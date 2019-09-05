Khloe Kardashian’s face is so tragic these days but she’s really proud of it

This was not a good (hot girl) summer for gossip. I mean, we had Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and we had a lot of royal drama and a lot of Taylor Swift drama, and that was about it. But let’s not forget about this too: Khloe Kardashian gave us periodic updates on her botched AF nose job. Khloe got a new nose job at some point in the spring – people first noticed it in May, through a grainy video where Khloe’s profile suddenly looked so much like Kris Jenner’s equally botched nose job. Throughout the summer months, Khloe would occasionally post new photos to social media, giving us new angles on her nose job.
So Khloe wants to continue the trend, I guess. For what it’s worth, she still hasn’t admitted that she went under the knife and actually paid someone to do this to her face. We’re probably supposed to believe this is all just “contouring” and clever makeup tricks and whatever Instagram airbrushing/Facetune-ing bulls–t is out there. While all of that is definitely in play – she frankly looks like a cartoon – let me just say that she’s doing all of that to mask the fact that she got a “breakup nose job” and she went too far. Maybe she knows it now.
Mostly, Khloe’s face just makes me so sad. I get that every woman has agency and no one is forcing her to do this sh-t with her nose and lips and all of that. But it’s still sad that with all that money, she actually CHOOSES to look like this.
She’d look better if she didn’t inflate her lips. At least the proportions wouldn’t be so dramatically off.
The body dysmorphia in that family runs deep. I hope all those beautiful kids don’t continue the trend.
The Kardashians are redefining the bdd.
When you reach this MJ level of plastic and don’t stop you have a problem.
It’s tragic they have the huge media influence they have.
She’s looking more and more like Sophia Richie.
It has got to be disorienting to pass by mirrors and see such a starkly different face looking back at you.
Years ago when that shiteshow of a show was starting, I remember thinking that Khloe was the most attractive because she was so comfortable in her skin. She was bigger than her sisters, her features were stronger, and at the time she conveyed a spirit of not giving a crap. All this awful work makes her just another fashion victim of homogenized, boring “beauty” standards.
I thought of you guys when I saw this yesterday. I was like damn girl! You made your unique nose look like Michael jackson’s Pointed broken nose! It’s unfortunate.
Well, there were always rumors who her biological father was, turns out it was Michael Jackson.
Wow. She looks like a crazy person. It’s pitiful.
yikes, the video!!!! that’s when you really see how bad it is!
i used to really like khloe but as she’s gotten more plastic it’s like she’s lost all her personality too….