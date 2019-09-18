Thomas Middleditch is a swinger: ‘Swinging has saved our marriage’

Thomas Middleditch is in HBO’s Silicon Valley and some films here and there, but most people know him from Silicon Valley. Middleditch is married to a woman named Mollie Gates, who is a costume designer. They were married in 2015, after dating for about three years. Middleditch is Canadian, he’s 37 years old and he and Mollie don’t seem to have any kids? And, oh right, they’re also swingers. This shocked me! I know I shouldn’t be shocked by anything anymore, but I really wasn’t expecting this story – Middleditch gave an interview to Playboy and he discussed (at length) how he’s a swinger in a nontraditional marriage. He also makes it sound like he’s the only one swinging?
Thomas Middleditch is swinging for the fences. The 37-year-old actor, best known for HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” and most recently seen in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” spoke with Playboy for its “Pleasure Issue” at length about his swinger lifestyle and his marriage to costume designer Mollie Gates.
“Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.’ To her credit, instead of saying ‘F–k you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out.’ To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage. We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows.” And even though he got candid with the outlet, Middleditch prefaced his explanation with, “I don’t know how much I can say, because I don’t want my wife to be mad at me.”
“It’s a perpetual state of management and communication, to the point where it’s like, ‘Alright, we’ve got to stop’ … I’m gas, and she’s brakes,” he added, before noting, “This is actually the premise for a comedy series we’re writing together. I love my wife like I’ve never loved anyone before. With two people who feel that way about each other, how do you go down that road? It’s tough. Bring a therapist along for the ride.”
When asked if he’s concerned about becoming a representation of swingers, he said, “I would be honored to be the face of something. I don’t give a f–k, but my wife is more private, so I have to juggle that.” But when it comes to fans wanting to sleep with him and how that affects Gates, Middleditch admitted it’s a slippery slope. “That’s one of the trickier elements of it all, because Mollie doesn’t get that and yet she has to witness it. I’m like, ‘Come on, what about this chick who’s obviously really into me?’ And Mollie will say, ‘Yeah, she’s into you. Where do I fit in?’ That question comes up. It’s a game of inches on a minefield to try to predict who’s going to feel safe,. My first concern is Mollie. Anything that happens has to be run by the queen.”
I mean… I’m all for people being honest. Be honest with yourselves, be honest with your spouse, and if you’re a celebrity, be honest with the public. People will accept a lot if you’re honest. While I think this arrangement sounds like a trainwreck, what do I know? Maybe it works for them and I hope they’ve got it figured out. The way he describes it, it’s less “swinging” and more like he tells his wife that he wants to sleep with other women and she has to sign off on it, like he’s having affairs with Mollie’s knowledge and approval. But does Mollie get to sleep with other people too? Hm. Also: he’s a total d–k for only telling her he wanted to be a “swinger” AFTER they got married. That’s the sh-t you discuss BEFORE you get married.
I cannot believe he discussed this publicly without getting consent from his wife first. Obviously, he has trouble respecting boundaries. And it doesn’t seem like his wife really wants the lifestyle, but tolerates it. I find this very disrespectful to the person he claims to love most.
I was shocked he did that as well. I think his habit of consulting his wife after he’s decided to do something major will be an issue that ends this marriage.
I might be prejudiced, but why is it always that the non conventionally attractive guys turn into a-holes when they get a bit of fame?
She sounds patient, but I get the feeling (from what he said here) that she had no desire for him to share this.
Is it not enough she said yes? Does he have to also tell people?
Read the article on another site and thought the same thing…it sounds like he wanted to fool around and be “sexual” as he said but with other women and this how his wife has copes with it. He mentions how women kinda throw themselves at him now and how cool that is BUT his queen needs to ok it first….poor woman. Leave his a$$ and take half of everything as soon as you can
He’s goofy looking and sounds like a complete tool. She can do better than someone who is going to blab about their sex life to Playboy.
Agreed, dick move.
I mean… maybe she knew going into the marriage how he was. Yes, it’s definitely something you should discuss before marriage … but it almost sounds like he thought it wouldn’t be an issue until it was an issue.
There was another quote in the piece that allows me to give him an inch of credit:
“I’m sexual. I’d always thought I was romantic and that when I fall in love, that stuff fades away. It does for some years – enough to be like ‘I should get married, and I’ll be different’ But it’s part of me”
That said … I hope she’s getting it too. And from the other article I had read, it sounds like she goes to swingers clubs as well. It sounds like they’re for the most part going about this AS a couple – not so much wandering dong.
