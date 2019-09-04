Brad Pitt took things ‘as far I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges’

In-depth profiles and interviews of/with Brad Pitt are few and far between for the past three or four years. There was his 2017 GQ Style cover story, which was his first big interview after Angelina Jolie left him, and he sounded like a man who was very new to living with some kind of AA-type program. Brad managed to avoid being extensively interviewed for a while after that, and I was surprised to see that he didn’t agree to a big, in-depth solo cover story while promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But he’s got Ad Astra coming out, and he’s the lead and damn, he wants an Oscar nomination. So Brad sat down with the New York Times to talk about Ad Astra, masculinity and devoting himself to recovery. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
On the “strong man” archetype: “I grew up with that be-capable, be-strong, don’t-show-weakness thing… In some ways, I’m copying [my dad]. He had grown up in extreme hardship and poverty, always dead set on giving me a better life than he had — and he did it. But he came from that stoic ilk. I’m grateful that there was such an emphasis on being capable and doing things on your own with humility, but what’s lacking about that is taking inventory of yourself. It’s almost a denial of this other part of you that is weak and goes through self-doubts, even though those are human things we all experience. Certainly, it’s my belief that you can’t really know yourself until you identify and accept those things.”
Why he was attracted to working with James Gray: “He had this ’70s touch, like the films I was weaned on. There was a roughness to him, a violence. And he seemed to be focused on men.”
What is Ad Astra about: “We’re asking questions like, ‘What’s it all about?’ and ‘Why are we here?’ That’s a bit of a minefield, because there are so many traps… We wanted to investigate the inability to connect with others, and the self-protection mechanisms one builds up that keep us from really being open.”
He worked on Ad Astra in 2017, just following the Brangelina split: “I had family stuff going on. We’ll leave it at that.” Was “Ad Astra” a way to work through some of the loneliness he may have been experiencing? “The fact is, we all carry pain, grief and loss. We spend most of our time hiding it, but it’s there, it’s in you. So you open up those boxes.”
Pitt is committed to his sobriety. “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he told me. After she filed for divorce, Pitt spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous. His recovery group was composed entirely of men, and Pitt was moved by their vulnerability. “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard,” Pitt said. “It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.” Astonishingly, no one from the group sold Pitt’s stories to the tabloids. The men trusted one another, and in that trust, he found catharsis. “It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There’s great value in that.”
His early fame: “In the ’90s, all that attention really threw me. It was really uncomfortable for me, the cacophony of expectations and judgments. I really became a bit of a hermit and just bonged myself into oblivion….Those dubious thoughts, the mind chatter, the rat in the skull — that’s comedy. It’s just ridiculous that we would beat ourselves up that way. It doesn’t matter. I spent too much of life wrestling with those thoughts, or being tethered to those thoughts, or caged by those thoughts.”
On the streaming era: “I’m curious to see if movies last, if movies stick around,” he said. What he does know is that he won’t be starring in as many. “It’ll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now,” said Pitt, whose interests include sculpting and landscaping. “When you feel like you’ve finally got your arms around something, then it’s time to go get your arms around something else.”
I’m actually kind of happy that he’s at a place where he can talk about going through the AA program and what it was like in those meetings. I remember back then – late 2016, through 2017, it was like no one could say or admit that Brad was detoxing, rehabbing and working a program. A lot of people have different feelings about AA, but I think it’s interesting that he makes it sound like he doesn’t still go to AA meetings. Many people in recovery do seem to feel like the meetings are a daily/weekly/monthly part of their recovery too.
One moment which I didn’t include in the highlights is the part where James Gray talks about how Brad was at his house (Gray’s house) on Oscar night when Moonlight won Best Picture. Brad was eating a spaghetti dinner with Gray’s family and Brad had to be told second-hand that the film he produced won Best Picture. It’s a story about Brad’s priorities, for sure. But I can’t help but think that the story is missing some elements, right? Like, really, why didn’t Brad go to the Oscars that year?
Angelina drops mike and walks away.
So he is finally admitting to destroying the family with alcohol and his abusive behaviour? Man he really wants that Oscar.
I think he was forced to go to AA after the plane incident by child services, court appointed therapists and judge.
If he really has sobered up them good for him but I doubt it with the company he seems to keep.
The children deserves a father who puts them first but so far, Brad hasn’t. Hopefully that will change in the future.
“abusive behavior”. So Brad is an abuser. You are throwing a lot of things out that you really know nothing about. Regardless of why he went, he went. And looks to be doing well. That’s great for him and his kids.
You do know this is CB and people speculate or write their opinions right? No one knows the truth so it’s all speculation on our part.
We do know these things.
There was an altercation on the plane and Maddox didn’t start it. BP did. Either Maddox was pushed or hit by BP, a man in his fifties while Maddox was 15 then. (Yes, some call this abusive behavior by BP).
We also know b/c of this altercation, it was the last straw for Angie b/c of BP’s yelling and drinking, she left and never looked back.
We also know, BP, Maddox and Pax don’t see each other and haven’t for three years.
Lastly, we know many people tried to make it seem like Angie was lying about all this and BP and his people tried to smear her and say she was lying and now he comes out w/ this b/c he wants an Oscar.
So yeah, lol, we now know he’s caught in his own lies again.
