Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei and so many women were in pink and red at the Emmys

wenn37061429
I’m going to attempt to include as many pink and red looks from last night as I can find but I’ll surely miss a few. We’ll have full Emmys fashion coverage this morning and our method is somewhat haphazard. First off here’s Mandy Moore in Brandon Maxwell. She combined the trends of giant dresses with reams of fabric with the other big trend, pink and red. This was a color combination I never anticipated and I don’t hate it, I just don’t think I could pull it off. That doesn’t mean I won’t try though. Mandy’s styling was a bit “Valley of The Dolls,” as my girl @Kaiser wrote on twitter, but it goes with this dress.

wenn37061428

Everyone is talking about how Mandy was twinning with her co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, who was in Rubin Singer. Mandy even posted to Instagram about it. Her gown is just a column dress with puff sleeves, but her styling is lovely. This is Us was nominated in several categories but didn’t win in any.

Embed from Getty Images

wenn37062453

Zoe Kazan was in Gucci and this dress is ridiculous but after she defended The Fug Girls I love her. She is so cute and she always dresses quirky like this. Please don’t let her and Paul Dano ever split.

wenn37062333

wenn37062330

Marisa Tomei, who was one of the last presenters of the night alongside Norman Lear (he’s 97!), was in Ralph & Russo. This was one of my favorite pink and red looks. I like how the fabric at the shoulder mirrors the sash at the waist. She’s one of those actresses whose age I look up every time I cover her. She’s 54!

wenn37062266

wenn37062265

Taraji P. Henson’s chiffon Vera Wang was probably my least favorite pink and red gown (apart from Zoe Kazan’s Gucci but she gets a pass). Maybe I would like this better if the bodice was cut differently. It might work without the deep v neck and if the skirt wasn’t sheer with a miniskirt under it.

wenn37062138

wenn37062139

photos credit: WENN and Getty

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei and so many women were in pink and red at the Emmys”

  1. Nicegirl says:
    September 23, 2019 at 6:31 am

    I’m loving this color combo.

    Reply
  2. ichsi says:
    September 23, 2019 at 6:53 am

    Oh I love Kazan’s dress! Yes, never a fan of big bows, but this is quirky and fun and she really is suited for the lightly gothic look of this. It’s great! Susan’s boobs look in pain, but the earrings are excellent.

    Reply
    • Sara says:
      September 23, 2019 at 7:14 am

      I really love her quirky style. Contrary to Zoey Deschanel, who seems to be buried under the twee, Zoe Kazan looks always very much herself, never in costume.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment