The Sussexes really did take Archie down to the local pub for a Sunday roast!

In late August, the Sun reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by the Rose & Crown pub for a “Sunday roast.” The claim, at the time, was that the Sussexes brought out a sleeping Archie for their nice, quiet meal and no one really bothered them. The story came on the heels of a solid month of tabloid BS about the Sussexes being awful for traveling on private planes and/or going on vacation. Many commenters thought that the story was horsesh-t, or that the story was real and that the Sussexes were pulling a Cambridge and trying to look like normal middle-class peeps. Well… I don’t know if this was the same trip, but there’s now photo-evidence that the Sussexes went to the Rose & Crown:
TMZ had the exclusive – and they even say that this happened weeks ago.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving their royal baby a taste of the commoner’s life by attempting to go undercover for an ordinary day at a British pub. The Duke and Duchess hit up The Rose & Crown in Windsor, England and as you can see in photos obtained by TMZ … they blended right in with their infant son, Archie. Harry had a tight grip on Archie’s car seat while Meghan lugged some more baby gear, during the family outing a few Sundays back. The royal tyke, who was less than 4 months old at the time, had a blanket over him and appeared to be napping.
Instead of taking in a cricket or rugby match on the telly … we’re told Archie kept pretty damn quiet for the 2 hours the family was there. Not a single peep outta the little guy — even when Mom changed his nappy, (that’s what they call diapers). Mom and Dad enjoyed a roast dinner, the house specialty, and Harry helped himself to a couple of pints while Meghan settled for water. We’re told they were treated just like all the other patrons — who didn’t bother the royals at all. So much so, one witness said it almost seemed like many customers didn’t even recognize them. They weren’t all that incognito though … with private security and 2 police officers in tow.
What’s really weird is that this happened three weeks ago, if we’re going by the Sun’s reporting, and in that time, this photo never came out? Someone at the pub clearly took the photo, knowing that they were seeing Harry and Meg and baby Archie, and then… the person just sat on the photo for weeks before selling it to TMZ, or perhaps selling it to a photo agency and the agency sold it to TMZ? I don’t get why the photo is coming out now. But whatever… it’s a nice confirmation of the Sussexes’ lowkey pub trips. The Cambridges also stop by local pubs in Bucklebury and Norfolk too. How quaint!
I so want to see more pictures of Archie. And happy 35th to Harry!
Archie has no clue what is going on so let’s be real that this isn’t about giving him a normal experience. This is the couple wanting to get out. Good for them. Weird that the pic just circulated.
Yes, I remember when my kids were that age – especially my first, when we still lived in a city – we would just go out to the nearest bar (more of a restaurant with a large bar during the day) and get food and sit and have a beer and be OUT of the house lol.
I agree that its weird this pic just circulated. Wonder if the person tried British outlets first and they declined?
We just went for coffee with friends and their 1 month old. I believe it was their first real outing since the little gal was born – they were SO pumped. It’s nice to see new parents trying to bring some more normalcy after such a huge routine change like a baby.
Good for them
I find the photos terribly intrusive.
I actually do too. Its one of those things where I’m like, AW LOOK THEY’RE AT THE PUB and then I think “yikes, that’s pretty intrusive.”
I agree with this. It doesn’t looked stage. And it’s a good pic to show how bad it can get with being who they are.
Yeah, that sucks for them. Now they probably won’t go to that pub again. Or if they do, it will be more dangerous for them. People could stalk the place, waiting for them to show up.
This is maybe the only thing I feel bad for royals and celebs about. Can’t go to Target and just browse or a restaurant and have a pint without folks taking your picture and selling it. It’s enough to turn a person into a hermit.
How will the Cambridge surpass this? I’m waiting to see their next move. It’s gonna be a messy one if we are still talking about how Meghan “owns” her success to Kate (￣▽￣)
Two pints!?! On top of a giant dinner? Ugh British men are weird!!
Have you tried it? It goes down nicely with a traditional Sunday roast. But I guess it could be a cultural thing, I groan at American eating habits when I am Stateside.
I don’t think that’s weird at all (and I’m American). Especially if they were there for a few hours. Harry had a pint, they ordered their food, ate it, he had another pint.
it’s not weird, my hubby and most of my dude friends (Canadian) have several pints if we are eating at a pub
These are literally the least interesting paparazzi photos ever, so blurry and dark! Yes, I can see a guy that does look sort of like Prince Harry, but the person with him could be the girl from The Ring for all we can see!!!
Usually the RPOs “ask” (read: tell) people not to take photos in situations like this. It’s not a paparazzi photo – some other patron at the pub took it on their phone. The quality is bad because they were trying to get away with it without the RPOs noticing.
Lol, the Megxiters are pissed about the pictures. Weird.
Why? Wait, do I even want to know? lol
Let me guess- they’re upset Harry is acting like a doting dad and husband?
Queen’s son is a sexual criminal, leaching on the taxpayers money to sustain their royal lifestyle and image, the Monarchy is becoming complicit in dismantling of democracy but sure, let’s all gasp at how regular the royals are.
Didn’t the Rose and Crown deny it? This is all so weird.
I think the pub wanted to protect the Sussexes.
My guess: pub denied it because H & M can’t/won’t come back if people know to find them there. As Joanna noted above, it’s a security risk. The pub lied to keep the paps, gawkers and crazies away, only now someone sold pics.
They did but it probably would have been better for them to say we don’t comment about our guests. But good of them not to sell them out.
The Pub denied this story, so I don’t know what to believe.
Lainey, said everyone looking at Harry’s birthday wishes on Instagram, focused on Archie, and did not pay attention to the one of Diana carrying baby Harry, from a private plane, when he was about the same age as Archie.
You know Lainey and her conspiracy theories, was the pic chosen deliberately?
I think Lainey made fun of a psychologist, Jo Hemmings.
Yeah I think Lainey was being satirical because a psychologist was interviewed and gave her opinion that one of the pics that was chosen in the birthday collage hinted at a rift between William and Harry. It was completely absurd.
There are also those that believe that the choice of pub, ‘The Rose & Crown’ is a dig at more nefarious things. Lol, the speculation about the imagined ‘feud’ between both couples is absolutely bonkers at this point. Pretty sure they mostly just stay out of each other’s way.
Those pics are so intrusive.
I can’t wait to see some pics of Archie from the tour, today on twitter another reporter said that he looks like Harry (and with red hair!).
https://twitter.com/JamieSamhan/status/1174120175978741760
Oh I remember those days of having to pack half of the house just to take the baby out for a few hours
It seems to me like they are just living their lives. This wasn’t a photo op or a publicity stunt – unlike William and Kate’s little plane stunt.
Exactly this. You can tell this one wasn’t staged, unlike Their Keennesses the Cambridge’s.