I feel like other choices could have been made.
I think Maisie, and of course Dinklage, look amazing. The others are a mess.
Loved Maisie and Carice. Alfie Allen was wearing a great tux, too!!
Didn’t care for Sophie’s dress, though I think she makes it look about as good as most people COULD, being so pretty and statuesque (and her head looked great) but I must say my favourite little “bit” from the night wasn’t any of the carpet photos or the broadcast, it was from a “behind the scenes” video tweeted from inside the room of Kit and Sophie hugging each other tightly when they saw each other at their seats and just looking delighted to see each other. It was SO sincerely lovely, and reminded me very much of her Met Gala hug with Richard Madden earlier in the year. It’s just always so nice to see how much love there is between the “Stark kids” for each other.
(I think it was Scott Feinberg who tweeted it, in case people are interested.)
I thought Sophie looked washed out and the dress didn’t fit her right. Like it looks big around the hips?
Really washed out. The hip area of the dress just has too much going on — the pleats, the belt, blah.
Headey’s look would have been perfect but that black bow is jarring and distracting to me.
I really liked Maisie’s dress. There was very little black on the red carpet (thank goodness), but I thought this look had enough lightness and interest to really work. It’s pretty on her.