Prince Harry & Meghan decided to snub the Queen & not visit Balmoral this year

During the Labor Day weekend here in America, the British tabloid press claimed repeatedly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would visit Balmoral for at least a few days this week or next. That… hasn’t happened? What happened instead is that Prince Harry went to Amsterdam to launch Travalyst, and Meghan has started adding events to her schedule this month. Considering the steady stream of royal family members coming and going from Balmoral in the past month, the Sussexes’ absence is notable. So… what’s up with that?
Harry and Meghan have snubbed the Queen by not accepting her invite to Balmoral. Her Majesty always asks all her family to her Scottish estate for her two-month summer holiday. But this year the Sussexes declined, saying four-month-old Archie was too young. William and Kate did go with their three children.
A source said: “Harry and Meghan had no plans to go to Balmoral this summer as they felt Archie was too young. It’s a bit odd, as his age didn’t stop them taking him to Ibiza for a week and then to see Elton John in France. If they want privacy or protection — which was Harry’s excuse for taking private jets — there is no more protected or private holiday destination than the Queen’s Scottish home. It’s all very hunting, shooting, fishing up at Balmoral, so maybe that put Meghan off. She has never been to Balmoral and the Queen was disappointed they’re not going.”
It had been widely expected that this summer would mark Meghan’s first stay there. The Sussexes did not go last year as Meghan was in the early stages of pregnancy.
Again, the Sussexes did go to Scotland last summer, they just stayed with Prince Charles and had a nice visit with him. But yes, it IS very odd that the Sussexes didn’t want to make a trip to see the nest of vipers who smear them at every step. My guess is that they did have loose plans to make a trip to Balmoral but after the confluence of bullsh-t, they decided to beg off. I mean, the Queen did her sh-t-eating grinning photo-op with the Duke of York just after Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious death. That was at Balmoral. And the Cambridges did their stunt-queen bulls–t with the “budget flights” to Balmoral. Maybe the Sussexes were like “yeah, we don’t want any part of this dumb sh-tty drama.”
Meanwhile, I wonder how many Men In Grey authorized this hit job with 60 Minutes Australia:
#Megxit! How Meghan Markle lost her sparkle. From adored to insufferable in less than a year. What went wrong for Meghan, and how it affects hubby Harry. SUNDAY on #60Mins: Inside a Royal crisis. Can the ghost of Princess Diana save a fairytale? pic.twitter.com/dHtiPdwa7j
Lol – the electronic front page of the Fail is both an homage and beatification of the Cambridge’s whilst calling for the abdication of the Sussex’s.
They really are ramping up this war of attrition against Team Sussex, and all because they can’t monetise a non-titled baby.
It’s absolutely disgusting, but I am happy to see more people calling out the media for its vile and abusive behavior towards Harry and Meghan. All of this negativity against the Sussexes is harming the entire Royal Family. I’m tired of hearing about all of them, and I wouldn’t feel bad at all if the monarchy was abolished.
All because of lack of access. It’s truly hysterical and pathetic that they’re this bothered.
The worst part is that George was barely photographed when he was that age and yet the media have such an issue with Archie. People would often complain that the Cambridge kids would only have a few photos of them released per year and that’s basically the same thing Harry is doing. Plus Archie will be seen on the tour, at a younger age than George on the Australian tour, but that isn’t enough.
Only now as the two older Cambridge kids are school age do we see them more because Louis still isn’t seen as much as the other two, but the media doesn’t moan about that.
George, Charlotte and Louis are exactly why the Fail et al are ramping up their hate campaign. Bc of Billy and Kate’s early stance the press barely got any pictures of any baby cambridges. When we did get a picture it was taken by Kate which meant she owned the copyright.
So this time round the press are placing the marker in the sand early.
I also suspect that this arrangement suit’s team Cambridge well as they would prefer that Archie takes over the reigns from Harry as the Royal Rebel child leaving Cambridge bamabinos relatively unblemished.
The sad reality is, the press are trying to cut Meghan, Harry and Archie down to fit their pre-set narratives, it’s far too much work to invent new ones.
Seriously. No matter how much the BRF tries to smear them, in UK we are still thinking:
- Randy Andy is a pedo
- Brexit s*cks
- Abolish the monarchy, they are useless scroungers.
Sorry QEII.
Well said. I agree.
Add me to Team #AbolishTheMonarchy.
Agree with your three points but not sorry to the queen, have lost all respect for her & the monarchy.
I wanted to be polite. If she flies low, I fly high 🤣
@stargreek – agree from Canada!
