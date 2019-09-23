Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei and so many women were in pink and red at the Emmys



I’m going to attempt to include as many pink and red looks from last night as I can find but I’ll surely miss a few. We’ll have full Emmys fashion coverage this morning and our method is somewhat haphazard. First off here’s Mandy Moore in Brandon Maxwell. She combined the trends of giant dresses with reams of fabric with the other big trend, pink and red. This was a color combination I never anticipated and I don’t hate it, I just don’t think I could pull it off. That doesn’t mean I won’t try though. Mandy’s styling was a bit “Valley of The Dolls,” as my girl @Kaiser wrote on twitter, but it goes with this dress.

Everyone is talking about how Mandy was twinning with her co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, who was in Rubin Singer. Mandy even posted to Instagram about it. Her gown is just a column dress with puff sleeves, but her styling is lovely. This is Us was nominated in several categories but didn’t win in any.

Zoe Kazan was in Gucci and this dress is ridiculous but after she defended The Fug Girls I love her. She is so cute and she always dresses quirky like this. Please don’t let her and Paul Dano ever split.

Marisa Tomei, who was one of the last presenters of the night alongside Norman Lear (he’s 97!), was in Ralph & Russo. This was one of my favorite pink and red looks. I like how the fabric at the shoulder mirrors the sash at the waist. She’s one of those actresses whose age I look up every time I cover her. She’s 54!

Taraji P. Henson’s chiffon Vera Wang was probably my least favorite pink and red gown (apart from Zoe Kazan’s Gucci but she gets a pass). Maybe I would like this better if the bodice was cut differently. It might work without the deep v neck and if the skirt wasn’t sheer with a miniskirt under it.