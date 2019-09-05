Dakota Fanning’s new movie, ‘Sweetness in the Belly’, seems like a bad idea

Well, this is something. This is the first promotional still from a film called Sweetness in the Belly. The still was released ahead of the film’s premiere at TIFF this year. When Deadline published it the still and first clip from the film, they wrote that Dakota Fanning plays “a White Ethiopian Muslim In Refugee Drama-Romance.” This is not quite true. Per Deadline:
Dakota Fanning stars as Lilly Abdal, who was orphaned in Africa as a child (of English parents) and escaped to the UK as a refugee, fleeing civil war in Ethiopia. In London, she embraces the Muslim immigrant community, attempting to reunite people with their scattered families. However, her mission isn’t purely selfless: a passionate lost love affair is revealed between her and an idealistic doctor.
Zee Mehari’s (Difret) feature, also starring Yahya Abdul Mateen – II, Kunal Nayyar and Peter Bankole, is based on the fiction novel by Camilla Gibb and is adapted for the screen by Laura Phillips (Combat Hospital). Director Mehari is Ethiopian and the actors speak a combination of English, Amharic and Arabic in the film.
This is based on a 2005 novel by Camilla Gibb, a white, English-born Canadian woman. The book won some book awards in its time, and to be fair, the film is not a Hollywood production, it’s been produced by Irish and Canadian companies. Does it make it any better or worse that the film’s source material is a book written by a white woman, and the book is about a white British woman at the “center” of a story about Ethiopia and Ethiopian people?
So, was this movie a good idea? I can see how there was an idea to adapt a well-liked novel into a film, but just the idea of Dakota Fanning some version of a white savior in Ethiopia…I can’t. Why. for what it’s worth, Dakota saw the outcry online and she posted this to social media. I can see her point too, and she and the filmmakers clearly saw the skepticism towards this film coming a mile away.
As much as I’m against the whole “white savior” complex Hollywood has, sometimes I think those of us who don’t have a right to be offended (in this case, those of us who aren’t Ethiopian) maybe need to step back. As Dakota mentions, it’s directed by an Ethiopian man. Who the heck are we to tell this man that his art is offensive to his own people?
Why do movies about black people need to be told through the eyes of white people? I think that is a perfectly reasonable question for anyone to ask.
I completely agree, and unfortunately the only way stories will be told by those who deserve to tell their story is when people in power in Hollywood (white people) continue to push for more diverse and inclusive stories told from unique perspectives. I think that’s a perfectly reasonable question to ask, too. I’m definitely not saying it isn’t, and I’m genuinely cringing that my comment came across that way.
I’m just saying that in this instance, I don’t think it’s right for non-Ethiopian people to claim that this story, directed by an Ethiopian man who I imagine approves of and is proud of the story he’s telling, is wrong for doing so because of the lead character. If he isn’t offended by it, I don’t feel it’s right to be offended on his behalf as someone who has no sense of what his life is like.
I *tend* to agree that it’s not our place to decide what’s offensive. I also admit to having a really strong aversion to white savior trope because I find it completely cringe-worthy on so many levels.
So as a white woman, I’m offended that white people are making movies representing us in that way when black folks should be telling their story. THAT I think we’re allowed to have an opinion about.
I’m torn on this movie. I think Dakota’s explanation made it a bit better for me but again, it’s not really my place to say so I’m gonna sit and listen to our most excellent black commenters.
So unless we are also Ethiopian we have to step back and accept this nonsense? This industry is constantly centering white people in stories about PoC, it’s pathological. Having an Ethiopian director for a story written by a white woman doesn’t excuse that. Unless his direction was to shoot entirely around Dakota Fanning. Then I’d accept it.
I kind of feel like we don’t have enough information yet to know if this is a “white savior” storyline or not. For once, I’ve read a description of a film and don’t really know where it’s going! I guess I’d be interested in seeing it… I’ll reserve judgment until then.
i guess Scarlett Johansson wasn’t available??
Sorry, it’s right there!
Maybe people can wait until the movie comes out watch it and then give an informed opinion.
But we wanna rage.
hahah this made me genuinely laugh.
This ^^^. Because otherwise we are risking of making art which by its form is intended to tell all kinds of stories, good and bad, question our conventions and our ways of thinking is compromised. No need to pigeonhole a movie just because: omg, white person dared to be part of a story in non white setting. This thinking results in more save products, which means we end up seeing white people in white surroundings, mainly focused on male characters. Because in this way the producers avoid this kind of criticism. If it succeeds in telling a story of what home actually mean in this very diverse world then I think it was worth making. If not, criticise it then.
Agreed. It actually sounds like it may be an interesting film, and a story I haven’t heard yet. I’m willing to give it a shot before I hate on it.
Was it autobiographical?
Kind of reminds me of Tarzan who is also English, I don’t remember anyone getting offended by that story but peak 2019 is white people not being able to do anything right
If you are talking about the most recent adaptation of Tarzan then you must be mistaken because people def complained.
Yes white people are such victims. And using Tarzan as an example is just flat out disingenuous. That story was created in 1912. When people saw brown and black people as foreigners and savages. A lot has happened since then.
Why does every story about brown and black people have to be told through the eyes of a white person??
This story doesn’t sound terrible – BUT – it’s just another version of the White Savior trope. And people need to really ask themselves why these stories can’t be told with whiteness being at the center of them.
I read the book, and if done correctly, it may not appears as a white savior type of thing. It really is about being displaced, not knowing where your home is etc. The book is decent, I would watch the movie. I don’t think white people have anything to be offended over. It’s not about us. If the Ethiopian people involved in the movie are okay with it and comfortable with the idea of it, then that’s that. There are tons of Ethiopian Jews who are often unrecognized and neglected who would appreciate a shot like this – to be shown, to be recognized.