Duchess Meghan will launch her SmartWorks capsule collection next week

Do you even remember how people were gnashing their teeth and pulling out their hair over the Duchess of Sussex’s British Vogue guest-editorship? That was literally a month ago, or about five “controversies” ago. It feels like every week, there’s a new controversy and all the air gets sucked out of the room because even if there’s some mild, legitimate criticism of Meghan, it gets drowned out by all of the racist, toxic, xenophobic, misogynistic melodrama aimed at her. You can’t just say “Maybe Meghan isn’t as strong a writer as she thinks she is.” Because from there, it becomes “Meghan needs to be exiled to Africa because she’s the devil itself!” Or whatever.
Anyway, the Sussexes are obviously going to be very busy for the rest of the year. All of the “controversies” this summer came during Meghan’s maternity leave, which is… mind-boggling. So, on the heels of Prince Harry’s big Travalyst launch this week – which didn’t go as smoothly as Team Sussex hoped for – Meghan has started adding to her back-to-work schedule. Next week, she’ll launch her SmartWorks capsule collection!
The release date of the Duchess of Sussex’s capsule workwear collection in aid of charity Smart Works has been revealed – and it’s very soon! Buckingham Palace have confirmed Meghan will visit Smart Works next Thursday to launch the special capsule she announced in Vogue last month. The special collection will include a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag and will be stocked at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw.
“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” Meghan revealed during her takeover of September’s Vogue magazine. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.” For every item bought during the sale of the collection, which will last for at least two weeks, one will be donated to Smart Works – allowing customers to help empower and support other women and play a part in their success story.
Upon her arrival next week, the Duchess will deliver short remarks before watching a panel discussion with Smart Works representatives, two of its clients and a Smart Works Patron. The mum-of-one will then meet Smart Works and brand representatives who will talk The Duchess through the Smart Works journey every client undergoes – including the wardrobe and interview room.
I’m looking forward to it, and you know why? She didn’t inundate us with hype PR about “private meetings” and whatever. We know she’s been working on this for months, since she was pregnant. She worked quietly and efficiently and didn’t need to let everyone know once a month that she’s super-keen to design a collection for charity and that she should get credit for the keenness. I’ve been assuming this whole time that the capsule collection would be mostly full of basics (black trousers, white blouse, smart blazers, etc), but a thought just struck me… Meghan’s totally going to get slammed and smeared about whatever is IN the collection, right? If she designs a patterned blouse, Piers Morgan will be squawking about HOW DARE SHE think that women should wear patterned blouses?
Speaking of all that, there’s apparently a new Serena Williams biography coming out and it does not look authorized in the least. Within the book, sources claim that Serena gave Meghan all kinds of advice about how to exist in public spaces as an African-American woman. When Meghan married Harry, Serena allegedly told her: “You’ve got to be who you are. You can’t hide.” Serena also may have told Meghan to “stop being so nice” to the press.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I hope the capsule collection sells out online in 48 hours. I hope Smartworks benefits greatly and talks to the media about the success. I hope The Daily Fail is forced to eat dirt!
That would be awesome. In any case looking forward to it. I am sure there will be sniping legitimate and otherwise but at this point I don’t really care.
I’m sure it will. Personally, I can’t wait to see it.
I can’t wait to see the collection and honestly Serena is right about her stop being nice. I think her and Harry always knew the media were always going to be against them and basically never win. If anything, their indifference to the press is driving the press bonkers. They keep backtracking and there’s always an underlying sense of begging in the commentary. The press seems shocked that all the dirt thrown at them hasn’t brought them to the table. Not her relatives drama, the made up stories about being a diva, Feuding, Frogmore Cottage, Trump/NastyGate, Vogue, private Jets etc, nothing has worked. Piers and all of them don’t know what to do besides complain and insult and it’s still not working, LOL. If anything, it’s giving many people flashbacks to Diana and the hounding she endured.
The press brought the future king and queen Will and Kate to heel which is why the photo op for Charlotte’s first day of school.
Yep. I’ve seen articles asking them to respond to criticism on their Instagram, saying that Meghan can get more sympathy if she played up her mother side by having Archie in public, get new PR and just yesterday, Ingrid Seward wrote that the Harry needed to be like Diana and embrace the press and invite them in. The desperation is really there and they don’t know what to do. They’re also pissed about them getting an American PR company to represent them. They’ve been effectively cut off and it will likely never change.
@aquarius64 How did the press bring them to heel? Like nasty coverage was reduced for access, that kind of thing? Give us pictures and we’ll not publish pics of the kids?
If H&M cooperated would that look like impromptu photos of the pub supper and less criticism for example? I always wonder what “access” is supposed to look like. There’s always press around their official duties isn’t there? So it’s something else which I don’t understand in some unsaavy way, don’t work in PR or media at all
First day of school photo ops are SOP for the BRF.