So fn rude.
Who is that (thinly veiled) racist pig in red?
How dare that bitch GLOW!
What did I just watch? Do I gather that 60 mins Australia is not a Sunday night staple of reputable news analysis?
I wouldn’t go either.
I don’t blame them if it’s true.
I do not believe the story is true for one second. This is just another made up fan fiction story by RR driving the “Meghan is Trouble” tabloid party line in order to feed the trolls and generate more click$ for revenue.
Who freaking caress???? Where is PEDO PRINCE??? Why isn’t he being interrogated right at this moment by appropriate authorities?
Smart move on their part. Let QE fawn over her pedo son by herself.
Maybe they see the queen frequently at Windsor and didn’t feel the need to travel to Scotland to see her? Maybe the Queen doesn’t care if people visit her or not?
My guess is that this article is just to cover for the fact that the RRs have been saying for months that Meghan and Harry would go for her birthday, for this event or that event, and as per usual, they had no idea what is going on with the Sussexes.
I agree. It seems unlikely they had plans to go to Balmoral and the RRs are just trying to cover their asses.
I really hope this isn’t true, TQ stays through all of September. I hope they still go. She’s 93 years old, beloved in the UK. She has been very supportive of Harry throughout his life. The mic drop video was EPIC and massive support for Harry and Invictus Games. So many other examples, cleaning up Nazi mess, Las Vegas. But more than that, if they don’t go they are giving the press a GIFT. “Spoiled Harry doesn’t know his duty.” Etc etc etc. It would be such a dumb move. A lovely picture with the Queen would help the Sussex brand and reinforce their Royal status.
You are acting like this is the only they ever see the Queen. It was a vacation.
And Harry WAS actually doing his duty. He was WORKING. Vacationing with the Queen isnt work. Despite what Cathy and William may think.
The Queen’s rep & the RF’s reps aren’t great right now, hence #AbolishTheMonarchy. So H&M don’t need to be seen with her. It actually makes them look better that they didn’t go to Balmoral.
The BRF supports Andrew: an official statement and rode with QEII but no backing for the hatred and racial attacks by the British media Meghan have been receiving. Don’t blame the Sussexes for not going
Please. They have stood silent while the press attacks his wife and the Queen didn’t even go to Archie’s christening. I wouldn’t visit her either.
At this current point it wouldn’t help their brand, since it’s too close to Andrew’s photo with the Queen. Maybe in a few months, -if- he’s stayed away from the Queen for that time. It would be a bad move by them imo.
Plus, if the Queen keeps supporting Andrew through this they’re more than guaranteed to stay away, it will harm any good they are trying to do.
A picture with the Queen only impresses the sycophants and royalists. The car ride with Andrew did more harm than good, and the Queen’s latest involvement with the Brexit debacle brought more negativity to the monarchy than any of the fake outrage stories about Harry and Meghan. More and more people are waking up to the sham that is the royal family. There is absolutely no reason to fawn over and celebrate unelected rich people wearing tiaras.
After that picture of her and Andrew, I wouldn’t want my picture taken with her either. Besides which, there is no upside to taking their pic with the queen, none. No matter the occasion, it will be spun detrimentally towards the Sussex’s. This family does not have their back, but is quick to use them for good optics.
I don’t blame them one single bit. It wouldn’t surprise me if one day Harry and Meghan decide to walk away from being royals on the payroll and move to being private citizens. They can continue focusing on doing good, charitable work but on their terms. With the addition of Meghan, Harry, now more than ever before, can see the vipers nest for who they are.
While Harry got a nice inheritance from his mother, for that to work he would have to get a nice subsidy from Dad, because to maintain the lifestyle he’s been accustomed to would require mucho dinero, and while he is certainly less spoiled and obnoxious than his brother, something makes me think that he would not adapt well to a life of merely comfort without the luxury. Plus he and his family would still get the downside of press coverage and intrusion.
Oh please, the British press has no idea what Harry and Meghan are doing or not doing.
I would not be surprised in the least if they pop up at Balmoral this week. It’s so petty to mess with the RR and I’m here for it.
I think you’re right-the press don’t know a damn thing. I hardly think Harry who is very close to TQ would ever snub her, and neither would Megan for that matter.
Good call on their part! That family doesn’t deserve them. Also I hope 60 Minutes AUS isn’t connected to the US version…cause wow! The racism is strong with that one.
I wouldn’t go either.
The Queen can make sure the pedo Prince has limited articles written about him, but there’s a free for all about everything Meghan and Harry do.
