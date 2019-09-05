Donald Trump altered a map of Hurricane Dorian’s path with a Sharpie

First, let me send love, prayers and well-wishes to everyone in the Bahamas and everyone on the Southeast coast of America. South Carolina and Georgia are currently being hit by Hurricane Dorian, an absolute monster of a hurricane. Bahamians lived through something like 48 hours of hell as Dorian, then a Cat-5, moved at a snail’s pace across the islands. While Dorian is slightly weaker now that it’s hitting mainland America, thousands of people have still needed to evacuate, and there will be millions of dollars worth of water and wind damage and probably some loss of life too.

Granted, I’m no expert about hurricanes. All I know is that the European hurricane models usually have the predicted path of destruction MORE right than any other model, including NOAA’s models. That’s the only expertise I have. Which is a lot more expertise than Donald Trump, who repeatedly claimed for days that Alabama was going to get hit hard by Hurricane Dorian. Like, four days ago, the models predicted that northeastern Florida would get hit hard. But Alabama? No. Alabama generally only gets hit by hurricanes that come up through the Gulf Coast (so I guess I am an expert after all). Trump kept on repeating the lie and trying to justify until NOAA and other government f–king agencies were like “WE REPEAT, Alabama is no danger.”

All of that would have been pathetic enough. But then in a briefing in the Oval Office yesterday, Trump was given a prop – a NOAA map of the predicted path of Dorian, literally hours before Dorian began to make landfall. And it looked like Trump had taken a Sharpie and drawn a little bubble to include Alabama in the predicted path. You truly cannot make this sh-t up. He is literally making HURRICANE PROPAGANDA because he can’t admit that he’s a liar, a fantasist and a moron.

As a hurricane moves along the eastern United States and residents are told to heed all warnings from government officials, the President appears to have publicly displayed an altered map of the hurricane's trajectory with portions of Alabama circled with a Sharpie pic.twitter.com/0UJmJnDKYA — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 4, 2019

He personally altered it? Himself? "After facing ridicule for suggesting over the weekend that Hurricane Dorian might strike Alabama, Donald Trump showed reporters a map on Wednesday that he personally altered to help prove his point."https://t.co/NQmyVsw173 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 4, 2019