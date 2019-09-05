Kirsten Dunst: ‘I’ve never been recognized in my industry, I always feel like nobody’

Kirsten Dunst has been famous since she was a little girl. She went from child star in Interview with a Vampire to teen star in The Virgin Suicides, Drop Dead Gorgeous and Bring It On to adult star in everything else. But does Kirsten get the respect she deserves? I’ve been pondering that for a while, honestly, especially following her great turn on Fargo a few years ago. That felt like a new chapter for Dunst – a chapter where she would do more television work and more character work. A chapter where – hopefully – she would be recognized as one of the best actresses of her generation. But she still doesn’t feel like she’s ever really been respected in Hollywood:
Kirsten Dunst has learned to take it all in stride when it comes to her career. During a recent interview with Sirius XM’s In-Depth With Larry Flick, Dunst, 37, revealed “I’ve never been recognized in my industry.”
“Well, remember when Marie Antoinette — y’all panned it? And now you all love it,” Dunst said of the 2006 film. “Remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now you all love it… It’s like interesting for me. I feel a lot of things I do people like later,” she revealed to Flick.
“I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo. I always feel like nobody— I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from Bring It On,” she told Flick. In 1996, Dunst was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Claudia in Interview with a Vampire. The actress has also starred in memorable films like Hidden Figures, Virgin Suicides, Spider-Man and The Beguiled.
“I am so chill. Maybe I don’t play the game enough? But then I do, I mean, I do everything I’m supposed to. It’s not like I’m rude or like, not doing publicity or anything,” she continued. Dunst later shared, “I know that all you have is your work at the end of the day. And that’s all people really care about. I’m intelligent enough to know that and have perspective,” Dunst told Flick. However, she admitted, “It’d be nice to be recognized by your peers.”
“I am so chill. Maybe I don’t play the game enough?” I could see that. She is rather chill, and for years (in her 20s, mostly), she seemed kind of anti-Hollywood, anti-establishment, and not really looking to do those kinds of awards-baity movies anyway. Plus, Kirsten is a great comedic actress and comedy actresses rarely get that kind of respect too. Incidentally, I’ve watched Marie Antoinette a few times over the past month and I understand why it got panned – Kirsten is fine in it, but lord, Sofia Coppola just wants to make movies about women and girls who just float around and do nothing.
Aww She won the Cannes prize for Melancholia though!
She was spectacular in Melancholia. Legit one of the most haunting movies I have ever watched. It just sticks with you and you can’t shake the dread.
You can say THAT about each and every movie that Lars Von Trier directs and releases….
Melancholia is the best work she’s ever done. Hands down. And that’s not a knock on her it’s a compliment. That movie is amazing and so haunting and she captures depression so perfectly.
Coming from anyone else, this kind of comment would make me roll my eyes but she has a point. She is famous and works steadily but even with her Cannes prize, she does not get the same recognition other actresses her age or even younger do. Like, is she really less talented than Emma Stone or J-Law, who are both younger and have already won an Oscar?
I heard Kirsten campaigned kinda hard for the role in Silver Linings Playbook. I would have much rather seen her.
I did not know this. I HATE SLP. I hate Jennifer in it. It just doesn’t fit for me, something about that movie makes me angry. I would have loved to see Kristen in it.
Her filmography blows almost everyone’s out of the water. She is incredible and I do think there’s this thing where she’s been around so long, and she doesn’t do GIVE ME AN OSCAR NOW films, that she gets overlooked.
Yes! on her filmography. I think in addition to talent, she has excellent taste.
I really prefer her over Emma Stoneband Jennifer Lawrence.
Wimbledon is my favourite rom-com ever, not a genre I’m overly fond of but it’s a great film
Wimbledon! That movie is great. But I mostly love it for Paul Bettany because he’s yummy and charming and sexy.
I feel like if anyone else said this I’d be up and arms and point out that all of the things she mentions are, in fact, recognition. But because it’s Kirsten Dunst, I’m just inclined to agree with her. Even at the height of her fame, she’s always kind of felt like an underdog. I’m not sure what it is, but I think she’s right!
Also, I love her, but a friend of mine once said that she has a face like a rotting pumpkin and I just can’t unsee it. (I think she’s beautiful though!)
She should have more recognition than some one like Scarlett but superficial beautiful and hype wins most of the time, she is not ugly and is way more talented the pumpkin comment is interesting and I could see it too
She is amazing on screen and should get more accolades! One of the most underrated actors of our time.
I think she’s overlooked because she does films she genuinely WANTS to do, versus Oscar bait. Many of which are excellent films and excellent performances, but still, she’s not try-hard whatsoever. It’s like Hollywood doesn’t want to accept her as a grown woman — they still think of her younger self doing teen movies and Spider-Man.
It’s definitely weird. I think she’s better than J. Law, who is crazy overrated as an actress most of the time.
SHe is such a great actress. Said it before and I’ll say it again. I LOVE ME SOME KIKI 💕💕😉🤦♀️🖖🏽💕💕❤️
I understand what she means. It’s interesting to compare her career to Natalie Portman’s They’re about the same age and were both child actors who became famous for playing “mature” characters when they were tweens: Kirsten in Interview with the Vampire, and Natalie in The Professional. And while both actresses have had long, successful careers, Natalie has an Oscar, 3 noms and generally seems to be more respected, even though Kirsten is just as talented, if not more so.
OTOH, you have someone like Christina Ricci, another former child actress of their generation, and her career seems to have really faded in comparison to Kirsten’s. So you gotta put it in perspective.
Yeah it’s interesting when you compare her to Natalie because they both became famous actresses while they were still kids. And both starred in major franchises as well. It’s interesting. Because they are both talented. But I think the thing that set Natalie apart is the Hollywood and the media really set her up as a great beauty- even when she was still a kid. Which is disturbing when you think about it. That was never the case with Kirsten. Or Christina Ricci for that matter.
Kirsten has never seems anti-Hollywood or anti-establishment to me. She has starred in major Hollywood studio films. I think the issue is maybe because she started so young in the industry and maybe people don’t see her as an “auteur” as they do others. Which is of course BS but we all know Hollywood lacks imagination. But I have always seen her as a fantastic actress dating back to when she blew Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise off the screen at 12 years- old in Interview with The Vampire.
I think it (unfairly) comes down to her personal brand. Think of the women are recognized in the industry. I would consider her a peer in age and career of Keira Knightly and Natalie Portman, more than Emma Stone or Jennifer Lawrence. She’s in the weird middle ground of older millennial/young gen ex so she’s not as accessible to as many people. And she has that cute midwestern vibe, she’s “real person pretty” but not Hollywood beautiful, like, Dior isn’t going to ask her to do a campaign. And she wouldn’t be believable in weighty period drama, which is why Marie Antoinette was such a good fit for her. She didn’t have to do the requisite “this is a serious role so all actors must have a British accent regardless of the actual setting”. I think these women have to do a “serious” period drama or two before they are taken seriously, which is ridiculous, and even more ridiculous for Kirsten because she did that when she was a child in Interview with a Vampire. She just can’t win.
Don’t forget Elizabethtown! One of my faves she’s in. She’s great and so underrated. I will watch her in anything.