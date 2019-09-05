Boris Johnson had to take a half-dozen major losses in a 24 hour period

Once again, I’m in the wilderness as I try to understand WTF is happening in the UK. Apparently, yesterday was some kind of historic day of shenanigans, with Boris Johnson losing “three key parliamentary votes in less than 24 hours.” I’m summarizing from CNN: BoJo lost control of parliamentary business when 21 Tories defected and joined with the opposition. Then he “failed to stop a bill blocking no-deal Brexit from going through.” Then he lost a vote on whether the UK would hold an early election. That’s the interesting one – if he won the vote to call for an election, it could have been as early as mid-October, and many UK pollsters believe that the Conservatives would have held their majority and that BoJo’s position would actually be strengthened. So… BoJo lost his chance (his immediate chance) to strengthen his position.
Meanwhile, the Tories actually did a “purge” of members who are not down with BoJo’s shenanigans and you know it’s bad whenever anything is described as a “purge.” Purges are never good, tbh. And the purge was so bad that BoJo’s brother, JoJo, has now quit his job:
Jo Johnson, the younger brother of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is resigning as an MP and minister, saying he is “torn between family loyalty and the national interest”. The business minister and Tory MP for Orpington, south-east London, cited an “unresolvable tension” in his role. Mr Johnson voted Remain in the 2016 EU membership referendum, while his brother co-led the Leave campaign. He resigned as a minister last year in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit deal. But he re-entered government during the summer, after Conservative Party members elected his brother as leader.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said Mr Johnson’s resignation – following the removal of the Tory whip from 21 MPs this week for supporting moves to prevent a no-deal Brexit – showed “unbelievable timing”. She added that Mr Johnson was “understood to be upset about the purge of colleagues”. Former cabinet minister David Gauke, one of the MPs who lost the Conservative whip, tweeted: “Lots of MPs have had to wrestle with conflicting loyalties in recent weeks. None more so than Jo. This is a big loss to Parliament, the government and the Conservative Party.”
LOL. I have no idea about any of this but sure, it sounds bad, I guess. When a political party starts purging people, it’s time to head for the door no matter what.
And finally, Donald Trump and Mike Pence are sticking with BoJo. Pence has been doing a “week of diplomacy” in Europe and let’s just say he’s not helping. Neither is Trump, who told media outlets yesterday that BoJo “is a friend of mine, and he’s going at it, there’s no question about it. Boris knows how to win. Don’t worry about him.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
BoJo is NOT winning, he is losing big time. Rumour is that Labour is going to stall on the General Election until January 2020 to cover any extension we may get from the EU and to make sure its gets signed off by TQ – effectively forcing him to go to the EU and get a deal. The House of Lords (that’s the US Senate) passed the no-deal law last night and its expected to be on the legislative books by next week as the gov was forced to drop its opposition. He and Scummings are being outplayed.
He’s being humiliated, much worse than May ever was and its glorious.
That photo of May smiling as things fell apart for Johnson is a thing of beauty. And I’m no fan of May.
The fact that some peers went to the HoL with duvets and pillows to have that bill passed no matter what made me slightly happy… maybe the tide is turning and not everything is lost.
And now his brother has quit the government, citing that it was hard the reconcile family loyalty and what s best for the country…
He is out of his depth
Alistair Burt was one of 21 Conservative Party members expelled for voting against the British government on plans to block a no-deal Brexit and this was what he had to say about Ireland and the Northern Irish border in this mess:
“Ireland treated by some here as some sort of irrelevance, a place where they have made up the border issue in order to prevent us leaving the EU. With our history in relation to Ireland, everything that happened there, they became our best friends in the European Union. And our choice to leave, our Brexit, has put them in the most catastrophic situation of any country – and we now expect them to accept another English demand that they should do something. Have we no understanding of what that relationship means?”
Compare that to BoJo (the clown) who asked about Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, “Why isn’t he called Murphy like all the rest of them” and BBC Today presenter John Humphrys saying “There has to be an argument, doesn’t there, that says instead of Dublin telling this country (the UK) that we have to stay in the single market etc within the customs union, why doesn’t the Republic of Ireland, leave the EU and throw in their lot with this country?” So that displays the sheer arrogance at play here, that a vote in the UK should mean that another nation, a republic, should follow suit to make life easier for the UK.
This entire thing is a mess and they are just gladly walking off the edge of a cliff and then asking why the cliff had the nerve to be there.
Unrestrained colonialist attitude towards the Republic of Ireland. I think there were a couple of Tory MPs who were interviewed a while back and said “let’s annex it and be done with it”.
If I was Irish I would be so furious that it’d be difficult not to show anti-English feelings.
We are living in Absurdistan.
The Bozolini is going to speak at 5 pm to the public (just tweet rubbish like Trump and be done with it!) and while the Tories are in election campaign mode without actually having an election, Jo Johnson, Boris’ brother, resigned from Parliament.
It feels like a soap opera
He’s determined to get a snap election before the deadline and there are ways he can do it. He can call for a vote of no confidence in his own gov and then tell his minsters to abstain.
I’ve been saying that I have no clue of what is going on here but little did I know that I’d be even more clueless after a few months. I fear what is coming next?! Good news is that Trump-in-training Bojo has had a major loss.
Bojo beat the record of Prime-Minister loss… The first joy in many months for this Londoner here.
Trump almost has us miss Bush and Bojo almost has us miss May (emphasis on the almost; read bin them all).
I don’t like Theresa May but the fact the she was the one getting so much vitriol for brexit when Boris and Nigel were the ones responsible for this brexit mess makes these losses comical as hell. Boris and Nigel both quit when Theresa wasn’t able to come up with a deal if my memory serves me correctly. Now he understands how hard this is.