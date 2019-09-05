Donald Trump altered a map of Hurricane Dorian’s path with a Sharpie

First, let me send love, prayers and well-wishes to everyone in the Bahamas and everyone on the Southeast coast of America. South Carolina and Georgia are currently being hit by Hurricane Dorian, an absolute monster of a hurricane. Bahamians lived through something like 48 hours of hell as Dorian, then a Cat-5, moved at a snail’s pace across the islands. While Dorian is slightly weaker now that it’s hitting mainland America, thousands of people have still needed to evacuate, and there will be millions of dollars worth of water and wind damage and probably some loss of life too.
Granted, I’m no expert about hurricanes. All I know is that the European hurricane models usually have the predicted path of destruction MORE right than any other model, including NOAA’s models. That’s the only expertise I have. Which is a lot more expertise than Donald Trump, who repeatedly claimed for days that Alabama was going to get hit hard by Hurricane Dorian. Like, four days ago, the models predicted that northeastern Florida would get hit hard. But Alabama? No. Alabama generally only gets hit by hurricanes that come up through the Gulf Coast (so I guess I am an expert after all). Trump kept on repeating the lie and trying to justify until NOAA and other government f–king agencies were like “WE REPEAT, Alabama is no danger.”
All of that would have been pathetic enough. But then in a briefing in the Oval Office yesterday, Trump was given a prop – a NOAA map of the predicted path of Dorian, literally hours before Dorian began to make landfall. And it looked like Trump had taken a Sharpie and drawn a little bubble to include Alabama in the predicted path. You truly cannot make this sh-t up. He is literally making HURRICANE PROPAGANDA because he can’t admit that he’s a liar, a fantasist and a moron.
As a hurricane moves along the eastern United States and residents are told to heed all warnings from government officials, the President appears to have publicly displayed an altered map of the hurricane's trajectory with portions of Alabama circled with a Sharpie pic.twitter.com/0UJmJnDKYA
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 4, 2019
He personally altered it? Himself?
"After facing ridicule for suggesting over the weekend that Hurricane Dorian might strike Alabama, Donald Trump showed reporters a map on Wednesday that he personally altered to help prove his point."https://t.co/NQmyVsw173
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 4, 2019
OH MY GOD. I can’t. I’m torn between insulting the fascist turd that he is and feeling restrained because you’re not supposed to mock the mentally disabled, of which he certainly is. Oof.
I’m so confused by this… why did they give him the track from the 29th of August? It has changed so much since then.
I think Chump made the stuipd statement then his staffers went overboard trying to find some evidence that what Chump said had some truth.
I think I heard on some news program the map with the black Sharpie markup came from the Southwest Florida Water Management District. SWFWMD uses this type of map to try to predict and mitigate potential flooding of rivers, streams, creeks and water retention ponds if the hurricane cut across Central Florida. The mark-up map DID NOT come from an official government weather agency.
But this is the NHC’s official track from August 29? See the tweet from the NHC here: https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1167087670847139842
It did come from an official agency, it’s just way out of date.
This whole story is just so odd…
#sharpiegate on twitter is HILARIOUS
God I hate him. There are no words for me to articulate how much I loathe him and for those who support him. He’s a piece of shit.
Me, too. And no word about this stupidity on Fox or any Fox adjacent news outlets. They are literally covering up his mental health issues.
I can’t decide which is the most outrageous story of the Trump presidency this week:
The Alabama Hurricane
Pence’s Ireland fiasco
Nagini’s White Savior Tour of South America complete with modeling of her Halloween fashion line (Slutty Nurse, Audrey the Venus Flytrap, blond Frida Kahlo, complete with detachable messy hair bun)
Meanwhile money is being diverted from hurricane relief and programs for military families to pay for that damn wall.
It’s truly mind boggling and exhausting on a daily basis. I read a really good piece the other week about the fatigue that we are all experiencing from the news because of him. The only way to avoid it is to stop reading/watching but you can’t because it too important to not stay informed so we can get him out. I told my husband last night after showing him #sharpiegate that I feel like we are in a Simpson’s episode. How do his supporters think this is NORMAL!
Reagan was clearly slipping during his last term, but efforts were made to keep it relatively hidden. This aging-mega-narcissist nonsense is several times a day, every day, in plain view of the public.
I saw the last two ensembles modeled by dear daughter. Now off to see the nurse outfit…
Wish there was more coverage on the funds being diverted. A big problem there. Meanwhile, my grandson, who is in the Navy was suppose to be deployed yesterday to the Bahamas. Haven’t heard from him yet.
Fun Fact: Altering a NWS map is a federal offense. But nothing matters anymore, so this is nothing but a trivia fact. Sigh.
Why the insistence that Alabama would be affected? Was Alabama even in the equation from the get-go when we didn’t really know how Dorian would hit Florida? Was he plotting to send FEMA money there that wouldn’t actually go to disaster recovery?
He said several days ago that Alabama would be affected. The experts said no, nuh uh, nope, because they don’t want to freak out the Alabamians on something that isn’t happening. But, because he’d already declared it (“I didn’t say it, I declared it” #unexpectedoffice), he won’t back down. He can’t just admit that he misspoke and Alabama isn’t in the path.
They couldn’t even use a white Sharpie? And make the bubble match somewhat? The stupidity is just INFURIATING.
He has, and obviously continues to, alter facts to fit his constant stream of mistakes/lies/stupidity. Everything is always about him.
And he is at it again this morning!
This is… I mean. It’s not… like. Wow.
This is the level the GOP is at. As long as you’re white and keep taxes low for the wealthy, you can pretty much do (or not do) anything.
I am focused on his giant eye bags. No amount of makeup can disguise the unwell/exhausted look.
How is he exhausted? I look at his daily schedule every day and he has little or nothing scheduled each day. He doesn’t even get an intelligence briefing every day. He has no reason to be exhausted.
We’re headed down to the Bahamas over the weekend to help out where we can. Any Celebitches near the Abacos? My husband’s family’s old place there was decimated. His brother was living there and evacuated safely. We were spared but for some nasty rip currents, higher than normal tidal surges, and a few wind and rain bands.
My husband is originally from the Bahamas and his father and all extended family are still there. They are all safe. They live on islands which have had flooding and winds, obviously, but not the brunt of the storm.
They are however, all heartbroken, exhausted, and just battered. A lot of them are still waiting for news of friends that live on Abaco or Grand Bahama. One of my husband’s cousins texted me that their friends were fighting off sharks in their kitchen from the flooding ocean waters. Parents were trapped in attics with their babies. I think the sheer length of the hurricane just broke everyone. Can you imagine living through 2 straight days of the apocalypse, with no opportunity to feel safe or relaxed? No rest, just exhausting, crushing fear and heartbreak.
Then one of my husband’s sisters tweeted “Thank you Trump!” because Coast Guard was sent in to help rescue, not realizing Trump is an idiot who has absolutely zero interest in helping ANYONE.
Trump is an absolute moron. The #sharpiegate thread on Twitter is giving my life today.