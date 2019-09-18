Lizzo tweet-shamed the Postmates delivery person who stole her food

Maybe it’s a generational thing, or maybe it’s the fact that I’ve never lived in a major, massive metropolis, but I don’t get Postmates. Postmates is food delivery, which… I get, but why is it this new thing? Why are celebrities Postmate-ing their minor grocery deliveries and random fast food? I guess I just still have a lot of questions, like whether the financial aspect really makes sense at any level (maybe I’m just super-cheap), and whether celebrities (and regular people) know they could just throw on a pair of sweatpants and do their own grocery shopping and stop at a fast-food place on the way home. Anyway, Lizzo uses Postmates. Only she had a problem with it – her Postmates delivery person stole some of her food.

Lizzo has a complaint to file with Postmates. On Monday, the 31-year-old singer tweeted at the food delivery service, alleging that one of their couriers had stolen the food she ordered. “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food,” Lizzo wrote in the since-deleted tweet, adding, “she lucky I don’t fight no more.” In her tweet, Lizzo also shared what appeared to be a screenshot of the Postmates app that included a picture of the courier, but did not provide further details about the alleged incident. Postmates soon responded to the musician, apologizing for her “less than satisfactory experience” using the service, and asked her to direct message them with more information. Lizzo seemingly got in touch with the delivery service, as she responded, “I dm’d u.” Though some fans took Lizzo’s side, saying “Postmates do better!”, other Twitter users expressed their disappointment that she chose to share her complaint publicly. “Publicly shaming someone in the service industry (esp. when you’re wealthy) is worse than stealing food,” one user tweeted, while another added, “This is ridiculous Lizzo, u could have dealt with that privately instead of shaming a woman who was probably hungry… It’s only food u can reorder it.” In a statement to PEOPLE, Postmates said: “As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue. We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience.”

The only part of Lizzo’s tweet that I find unnecessary and rude is where she tweeted a photo of Tiffany W. The rest of it is fine in my book – if you’re paying for the Postmates service (which, again, I don’t understand how it makes any financial sense in either direction), then you’re paying for a particular service: the food which you ordered, in a particular time frame. Yeah, Lizzo could have dealt with it privately, but again – it’s a generational thing? The younger peeps live their lives online and they’re used to dealing issuing complaints on social media and such. And for all of the people saying “Lizzo shouldn’t have done this in general” – Lizzo paid for food that Tiffany W. ate. I would be SO MAD.

Lizzo did apologize and may have missed the delivery window:

I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door. 🥺 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 17, 2019