Hope they keep focusing on their projects, and they can see the Queen in Windsor since they’re practically neighbors.
I’m not a fan of anyone in the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan included, but the 60 Minutes Australia thing is a racist hit piece. She’s literally vilified for every freaking thing she does, all while the Pedo Prince gets protected by Mummy. Who’s protecting Meghan?Harry clearly tries, but it’s not working. She’s supposed to be one of them now. She’s produced a Mountbatten-Windson male. She’s at least trying to do more than just walk around accepting flowers and compliments and setting up cute photo ops with Archie.She’s way more in touch with the rest or the world than any of them are. They aren’t protecting or defending her at all. I wouldn’t want to visit Grandma either. Katie Hopkins is a vile, racist piece of shit and including her in this just shows that when it comes to the media trashing Meghan, no low is too low.
You’re so funny to think any of them want to be in touch with the rest of the world. They don’t waste their time on such nonsense. That’s for peasants to sort out.
It’s really sad. I expected better from the royal family. I feel bad for Meghan and Harry and I’m to the point of actually hating Kate and Will. Gross gross gross. I’m
It’s fine if they don’t want to go, but why say their son is too young to travel? It’s a weird excuse that they had to know would be picked apart quickly as they have been traveling lots.
The story could also just be made up.
It is made up. If the Sussexes were not going and actually made a comment as to the reason why, it would have nothing to do with Archie even if Archie was the real reason.
This is made up Fan Fiction by the RRs to feed the Meghan hating trolls that congregate in the comment section of The Daily Fail to have an hourly coven.
Of course it’s made up. The narrative fits in with the ongoing agenda to vilify Meghan.
That 60 minutes piece. Oh dear. They really have it out for her.
Katie Hopkins is angry and jealous because Meghan glows. SO silly!
Katie tweeted a lot about the Cambridges. It doesn’t look good for them.
I read that the Danish and trolls media made racist comments about Prince Joachim’s ex wife and the Queen of Denmark told them to stop. Shame QEII can’t do the same. I lost my respect for her and the royal family.
Correction: the Danish media and trolls
I never used to really think all that much one way or the other about the British royal family. With this piece of garbage from 60 Minutes Australia, I now am thoroughly and unequivocally convinced that the racism and hate from the press is indicative of the whole institution. I think they are disgusting and vile and that they are caping for Pedo Andy on the backs of Meghan and Harry. Someone is allowing this. Who?
I’m horrified. Nothing any of those freaks will do is going to redeem the BRF in my estimation. Shame on all of them. This is racist, it is unnecessary, and IT WILL NOT DEFLECT FROM RANDY ANDY’S BURGEONING SCANDAL.
I really didn’t care all that much before but now I am in the #AbolishTheMonarchy camp for sure. This is pathetic and repugnant.
The Queen. Elizabeth II is allowing this. She’d rather help her son release horrible statements than Harry or Meghan.
She didn’t bother to go to Archie’s christening. At the time I thought it was just because she was preparing for other events, now I am convinced it was intentional.
IF this is true, it’s very sad. Harry grew up going to Balmoral and it’s a shame to stop a family tradition.
The chips have dropped – nothing will prevent the increasing stories about the pervert duke, so this story doesn’t distract from that at all.
I did laugh, though, at the “Abdicate!” From what, he’s not the king.
Seems like a smart move to stay far away from anyone associated with the Prince Andrew/Epstein mess!!!!!
Every year in a town nearby a neonazi march is taking place and cannot be forbidden, because of the law. Anyhow, the people, who are against it, are doing the following, every couple of metres the neonazi make a certain amount of money is donated to a refugee camp. So these people stand on the side of the road cheering as well as applauding the neonazi to walk further since that means a certain amount of money is donated.
Maybe the same should be done for the Sussexes. A small amount of money to one of their charities for every hate tweet and a larger sum for every press smear?!?!
These reporters have zero clue when it comes to Harry and Meghan. Earlier in August they swore that the Queen was going to throw a birthday party for Meghan and have a quiet word with her regarding her “bad PR”. They could have visited and left before doing the ride of shame with the Queen. Plus, Emily Andrews wrote this. She is hardly ever correct.
This is pure speculation and good for them if they decided to not to go there. Who needs that perp ride with the Queen and more plane nonsense. Some Australian podcast thinks they’ll take the train if they went up there so now it just ridiculous and more about transportation in the 21st century than a visit with old gran . Also why is some Australian tv show giving a platform to known white supremacists and scammers to say lies and stereotypes about the Duchess of Sussex? These are the real attention whores. How does this even pass industry standards?