Duchess Meghan will launch her SmartWorks capsule collection next week

Do you even remember how people were gnashing their teeth and pulling out their hair over the Duchess of Sussex’s British Vogue guest-editorship? That was literally a month ago, or about five “controversies” ago. It feels like every week, there’s a new controversy and all the air gets sucked out of the room because even if there’s some mild, legitimate criticism of Meghan, it gets drowned out by all of the racist, toxic, xenophobic, misogynistic melodrama aimed at her. You can’t just say “Maybe Meghan isn’t as strong a writer as she thinks she is.” Because from there, it becomes “Meghan needs to be exiled to Africa because she’s the devil itself!” Or whatever.

Anyway, the Sussexes are obviously going to be very busy for the rest of the year. All of the “controversies” this summer came during Meghan’s maternity leave, which is… mind-boggling. So, on the heels of Prince Harry’s big Travalyst launch this week – which didn’t go as smoothly as Team Sussex hoped for – Meghan has started adding to her back-to-work schedule. Next week, she’ll launch her SmartWorks capsule collection!

The release date of the Duchess of Sussex’s capsule workwear collection in aid of charity Smart Works has been revealed – and it’s very soon! Buckingham Palace have confirmed Meghan will visit Smart Works next Thursday to launch the special capsule she announced in Vogue last month. The special collection will include a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag and will be stocked at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw. “For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” Meghan revealed during her takeover of September’s Vogue magazine. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.” For every item bought during the sale of the collection, which will last for at least two weeks, one will be donated to Smart Works – allowing customers to help empower and support other women and play a part in their success story. Upon her arrival next week, the Duchess will deliver short remarks before watching a panel discussion with Smart Works representatives, two of its clients and a Smart Works Patron. The mum-of-one will then meet Smart Works and brand representatives who will talk The Duchess through the Smart Works journey every client undergoes – including the wardrobe and interview room.

I’m looking forward to it, and you know why? She didn’t inundate us with hype PR about “private meetings” and whatever. We know she’s been working on this for months, since she was pregnant. She worked quietly and efficiently and didn’t need to let everyone know once a month that she’s super-keen to design a collection for charity and that she should get credit for the keenness. I’ve been assuming this whole time that the capsule collection would be mostly full of basics (black trousers, white blouse, smart blazers, etc), but a thought just struck me… Meghan’s totally going to get slammed and smeared about whatever is IN the collection, right? If she designs a patterned blouse, Piers Morgan will be squawking about HOW DARE SHE think that women should wear patterned blouses?

Speaking of all that, there’s apparently a new Serena Williams biography coming out and it does not look authorized in the least. Within the book, sources claim that Serena gave Meghan all kinds of advice about how to exist in public spaces as an African-American woman. When Meghan married Harry, Serena allegedly told her: “You’ve got to be who you are. You can’t hide.” Serena also may have told Meghan to “stop being so nice” to the press.