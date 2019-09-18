Brad Pitt: Kanye West is ‘doing something really special’ with his Sunday Service

The sheer volume of Brad Pitt stories is really startling these days. I’ll choose to believe that Brad is very proud of Ad Astra and that’s why he agreed to do so much press around the movie. I also sort of believe that three years after the plane incident – and three years after Angelina Jolie left him – he’s just ready to talk. He’s ready to explain a few things, even if his explanations are unbelievably cryptic. Let’s talk about two dual admissions over the past few weeks and we’ll see if they’re connected. In Pitt’s recent NYT profile, he confirmed that he was in an Alcoholics Anonymous program for a year and a half. In the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast #28, CB and I talked a lot about the rules of AA and whether it was off-side for Brad to even confirm (without being quoted) that he did the program for 18 months, and we also talked about whether the specificity of the 18 months signaled that the program was possibly court-ordered.
Here’s something I didn’t consider though, until some clever comments brought it up: Brad clearly went through the 12-step program, and one of the tenets of AA (and most programs) is belief in a higher power, or “belief in a power greater than ourselves.” Does this also explain why Brad has been talking about religion and faith in several interviews recently? And is that why Brad went to Kanye West’s Sunday Service a few weekends back? Is this all connected to Brad being in a program? And why is he still talking about spending time with Kanye and the Kardashians?
With his new film Ad Astra hitting theaters on Sept. 20th, Brad Pitt is already getting award buzz for his role in the fantasy drama film. However, the actor jokes that all awards shows should just “jam into one night.” It seems he would rather spend his Sundays at more spiritual events, like Kanye West’s Sunday service, where he was spotted over Labor Day Weekend. Pitt talked to ET’s Brooke Anderson about West’s weekend gatherings at a special screening of Ad Astra in Washington, D.C. on Monday, and he said it’s a “really delightful” experience.
“I think he was doing something really special there,” the 55-year-old actor said. “It’s a pure celebration of life and people. It’s really delightful. It really is.”
West started holding the services, which feature a gospel choir and other musical performances, in January.
While Pitt may have spent time at the service, don’t expect him to choose favorites from the famous reality TV clan.
“I will not pick favorites!” said the actor, who plays Roy (a man journeying across the solar system in search of his missing father) in Ad Astra.
I… well… we… I can’t. Even if you’re looking at all of Brad’s words and recent actions through the prism of “this is a guy who has spent the last three years detoxing and going through the program and trying to rediscover his faith in humanity and himself,” that still doesn’t explain why the hell he thought he should go to Kanye’s Megalomania Church Emporium. And if Brad has a “favorite” Kardashian, can we just cancel him??
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Whatever he’s trying now is just deflection from the fact that he behaved so badly in one instance that he ruined his marriage and relationship with his oldest son in one fell swoop. Is he still forced to have supervised visits with his other children? AA is not enough to undo the damage he did.
As for linking himself with Kanye/Kardashians, I’ll just say….wrong play.
Not only Maddox’s but also his relationships with the other children.
Man up and take responsibility Brad instead of smearing your ex and your children constantly.
Sierra- I was talking ruined as in won’t see him at all. Afaik, Maddox is the only one… so far. Or is Pax avoiding him too? I think those two are the only ones who could cut him out. The rest of the kids aren’t old enough to decide whether they see him, right? It’s gonna be telling how many continue to see him when it’s not court ordered.
Rapunzal
Good analysis
Hasn’t thought of that but totally agree
So he is one of those people, who talks about spirituality and faith and then will go on and identify it with anything shiny that comes his way. Next thing we know is that he is also a Trumper. I mean if you convince one self that Kanye is the second coming of Jesus why not Trump then? Brad really is an idiot and that to me is a bit of a surprise
Right? That’s what I was thinking. I don’t hang with maga’s, and I don’t have much to say for those who do. Considering Pitt’s life long penchant for being strongly influenced (style and other wise) by who he is an a relationship with, this doesn’t bode well. But I am not surprised to find he’s an idiot. I’ve long thought he was. I think he got a huge pass by a lot of naive people who haven’t been around that block when he claimed he was boring because his wife was a bore. Come on man! You never had a man sitting on your couch smoking weed all the time? I have. And it wasn’t my fault. But somehow a lot of people convinced themselves he was just so fasinatin and all it took was the right woman to release that Brad magic.