I find this admission of “swinging” (seems more like pre-approved cheating, but whatever…) surprising. I will not find the divorce surprising when it inevitably happens. This is quite strange even if it’s working for them. Nobody talks about swinging. The only instances I’ve ever heard of it are in fictional settings, usually when a couple unknowingly gets involved with swingers and then there are various silly shenanigans. It’s weird to think about as a real life thing.
I thought swinging was something you did with other couples? This just sounds like a pass for him to cheat, or to get his wife involved in threesomes. I don’t get it 🤷🏻♀️
I don’t get it either.
+1 it sounds less like a healthy relationship (which could include swinging) and more like he’s a complete dick. Any sort of sexual kink or fetish should be agreed upon by both and both should be comfortable with it. She doesn’t sound comfortable with it at all. It seems like he feels like it’s OK for him to do whatever he wants because he tells his wife and therefore is absolved of all guilt.
Same here, I thought swinging was both take an evening off with other partners. And maybe this is just in the movies, but I thought it was a couple exchanging with a couple.
i cringed reading that interview. the most important thing about being in the lifestyle and having open boundaries in your marriage is 100% trust and communication and respect. him discussing it without his wife’s consent is humiliating. by his own admission this is an ultimatum he put on her to continue their marriage and it is a constant source of strain. it only saves their marriage because it allows him to go outside of it for sex and otherwise it wouldn’t work FOR HIM. this isn’t about swinging – she obviously isn’t getting any benefits from it as he is describing how she has been coerced into the arrangement. this is about him getting a hall pass and her putting up with it.
i personally have never experienced this but my dear friend’s parents have been in the lifestyle for over 40 years and have an extremely loving, strong marriage. they own three successful businesses one of which is a private lifestyle club, have two great children, many grandchildren and a beautiful life. i have no judgement whatsoever for people who have this arrangement in their relationship. you can have a healthy relationship if both people are participatory and honest. maybe he’s being misrepresented in print but he sounds like a douche bag who has no respect for his wife.
I have friends who swing and they’ve been together 30+ years. As you said, it’s all about trust and communication and unfortunately Thomas doesn’t appear to understand that, I’m betting Thomas doesn’t understand a lot of things.
Your comment nails it.
But, is it really swinging if it’s one sided? It just sounds like he’s telling her he wants to be with other women but then keep the comfort and stability of probably someone that loves him and is patient. Two birds, you know? Like there’s nothing about her seeing other guys, it’s just him hooking up with others and just telling her, well I love u so much but I’m inevitably gonna have to go for this so just let me.
Louis theroux did a docuseries and one ep was about polyamory but this type of situation was what we ended up seeing a lot of. One sided “open relationships”. When will people learn that if it’s not mutual it’s not open or considered polyamory. If you’re guilting your partner or doing it when they are obviously not comfortable and pressuring them, it’s not bloody mutual.
That’s the question. I thought swinging involved the couple with someone else or another couple. This sounds like he wants to have his cake and eat it too. Personally, this isn’t something for me. However, if it’s consensual more power too you. I feel like maybe she’s allowing this because she wants to keep him. If that’s the case, imo, it’s abusive. Either way, he sounds like a Jackass.
In other articles he talks about them doing this as a unit, and it not being a thing where they’re off on their own. He also talks about the importance of therapy.
Also in the interview, he talks about how he gets a lot of offers because he’s famous:
” Personally, that’s one of the trickier elements of it all, because Mollie doesn’t get that and yet she has to witness it. I’m like, “Come on, what about this chick who’s obviously really into me?” And Mollie will say, “Yeah, she’s into you. Where do I fit in?” That question comes up. There’s a lot of negotiation, and adding fame sometimes makes it easier and sometimes complicates things.”
I’m curious how much Mollie gets to fit in in this arrangement. As the post said, this “swinging” seems more of an excuse for him to have sex with other women.
“My first concern is Mollie” lulz sure Jan. Especially the part about where you waited until after being married to demand an open marriage. That’s absolutely putting her first. Eye. Roll.
“Also: he’s a total d–k for only telling her he wanted to be a “swinger” AFTER they got married. That’s the sh-t you discuss BEFORE you get married.” Right? This is literally straight out of Succession and it’s no less baffling to me to read about it in real life.
I know people who have been in open relationships and it seems to only work when both people are able to find side pieces in some equal measure. Jealousy and resentment has ultimately wrecked them and this guy’s marriage seems destined for the same fate. He seems to hold all the power, as much as he is trying to insist that his wife has a say. Eek.
I’m all for doing what works for you — and your partner, if you’ve got one — but it doesn’t seem like Mollie is as into this? And as everyone is rightly pointing out, publicly sharing something like this — something she doesn’t seem totally into — is gross. And, YES, talk about this stuff BEFORE marriage. It never came up in the years before? Psssh.