@ mindhunt Abusing alcohol and drugs is abusing those who love you. If you think you can be a parent of children and have those abuse issues and NOT call that abuse, you need to keep your answers to yourself. It is abuse, and it is neglect. Because drugs and alcohol will keep you away from being with those kids, and being drunk and high around your kids, and the things that come out of a dillusional mind, and also, watching someone you love struggle, it’s all abusive behavior. MIC DROP.
“So Brad is an abuser.”
Documented, yes. to the point that the court ordered supervised visits. Which his two oldest refused to participate in. which is telling.
“You are throwing a lot of things out that you really know nothing about.” Thankfully, the family court judges DO know something about it, and acted accordingly.
Just feel the need to point out that a lot of people go to AA because they are forced into it by court order because of child abuse/neglect or DUI, or assault and battery.
I really wish the two of them could get back together, but too much water under the bridge it appears.
He hit her son. Then his team denied his substance abuse problems and made it sound as their biggest problem was how he was trying to discipline those kids while she let them do whatever they wanted. Not to mention Maddox being a bratty teen for daring to stand up to his abuser.
He smeared her in the press for the last three years.
Why would she ever go back to him?
Yawn.
Same ole, same ole for him. He never apologizes for his actions tho. He never explains why his two boys don’t talk to him. He never protects Angie or the kids from the vileness of his stans or the public making him the victim when he clearly mistreated them.
I hope Angie never gets anywhere near this guy, ever again.
These lines seem like they were feed to him by CAA. Poor guy, he’s just lost in the HW hype.
Well he’s saying the right things. Only he knows how sincere his words are.
There are some celebrities that I just dont pay much attention to, there are others that I wait for new stories to come out, and then there are the ones in between, that I normally could care less about, but my interest is growing. This version of Brad is definetly in the latter category. I like the growth that it seems like he has made, and it seems like he has found some type of balance and even happiness. It’s even more believable than say someone like Ben Affleck, who I think will forever go in and out of sobriety and stability. Will this last? I don’t know, but I’m interested to see what’s next from Brad.
Me, too. I’ve been a fan since Thelma & Louise, though, so I’m more of the anticipates news about him type. I know he’s not very well-liked around here but I just can’t get on board with demonizing him for being human & flawed. Just because he didn’t go on some public apology tour doesn’t mean he hasn’t apologized and tried to make amends with the ones he actually hurt. He’s well trained on how to give an interview (giving away just enough without revealing too much of anything), and maybe he doesn’t address the family stuff more in-depth because AJ and the kids would prefer he doesn’t. Who knows? I’m just glad he seems to be in a happier and healthier place, which in turn can help bring his relationships back to a happier and healthier place.
Also, this proves Angie was right the whole time. Where’s her apology? Oh, that’s right, they’ll find a way to still blame her for no reason. SMH.
No one knows if there was an apology except the two of them. Haha – would anyone expect that to be published or something?
I agree, hopefully he has apologized privately, no need for that to be a public thing.
Though it would be nice if he’d stick up for her in the press, but he didn’t do that with his first wife either, so I’m not surprised. Plus a lot of the tabloid stories about her came out of his camp during the custody battles.
That’s the point. If he can’t publicly say he’s sorry what’s is he doing. Doubt he’s said it privately or Maddox and Pax would talk to him. He protects himself pretty well. He made sure to let us know the houses in New Orleans being run down now wasn’t his fault. Why not stand up for the people he say he supposedly loves? Why not the mother of his children and his children? Oh, that’s right, he’s too busy making it all about him and smearing them as well. Dude is full of it and he keeps proving that point.
Cacophony? Seriously? Sure Jan. 🙄
@Kaiser, 100% agree. The meetings really are a must. Whenever my dad stops them, I know he will be back to them. I have gone to meetings too.
Narcanon I can’t get behind since it’s run by Scientology.
It’s simply 1 day at a time and I’m always supportive of someone changing and battling this debilitating disease. A family’s struggle with addiction is simply not up for dissecting personally, but I do appreciate you speaking up about your demons. It’s very hard work.
Actually I got sober without AA. And sadly there are similarities between AA and Scientology if you look at it from a cult point of view.
Thank you. I think of this ALL the time and saw that at the meetings. They did not work for me and I did the work on my own. I don’t think it worked for me because I went to Southern Baptist school and can’t get the fundy approach out of my head and similarities I see.
Can’t judge those that it does work for because they found something that works.
I don’t know about Ad Astra but he definitely deserves a supporting nomination for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Brad’s one of those people who try desperately to sound smart by going overboard with vocabulary. I wish someone would explain to him (slowly) that it doesn’t always work that way.
Is he serious! He is capping the alcohol but I believe it was drugs also! Shift the blame to the next.
Taking things as far as they can go is frightening!
“And he seemed to be focused on men.” Well thank god. Men don’t get enough attention and focus in movies, tv…. oh wait.
I’m glad he found a place to help work through his issues, and no one sold him out, because that would be such a gross violation. I hope he continues to go if he needs to – considering he described a lifetime of substance abuse, I think that’s likely.
“He had this ’70s touch, like the films I was weaned on. There was a roughness to him, a violence. And he seemed to be focused on men.” A film director who likes violence and focuses on men? How utterly shocking and unusual! (sarcasm).
The only female director he’s EVER worked with in hi 30 year career is his now ex-wife.
So, it was his alcohol abuse that destroyed his family not maleficent or the bratty child.
He still reads as very lost with himself.