Uh, no. He’s always been a boring dope.
The Kanye church service makes me so uneasy in general. ‘Ye loves Trump, and anyone who would follow ‘Ye to church would probably follow him to the ballot box as well. It feels very exploitative.
@AB you think black people would vote for Trump cause they go to Kanye’s choir service? Have you met black people outside of work?We did our part to not vote for a rapist. More than 90%. White people got him elected. Any time a democrat is elected since 1964 it’s been because of black voters not white voters. It’s disgusting anyone would make such a suggestion. Black voters show up for Dems. Period. Pitt isn’t MAGA for association and neither are the majority of Kanye’s black choir or black attendees.
What he doesn’t comprehend could fill the Grand Canyon. To praise Kanye’s latest merchandising grab is beyond obtuse
IKR ? This just cancels him imo
He continues to be a disappointment. A gorgeous, pics are good, but a personal disappointment. Angie would have always been too strong and let’s be real, smart for him
Has Angelina ever publicly supported democratic candidates? I don’t call ever seeing her campaign for Hillary or Obama? Also, she seems to have made peace with her MAGA father. Before anyone jumps down my throat, I’m not saying she’s a MAGA supporter (I’m sure she’s not). I just don’t think that Brad and others going to Kanye’s Sunday Service means that they will vote for Trump. It’s kind of a leap….
Nope, not to my knowledge. I do remember her playing fast and loose when asked about Obama vs McCain, and in fact she said she had a lot to think about or some nonsense. But shhh…
Mingling with the Kardashians? How the mighty have fallen. Where’s Clooney? Where’s Fincher?
He is name dropping Clooney now – how time has changed.
Angelina truly was the powerful one in that relationship.
Is this part of your Oscar campaign, Brad? To cozy up to the influencers?
Hahaha sorry just can’t believe that THE Brad Pitt has sunk so low that not only is he hanging out with Kardashians but also praising them? 😂
If faith is truly part of the AA program, there are lots of other churches to go to even his parents.
And anyone who supports Kanye indirectly supports Trump & racism.
Now going to sit back and watch Brad supports defending this one.
Countdown Three… Two… One… to a hot fling with Khloé…
I’d guess he’d sooner be into kourtney.. she seems a lot more his type, physically plus the fact that Khloe sadly seems very desperate I don’t think he’s that low. (I don’t follow them outside of celebitchcy but I do hope Khloe gets the emotional, mental help she needs unless the desperation is just a media thing ).
In fact if she’s single maybe that’s what’s already happened and why he goes to their church ? He’s a little old but I think she might be into it
I saw an article claiming he’s with Khloe…I can’t wait to see Brad with Kat face, butt injections, and contour makeup! He’ll live to regret this when the Klan pulls their usual stunts.
Seriously. Who is advising him? Kris Jenner?
You know Angelina would have never allowed their brand to be cheapened with such obvious and ill-advised PR stunts.
The clip is online of his interview with Brooke Anderson from ET. He dodged the question about the Kardashians and seemed surprised he was asked such a silly question. Even if he liked one of them, there is nothing wrong with it. I’d rather go to a choir sing than be preached at. That’s the appeal for the many people of color that visit his service including poc living in poor neighborhoods like Watts. I can’t be mad at that. I know a Muslim girl who got and invite and she liked it even if she doesn’t believe in Jesus as her savior.
Yeah, I guess I’m not extrapolating too much from the fact that he went once to a service. I also think he’s in a tricky spot, where pretty much anything he does is subject to intense scrutiny and criticism. He seems damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t.
You’re making way too much sense in your comments, Cookie.
Has he reached rock bottom yet?
I’m going to WK a bit here, but first, a brief disclaimer, I’m not paying attention much to the Sunday Service or Kayne or the Kardashians, or even Brad. It’s a passing interest at best. But, I do feel like Kanye is doing something that has given him some type of purpose, and it might be helping others too? He doesn’t seem batsh*t like he did even last year, although, I heard he went a little nutty at the Atlanta Service. But isnt he bringing the services to communities where bigger discussions are happening, like Dayton and Chicago? I’m sooooo conflicted. Kanye is still crazy but there is possibly some good happening here and maybe that is helping people, including Brad?