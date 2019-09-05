The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge took Charlotte & George to school today

Today is Princess Charlotte’s first day of big-kid school. Charlotte is enrolled at Thomas’s Battersea in South London, the same co-ed school as her big brother Prince George. It was said that the Duchess of Cambridge insisted on sending George to a co-ed school so his sister would eventually join him at the same school, and I would assume that Prince Louis will eventually attend Thomas’s Battersea as well.

For George’s first day of big-kid school in 2017, Kate was pregnant and terribly sick and unable to take him to school, so Prince William did the drop-off photo-op solo with George. Today, however, Kate was front and center for her little girl’s first day. Kate wore a £215 Michael Kors dress and what looked like a fresh blowout and a lighter hair than usual. George and Charlotte wore their school uniforms and they made their parents carry their bookbags.

The kids are super-cute, obviously. George is wearing his royal pokerface, like he’s not going to show what he’s really feeling at the moment. But I bet he’ll be fine once he sees all his school friends. Also: Um, George is giving me major Joe Alwyn vibes all of a sudden, which is epic. Charlotte looks like her ponytail is already bugging her and I bet that pony won’t make it one full hour in school. Anyway… good luck to George and Charlotte. I hope they make lots of new friends and enjoy their classes!