Girl, hurry up and take my money.
Honestly, this strikes a chord because I remember being unemployed years ago for an extended period and when I finally got an interview it was so daunting finding something that looked professional…it’s hard being Elle Woods when you’re on a Sanford and Son budget
I hope this performs extremely well, but I’m already confident it will
For me, it was just about poverty and growing up in the inner city and not knowing what “professional attire” was supposed to look like. This is an excellent idea and something someone who has grown up privileged would have thought of. Say what you will about her, Meghan is using her spotlight for good.
I completely understand and vibe with this
This would be amazing if they extended it to schools in London for the kids who are going directly into the workforce
*would NOT have thought of
Yes, this is something that kids going into the workforce need, for sure.
Looking forward to Smart Works launch. This is innovative and interesting. And I am glad Meghan keeps it moving despite the noise. It’s the 21st century and royal women should not be only be acceptable if they are pretty, fashionable, have no intellectual curiousity or opinion and have a fertile womb to keep the line going.
More like “it’s 21st century and we should have no royal family”.
@Sarah, Agree with you but as long as the Windsor are still here we may as well have fun talking about them.
@aquarius64 Totally agree and realize I keep responding to the same writer lol
I am really looking forward to this. And of course she is going to get slammed for whatever is in the collection. It’s sad and unfortunate but we all know it is going to happen.
SmartWorks seems like a great charity. They deserve to shine! I’m going to look and see if I can find anything similar in Paris.
In any case, I’m looking forward to all the way the British media will find to bash Meghan over this.
This is awesome, exactly the kind of thing I want my royals to be doing. She’s a credit to the RF. Not only do we get to buy some stylish new clothes (I hope) but other people benefit and big business is involved. its a win-win-win as far as I can see. Looking forward to the criticism though… I suppose the price point of the clothes might be an issue? Anyway I can’t wait to see what she’s come up with.
She does everything that a royal SHOULDN’T be doing. She doesn’t grasp the concept at all. She wants to be a Hollywood starlet princess, but it doesn’t work that way. It’s not a commercial position. She wants to make money and be in the spotlight. She’s supposed to shine the spotlight onto other people and causes, not soak it up herself. But that’s all she’s really interested in. Me-gain all the way. This site is full of bots on articles about Meghan. Read the atmosphere in the UK. People don’t like her, plain and simple.
Ironic that your name is Samantha…
Also your comment is completely wrong through and through. If she wanted to be a starlet she’d have been giving interviews and doing photoshoots left and right to promote her Vogue issue. If she wanted to be a starlet she’d have called the paps at every stage of her vacations.
Face it, Meghan is doing charity work successfully and being a lovely and hardworking member of the BRF, probably the only one I can stand at the moment.
Examples? Because everything she’s done so far as a royal has helped others. The cookbook, the capsule collection; these are benefiting actual people and since her JOB is to be in the spotlight in order for these charities to gain attention, how is she failing?
Your desperation is showing.
@Samantha, Please give me at least two examples where Meghan did something to make money that ended up in her personal bank account. Please bring the receipts.
Please do not bring up “Meghan’s Mirror” as Meghan has nothing to do with that site. “Meghan’s Mirror” is run by the same media group that runs “What Kate Wore”.
Someone should mention to the BRF that if they’re trying to distract from Andrew, they could try pushing positive stories about the Sussexes and their charity work instead of negative stories [of course the negatives are not distracting at all for the ones of us paying attention]. It seems to me that “Hey look at all the good stuff our family is doing!” stories would work better than “Hey look this other family member is terrible too!” stories. Their press strategy of “dump on Meghan to save Andrew” seems overall self-defeating.
All of this!!! I can’t understand why the BRF can’t get it right after all this time and all the lessons they’ve learned.
This project sounds so good, I can’t wait to see the capsule
Many, many years ago when I was making the transition from service work to office work, my new boss seeing that I had nothing appropriate to wear took me shopping. I was able to pick out a number of pieces that I could mix and match. To this day I remember his kindness and look forward to paying it back by helping others.
Harla, wow, what a great story. XO Great bosses can make such an impact in people’s lives.
More of this.
Your boss is an amazing human being.
I just can’t wait to watch another “Meghan success.” Everyone keeps blathering and she just keeps doing amazing work. Her cookbook was such a lovely idea … as is this one. I think we all need to give Doria a huge thank-you for raising such a strong, intelligent, hopeful daughter. XO
Yes exactly. I love that there is all this noise and she keeps just doing great work. Her and Harry just need to keep their heads down and rise above all that tabloid shit. I’m so sick of it
Good luck to Smart Works and the Duchess of Sussex.
I am looking forward to the capsule because I actually really enjoyed some of the collection she did with Reitmans (Canadian retailer) while she was on suits. It was mostly work-wear as well. I’m always looking for good work-wear options for when I need to look more formal at work.