‘we argue about it constantly’ is pretty much all we need to know here. Expecting her to file for divorce in 3…2…1….
Swinging sounds great if both people are into it… this sounds like he was about to step out on the marriage and so she went along with it. That is NOT ok.
He said it “saved” the marriage… meaning that if she wasn’t ok with him passing his dick around then the marriage would have been over.
I had a friend in this exact situation. She convinced herself she was ok with the “swinging”, which only came about after marriage, for about two years and then she ended up in a realllllly bad way with her mental health, and then the marriage fell apart.
This is not a couple who mutually enjoy an open marriage and a swinging lifestyle. To me this is a woman trying to go along with something to keep her marriage, and when it comes to sex and fidelity that is not fair to her.
First of all, in all honesty, I have no clue who he is, but I can say he seems very full of himself. Second, maybe I’m being naive, but how can swinging help your marriage? Isn’t that considered cheating?
The couple I know who swing don’t consider it cheating because they aren’t hiding anything from one another, they aren’t lying and saying they had to work late, they are very open and honest with each other. Another thing that they tell me is that they swing more in group settings, at parties or lifestyle retreats where everyone is there to swing and not in situations where one partner is off having sex with a stranger while the other partner sits at home.
Wow. Sounds like a self obsessed a-hole
Love it!!! I agree with you 100%
“I’m the gas, she’s the brakes.” What.A.Total.Sleaze. The few couples I’ve known that have been swingers, ALL are now divorced and one person in each relationship always left the other for one of their swinging partners. It might work for some, but it has never worked for anyone I personally know. I just get the perception that he is an extremely selfish person. They fight about it constantly? Yet it saved their marriage? Sounds like this marriage is all about HIS needs.
Yeah, this is a guy who likes to cheat and his wife is tolerating it, for now and probably suffering. The giveaway is the part where he talks about sleeping with fans and she is not down with it at all. He’s not evolved and open, he’s just another dick who wants to have his cake and eat it.
I wonder what the divorce rate us for swingers versus non-swingers. Odds are this is the more likely scenario, man wants to sleep around, woman reluctantly agrees to keep man happy but secretly would prefer to be the only woman in his life. Blah
Wow, I did not see that for this guy. I hope her next partner is a real doll. Seems like she deserves it.
Niiice, he waited until after they were married to say they were in different places and he was tired of “scurrying in the shadows” aka having affairs. So, with a therapist’s help he openly has sexual relationships and she just does her usual routine and doesn’t care? But kind of does care.
I couldn’t do it. I could better understand if it went both ways, but this sounds like he’s a cheater who wanted an open marriage so HE wouldn’t bail, not a swinger couple.
I’m a pretty open-minded person but the idea of swinging or non-monogamy within a marriage confuses me. Why get married at all if you aren’t committed to being faithful? I just don’t get it. And I find it very telling that it sounds like HE is the own swinging- which isn’t swinging at all. Because being swingers means BOTH partners have affairs. This seems pretty one-sided to me. And the fact that he waited until she has committed to him legally before dropping this on her is really emotionally and psychologically manipulative. He’s gross.
I think it’s less about “faithfulness” and more about sexual desire. Couples could decide that their bond and their sense of faithfulness isn’t about who you have sex with and rules about how involved someone gets with a sexual partner. I would be open to swinging but those would be my rules, it has to only be about sex and it cannot get emotional. And I don’t want to know. I think I have the wherewithal to keep it physical but I’ve never broached the subject with my husband and I like many of you think it’s unfair to do so now. I’m not uncontrollable but our sexual needs are very different but not a deal breaker. He’s the sum of his parts, not just this one area.
This is not swinging and if I was part of the swinging community I would not want this guy as a spokesperson. He’s a cheater who demands his wife accept that he’s having plenty of sex on the side or the marriage is over. I hope she dumps his ass.
10 bucks says that if she actually went out and hooked up with another guy, Thomas would feel his masculinity threatened and turn all possessive of her.
What a shithead. I’m predicting divorce in 10, 9, 8… Come on honey we have to get nontraditional here?!!! I’ve got crazy needs, and you’re just not enough??? F@ck him. No pun intended. If both want this lifestyle, great! Swing from rafters. But what I read sounds one-sided, immature and extremely presumptuous. She needs Liam, and he can hook up with Miley after she dismounts her wrecking ball looking for the next thing.
Sounds like he told his wife he needs to cheat or they can’t be married and she is putting up with it. I’d nope right out of that one.