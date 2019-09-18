Lizzo tweet-shamed the Postmates delivery person who stole her food
  • September 18, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Lizzo

Singer LIZZO Performs Live on NBC's "TODAY"Rockefeller PlazaNew York, NYAugust 23, 2019

Maybe it’s a generational thing, or maybe it’s the fact that I’ve never lived in a major, massive metropolis, but I don’t get Postmates. Postmates is food delivery, which… I get, but why is it this new thing? Why are celebrities Postmate-ing their minor grocery deliveries and random fast food? I guess I just still have a lot of questions, like whether the financial aspect really makes sense at any level (maybe I’m just super-cheap), and whether celebrities (and regular people) know they could just throw on a pair of sweatpants and do their own grocery shopping and stop at a fast-food place on the way home. Anyway, Lizzo uses Postmates. Only she had a problem with it – her Postmates delivery person stole some of her food.

Lizzo has a complaint to file with Postmates. On Monday, the 31-year-old singer tweeted at the food delivery service, alleging that one of their couriers had stolen the food she ordered.

“Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food,” Lizzo wrote in the since-deleted tweet, adding, “she lucky I don’t fight no more.” In her tweet, Lizzo also shared what appeared to be a screenshot of the Postmates app that included a picture of the courier, but did not provide further details about the alleged incident.

Postmates soon responded to the musician, apologizing for her “less than satisfactory experience” using the service, and asked her to direct message them with more information. Lizzo seemingly got in touch with the delivery service, as she responded, “I dm’d u.”

Though some fans took Lizzo’s side, saying “Postmates do better!”, other Twitter users expressed their disappointment that she chose to share her complaint publicly. “Publicly shaming someone in the service industry (esp. when you’re wealthy) is worse than stealing food,” one user tweeted, while another added, “This is ridiculous Lizzo, u could have dealt with that privately instead of shaming a woman who was probably hungry… It’s only food u can reorder it.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Postmates said: “As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue. We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience.”

[From People]

The only part of Lizzo’s tweet that I find unnecessary and rude is where she tweeted a photo of Tiffany W. The rest of it is fine in my book – if you’re paying for the Postmates service (which, again, I don’t understand how it makes any financial sense in either direction), then you’re paying for a particular service: the food which you ordered, in a particular time frame. Yeah, Lizzo could have dealt with it privately, but again – it’s a generational thing? The younger peeps live their lives online and they’re used to dealing issuing complaints on social media and such. And for all of the people saying “Lizzo shouldn’t have done this in general” – Lizzo paid for food that Tiffany W. ate. I would be SO MAD.

Lizzo did apologize and may have missed the delivery window:

Singer LIZZO Performs Live on NBC's "TODAY" Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY August 23, 2019

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Lizzo tweet-shamed the Postmates delivery person who stole her food”

  1. Risa says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:45 am

    Please forgive me because I have never used Postmates… and if I overlooked this information…

    But how to we know the Postmates driver took something? Was there half eaten food? Totally missing food? If that was the case, how do we know that the store/restaurant even put the proper food in the order?
    So many questions…

    Reply
    • JulieCarr says:
      September 18, 2019 at 8:00 am

      This. Unless there were literally bites taken out of something she had no way of knowing whether the driver took her food or the restaurant forgot her food. The latter is really common, so putting the driver on blast is really bad form.

      Reply
      • Mle428 says:
        September 18, 2019 at 8:39 am

        I was going to say the same thing. I wouldn’t assume that my stuff was stolen. I do, however, have a Ring Doorbell video of my neighbor’s Door Dash driver stealing the packages off my front porch! In that case there was no question.

    • Erinn says:
      September 18, 2019 at 8:41 am

      I mean, it’s possible the order got messed up. But I mean – she paid for a specific amount of food. It’s on the postmates person to double check the order – their soul purpose it to get the order and bring it back to the person who ordered – and IF it was a mistake, they failed at that.

      People have bad days. Mistakes happen. But there’s also a lot of incompetent people out there, so hard to say what happened. Either way – if I was doing something like post mates, I’d sure as hell be triple checking the orders so something like this didn’t happen.

