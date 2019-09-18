The Sussexes really did take Archie down to the local pub for a Sunday roast!

In late August, the Sun reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by the Rose & Crown pub for a “Sunday roast.” The claim, at the time, was that the Sussexes brought out a sleeping Archie for their nice, quiet meal and no one really bothered them. The story came on the heels of a solid month of tabloid BS about the Sussexes being awful for traveling on private planes and/or going on vacation. Many commenters thought that the story was horsesh-t, or that the story was real and that the Sussexes were pulling a Cambridge and trying to look like normal middle-class peeps. Well… I don’t know if this was the same trip, but there’s now photo-evidence that the Sussexes went to the Rose & Crown:

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Take Archie Out to a Pub https://t.co/xH0gXzOj48 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2019

TMZ had the exclusive – and they even say that this happened weeks ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving their royal baby a taste of the commoner’s life by attempting to go undercover for an ordinary day at a British pub. The Duke and Duchess hit up The Rose & Crown in Windsor, England and as you can see in photos obtained by TMZ … they blended right in with their infant son, Archie. Harry had a tight grip on Archie’s car seat while Meghan lugged some more baby gear, during the family outing a few Sundays back. The royal tyke, who was less than 4 months old at the time, had a blanket over him and appeared to be napping. Instead of taking in a cricket or rugby match on the telly … we’re told Archie kept pretty damn quiet for the 2 hours the family was there. Not a single peep outta the little guy — even when Mom changed his nappy, (that’s what they call diapers). Mom and Dad enjoyed a roast dinner, the house specialty, and Harry helped himself to a couple of pints while Meghan settled for water. We’re told they were treated just like all the other patrons — who didn’t bother the royals at all. So much so, one witness said it almost seemed like many customers didn’t even recognize them. They weren’t all that incognito though … with private security and 2 police officers in tow.

[From TMZ]

What’s really weird is that this happened three weeks ago, if we’re going by the Sun’s reporting, and in that time, this photo never came out? Someone at the pub clearly took the photo, knowing that they were seeing Harry and Meg and baby Archie, and then… the person just sat on the photo for weeks before selling it to TMZ, or perhaps selling it to a photo agency and the agency sold it to TMZ? I don’t get why the photo is coming out now. But whatever… it’s a nice confirmation of the Sussexes’ lowkey pub trips. The Cambridges also stop by local pubs in Bucklebury and Norfolk too. How quaint!