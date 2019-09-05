Do lip plumping glosses work a little or do they just sting temporarily?



I love that under $11 Vitamin C serum so much (I can’t say enough good things about it and am now using it on my hands) that I got my mom some and bought them as gifts. I also got my mom the ice roller as she has hot flashes. Hopefully she’ll have a report for me by next week. This week I looked up lip plumpers. I don’t have an issue with my lips and wouldn’t mess with them but I saw the ads on Instagram and wanted to look them up. I have some Bare Minerals lip gloss that’s supposed to plump your lips. It just tingles a little and doesn’t do much, but I like the colors in the set. I get fatter lips from eating too much salt and sugar, which I do regularly.

Lip plumping glosses which have the most legit ratings



It’s dismaying how many lip plumping devices there are on Amazon. They just kind of suck your lips and bruise them, I’m assuming. Most have bad Fakespot ratings, as do most lip plumping glosses. There are four glosses I found among the top 40 bestsellers in this category which have Bs or above on Fakespot: Fusion Beauty Lip Fusion XL ($30, 52 reviews, 4 stars and an A), PYT Plumping Lip Gloss ($15, 3.9 stars, 44 reviews and a B), Protege Lip Service ($20, 4.2 stars, 154 reviews and a B), and Lips Plus ($20, 3.8 stars, 347 reviews and a B.) I’m picking the PYT because it’s the cheapest, it’s said to be all natural, and women with sensitive skin say it doesn’t burn. However I doubt any of these actually work to plump the lips. It’s just a temporary effect and you may be paying too much for that. Lips Plus has before and after pics in the reviews and I can’t tell the difference. If you want some good lip gloss that’s affordable, try the NYX butter gloss we’ve talked about that before.

An eye depuffing gel with witch hazel that actually works



I went to CVS and this eye depuffing gel by Dickinson’s was already in the basket so I took it as a sign and bought it. (I googled it first!) It seems like it actually works although the results are subtle. It does feel soothing and I like how smooth it makes my skin. This has 64 reviews, four stars and an A from Fakespot. Users say it shrinks undereye bags, reduces puffiness and makes you look more alert and less tired. If you’d like an old school trick for reducing eye puffiness, just use Preparation H there. I used to do that when I was hungover.

Affordable lace up wedge booties in so many colors to match fall outfits



Is anyone else looking forward to putting outfits together this fall? I like the ease of summer outfits in that I just throw on a dress and some jewelry, but layering and putting on jeans and boots is fun too. My favorite boots are wedges and ankle boots with heels. These low wedge heels by Dream Pairs are super affordable at under $32 and come in sizes 5-12 and 15 different colors and finishes. Honestly they have a D from Fakespot but I checked over 15 different pairs of boots and the best any have is a D. Even Crocs and Toms brands have Fs! Women call these very comfortable, say they can wear them “all day long,” that they get compliments on these and that they can be dressed up or down.

Essential fragrance oils that smell like fruits and baked goods



Do you know people who sell those DoTerra or Young Living oils? The people who shill those mlm product lines seem so gullible yet scammy to me. Those mlm businesses can be a good deal for hustlers who get in early but then they have to drag in all their friends and family. It’s unsustainable. Plus they usually sell things which you can find cheaper elsewhere. Essential oils have terrible ratings on Fakespot and it took me a while to find some to recommend. Good Essential is the only oil brand I found which has As and Bs on Fakespot! The rest have Ds and Fs. These are fragrance oils though, they’re not food grade, but you can use them in diffusers and add them to cleaning products or homemade candles. I would not recommend using them in body products. I use a drop of peppermint oil with vinegar and water to make a homemade cleaning spray. (More on that here.) People say these smell great, that they really eliminate bad odors, and that they love the unique scents. These all have at least 4 stars and come in fruit smells, holiday desserts, floral scents and more.

A pet backpack with airholes and a little bubble for them to look out!



I saw this in one of Nicole Kidman’s Instagram videos and it’s adorable. This pet backpack has 4.2 stars, 269 reviews and an A from Fakespot. It comes in 12 colors and prints for the small size and in black or white for the large. It’s said to be easy to assemble however it depends on the temperament of your cat or dog whether they take to it. One woman’s cat broke through the dome. Another cat figured out how to work the zipper so the owners have to use a safety pin on it. Others say their cat will willingly use it to go to the vet when you can’t pry them into a cat carrier. The pictures people share of their cats in this thing are priceless. It also fits small dogs.

A de-shedding tool for cats and dogs which owners love



I’ve been thinking about this since I watched my friend’s border collie for two weeks. I can’t believe how much hair that dog left around the house. Furminators are dog and cat brushes which are said to dramatically reduce shedding. The cat version has over 7,000 reviews, 4.7 stars, and a B from Fakespot. It’s easy to use and clean as you just press a button to release the hair. Owners say it makes their cats’ coats shinier, that their cat enjoys being brushed with it, and that it reduces the amount of hair the cat leaves on the furniture. The dog version has over 14,000 reviews, 4.7 stars and an A from Fakespot. Dog owners rave about how much their dog loves it and how much hair it gets out.

A dog tag that looks like a customized state license plate and driver’s license!



Hecate sent me this link to adorable dog tags you can customize with your state and a vanity plate. The other side has room for a photo and your contact information and it’s formatted to look like a little doggie driver’s license. This has 161 reviews, 4.5 stars and a B from Fakespot. These would make a great gift for a friend or for your own dog. This dog tag is around $20 and dog owners say it’s super cute and more than worth it. They also praise the company’s customer service. You have to purchase the product first and are sent to a website where you can fill out your information and upload a photo. The sticker on the front of the license plate is the month and year of your dog’s birth!