      Reply
  2. Kayla says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Most famous people are tweeting / insta their postmates because it’s an ad and they’re compensated. They have a large social media driven advertising campaign.

    Reply
  3. Chelly says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:53 am

    I’ve used doordash a few times and usually when I get free delivery, it’s just a matter of convenience. If you don’t do it often (which I dont) it doesnt make a huge financial dent…just a treat to yourself, no cooking and food at your door

    Reply
  4. Torontoe says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Lizzo has apologized for the tweet. Apparently the delivery person did not really steal it- Lizzo failed to respond to the buzzer/call so she left. When you have such a big following (and when you have so much more power than someone else) you do have to be responsible when using social media to call someone out. I still love Lizzo tho and am glad she apologized

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Normally I’m for publically naming and shaming thieves, but where’s the evidence of theft? I assume sometimes orders aren’t complete due to occasional unavailable items or mistakes? I just feel like she may have jumped to conclusions.

    As for “publically shaming service worker is worse than stealing” …. no it isn’t. And “u could have dealt with that privately instead of shaming a woman who was probably hungry… It’s only food u can reorder it” is ridiculous. Lizzo has every right to expect a delivery person to deliver. It wasn’t some random homeless person.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:56 am

    I use DoorDash but not postmates – its a way to get food delivered that you might not be able to otherwise. Like I don’t use it for the McDonalds that’s a mile from my house, I use it for the Mexican restaurant that doesn’t deliver, or the Mediterranean grill a few miles away, etc.

    Reply
  7. Tiff says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:57 am

    She took the post down and apologized for putting the picture up yesterday.

    Reply
  8. Cee says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:04 am

    More often than not, you have to call companies out on SM in order for them to even acknowledge your complaint/question. I’d not posted her employees photo, though

    Reply
  9. Busyann says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Yeah, but sometimes the food is stolen. I work in DC and my office orders a lot of grub hub, door dash, and postmates. The office placed a huge $200 order a few weeks ago and the delivery person picked up the order but didn’t deliver it. It happens.

    Reply
  10. Rose says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:10 am

    I don’t care about the money spent on delivery when I’ve been drinking and I’m craving food from a restaurant that doesn’t deliver.

    Reply
  11. JAC says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:14 am

    Oh man, I love Lizzo but this was horrible on Lizzo’s part. Complaining publically AND sharing a picture of the woman? God no. She should be mature enough to know not to do that.

    Reply
    • Mumbles says:
      September 18, 2019 at 8:20 am

      Yeah this is just basic Becky “can I speak to your manager” stuff at the end of the day. I’m sure the “white ladies at Soul Cycle” contingent of her fan base identifies with this kind of behavior, they do it all the time, just not famous enough to get attention.

      Reply
  12. Manda says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:25 am

    I don’t really have a problem w her naming the delivery person— that person should have known that doing that is sketchy as hell and unsanitary possibly. I mean, if you’re prepared to do that, then prepare yourself for people calling you out for it.

    Reply
  13. Pose83 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:27 am

    I went to see Rob Delaney the other night and he mentioned online grocery shopping wasn’t really a thing in America. It’s pretty popular in the UK. Loads of supermarkets offer it.

    Reply
    • Starkiller says:
      September 18, 2019 at 8:38 am

      Online grocery shopping is definitely a thing in America. I can’t think of a major grocery chain that doesn’t offer it.

      Reply
  14. Whatabout says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:32 am

    I use Postmates when I want food from this really healthy restaurant that doesn’t deliver. And Shake Shack. It gets too crowded for me.

    Reply
  15. helonearth says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:41 am

    I had ordered a burger and fries – not difficult, but ended up with someone else’s veggie burger (poor veggie who got my Dead Hippie burger!).

    It wasn’t the delivery drivers fault, but the company’s. Had to go back on the ordering app, and then wait for over an hour for them to come back stating that a refund would be given. So, not happy, but wouldn’t think to go on social media and call them out.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment