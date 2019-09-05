The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge took Charlotte & George to school today

Today is Princess Charlotte’s first day of big-kid school. Charlotte is enrolled at Thomas’s Battersea in South London, the same co-ed school as her big brother Prince George. It was said that the Duchess of Cambridge insisted on sending George to a co-ed school so his sister would eventually join him at the same school, and I would assume that Prince Louis will eventually attend Thomas’s Battersea as well.
For George’s first day of big-kid school in 2017, Kate was pregnant and terribly sick and unable to take him to school, so Prince William did the drop-off photo-op solo with George. Today, however, Kate was front and center for her little girl’s first day. Kate wore a £215 Michael Kors dress and what looked like a fresh blowout and a lighter hair than usual. George and Charlotte wore their school uniforms and they made their parents carry their bookbags.
The kids are super-cute, obviously. George is wearing his royal pokerface, like he’s not going to show what he’s really feeling at the moment. But I bet he’ll be fine once he sees all his school friends. Also: Um, George is giving me major Joe Alwyn vibes all of a sudden, which is epic. Charlotte looks like her ponytail is already bugging her and I bet that pony won’t make it one full hour in school. Anyway… good luck to George and Charlotte. I hope they make lots of new friends and enjoy their classes!
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
Charlotte kills me with her combo of shyness and enthusiasm. She is a cutie!
George looks like all the kids that are like “oh, school again?”
William looks like he always does, and Kate looks fantastic. Love the hair and the dress! It is the same one she wore to H&M’s rehearsal dinner in Windsor.
I’ve never seen Charlotte this apprehensive before. I hope she settles in and makes lots of new friends.
Side note, I’m liking Kate’s hair.
I think she looked nervous too, but I was watching the video of the arrival that KP posted, and its super quiet with just the click-click of cameras, so I can imagine it was a bit overwhelming even for someone who is pretty used to cameras and photogs.
Kate’s hair looks REALLY good – a bit shorter, bright and fresh looking, bouncy, no huge sausage curls – I don’t know if she got a new hair stylist or what, but this is a great look for her.
I even like the dress! Overall she looks great. William looks like William.
This is so precious.
Agree. She’s found a nice style that isn’t twee but looks professional but casual.