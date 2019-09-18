Duchess Kate will ‘name’ a boat next week, only the name isn’t Boaty McBoatface

Did you see that some media outlets are trying to make a pregnancy storyline happen with the Duchess of Cambridge this week? I would be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about that already – this is usually the time of year when Kate traditionally announces her pregnancies (early). But I don’t think she’s pregnant yet. You know why? Because her first trimester is usually the hardest on her, and that’s when she’s the sickest and barfiest, and Kate has – so far – shown no signs of that. If she suddenly cancels some events, then we’ll know. Of course, to cancel some events, she’d first have to add events to her schedule, and despite all of the stories pushing the neverending keenness, Kate’s fall schedule seems kind of light at the moment. F–k it, maybe she is knocked up already. No, I jest! William and Kate did add something to their schedule… for the 26th.
Duchess Kate and Prince William have already had a busy start to September. Just a few weeks ago, they both brought Princess Charlotte to her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, accompanied by her older brother Prince George. The Prince of Cambridge has been a student since 2017. Prior to that joint outing, we last saw William and Kate together at their inaugural King’s Cup regatta in early August. Now, the two have announced their first joint outing of the fall, and it’s taking place next week!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Birkenhead on Sept. 26, where they will officially name the RRS Sir David Attenborough, the new UK polar research ship. The couple will be joined by the ship’s namesake, the legendary broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, who will make a speech along with the duke and duchess. Kate has the honour of formally naming the ship, which will have the traditional ceremony that includes smashing a bottle of champagne against its hull. You might remember that in 2016, the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) asked the public to help name the boat that eventually became RRS Sir David Attenborough. The first place finisher in that poll was Boaty McBoatface, which will obviously not be the name of the boat, but will be the name of a remotely controlled submersive vehicle that will be kept on board the RRS Sir David Attenborough.
Personally, I’m still BEYOND pissed that the boat wasn’t named Boaty McBoatface. The NERC held a public poll on what to name the vessel and the people overwhelmingly chose Boaty McBoatface. That name is truly the People’s Choice. But no, all of the scientists were like “we could never name a boat something funny and democratic!!” Fascist nerds. I hope Kate does something to protest the name! “I refuse to smash the champagne bottle unless you name this vessel BOATY!” McBoatface Folk Hero Kate!
In addition to that, People Magazine gave Kate another gold star and lavish praise because Kate… sat through a three-hour meeting about feelings at her kids’ school. The way People frames the story, it’s like we’re supposed to think it’s so interesting and Kate is so eager and keen, when really… it’s a story about how a fancy private school forced parents to sit through a three-hour meeting with a hippie.
They should name the boat “The Kate Middleton Success Story”
Queue the nautical themed coat dress or sailor pants.
When will Meghan’s next events be announced so that we can thank Kate in advance?
Eh, she’s as useless as the rest of them. I would think bringing another child into the world taxpayers have to pay for would be a bit much, no?
Ona different note, she does look the best she’s ever looked. The shorter hair really suits her, makes her look quite a lot younger than 37.
I cannot believe they would dare have a 4th child. I mean, that is just ridiculous I’m sorry.
Kate and William want attention without working to hard.
So I can see the having a fourth child.
Plus it would mirror the Queen by having four kids.
I vote for either: chutneymaker or Keen-I-am
The first line is the most eyerolling. Busiest September with taking their children to school? My goodness
If that’s a busy start, my September has been a productivity mad house.
Um, to me a 3 hour “meeting’ (it’s a lecture) is torture, and I will give her props for sitting through it. I would not do it. I find it both physically and emotionally painful, absolutely truthful.
For once, I feel a bit bad for Kate. David Attenborough will be there as the honored guest after whom the ship is named and will speak, and then W & K will also speak. Can you imagine having to speak alongside the legendary David Attenborough and being expected to say something meaningful? I speak publicly some for my work and do a fine job, but I would have such major anxiety if I were in her shoes.
The bar is low for Kate.
Funny how they won’t name the boat that but the Brexit poll is of course legit and binding.
Imagine trying to make it seem like Kate’s busy. She did one thing at he start of august l- from which they still haven’t announced an amount raised- dropped her daughter to school visited a garden and will name a boat. And honestly writing that that’s a busy start to the autumn. I mean really!! Charles does more than this in one day.
They have already had a busy start to September? Tell me that Hello Magazine wrote that tongue-in-cheek, because surely they jest. These two bore me.
They have had a busy start to September because Charlotte started school? And she did a garden event last week? AYFKM with this? She will do three events in one month that’s “busy”?
Nice work if you can get, I guess….