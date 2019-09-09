‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #28: Like Jennifer Aniston, we miss the 90s



Intro and our schedule: Minutes 0 to 5:45

We’re here up until the holidays! We’ll be taking off the week before, during and after Thanksgiving so we’ll be off from November 18th to December 2nd. We’ll be back two weeks in December and will be off again from December 23rd and all of January. Chandra has to make some tough decisions regarding her mom but she’s not doing it alone. I pulled out my back this week! There’s nothing like pulling out your back to make you feel old. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 5:30 to 20

There’s a lot more royal news this week. Organizers of events Prince Andrew had scheduled in Ireland have canceled their invitations due to his connections to Epstein. There are rumors that he has nothing on his schedule. This is fitting but still there is hardly any press about it. Prince Harry launched a new eco-travel program called Travalyst which will offer eco-conscious travel options in conjunction with Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa. He’s been working on it for years but they don’t have a website and a very similar domain, Travelyst.com, is already an established German site.

Minute 12:30: Kate and William took their kids to school at Battersea on Charlotte’s first day. I think it’s nice that they’re going to a day school and not boarding school, but Chandra points out that they’re too young for boarding school anyway. Kate wore a floral dress by Michael Kors and debuted honey caramel highlights in her hair. We thought she looked great for this photo op, if a little dated.

Minute 17: Meghan and Harry haven’t gone to Balmoral yet and there’s speculation they’re “snubbing” The Queen, but she’ll still be there for a while. There’s a horrific hit piece coming against Meghan on 60 Minutes Australia.

Britney Spears: Minutes 20 to 23:30

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie abused her son Sean Preston, 13. He apparently broke down a door and shook the boy. Britney removed her sons from Jamie’s house immediately. Kevin Federline went to the police on Britney’s behalf and also obtained restraining orders for their sons against their grandfather. We wonder what impact this will have on Britney’s conservatorship.

Jennifer Aniston: Minutes 23:30 to 26

Jennifer Aniston said that the 90s were simpler due to less technology and people not being attached to their phones. We could definitely relate and don’t think she was presenting it as anything other than her own experience.

Brad Pitt: Minutes 26 to 31:30

Brad Pitt did an interview with the New York Times in which he revealed that he’s been going to AA. He didn’t state this directly, but it was written in the article. I wonder if this breaks the 11th tradition. Chandra mentions that the year and a half timeline on Pitt’s AA attendance was probably court ordered.

Angelina Jolie: Minutes 31:30 to 32:30

Angelina will be promoting Maleficent at the same time as Brad is promoting Ad Astra. She sent Maddox to college and that must have been an emotional moment for her.

Scarlett Johansson Minutes 32:30 to 34:30

Scarlett is covering THR, where she talks about how she believes Woody Allen and would work with him anytime. She’s been a problematic person for a long time and people tend to forget that.

User Questions 34:30 to 37:45

Our user question is from Snewstie about adding likes or thumbs up/thumbs down buttons to comments.

Comments of the Week 37:45 to 41

My comments of the week are from Louise, Jerusha and whatWHAT? on who will attend the Trump fundraiser. Chandra’s comment of the week is from Jay about potential marketing for The Joker.

Thanks for listening bitches! Call or text us at 434-218-3219. We’re on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, iTunes, Castbox, YouTube, Google Play Music and Google Podcasts.

Scarlett Johansson: ‘I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime’ https://t.co/hojYLdvPan pic.twitter.com/IrN5XOqBCq — celebitchy (@celebitchy) September 5, 2019