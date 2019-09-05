Khloe Kardashian’s face is so tragic these days but she’s really proud of it

This was not a good (hot girl) summer for gossip. I mean, we had Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and we had a lot of royal drama and a lot of Taylor Swift drama, and that was about it. But let’s not forget about this too: Khloe Kardashian gave us periodic updates on her botched AF nose job. Khloe got a new nose job at some point in the spring – people first noticed it in May, through a grainy video where Khloe’s profile suddenly looked so much like Kris Jenner’s equally botched nose job. Throughout the summer months, Khloe would occasionally post new photos to social media, giving us new angles on her nose job.

So Khloe wants to continue the trend, I guess. For what it’s worth, she still hasn’t admitted that she went under the knife and actually paid someone to do this to her face. We’re probably supposed to believe this is all just “contouring” and clever makeup tricks and whatever Instagram airbrushing/Facetune-ing bulls–t is out there. While all of that is definitely in play – she frankly looks like a cartoon – let me just say that she’s doing all of that to mask the fact that she got a “breakup nose job” and she went too far. Maybe she knows it now.

Mostly, Khloe’s face just makes me so sad. I get that every woman has agency and no one is forcing her to do this sh-t with her nose and lips and all of that. But it’s still sad that with all that money, she actually CHOOSES to look like this.