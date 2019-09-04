Cindy Adams: Angelina Jolie ‘acted like a big star’ on ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie on Labor Day, out to lunch with three of her children, Shiloh, Pax and Zahara. I think Zahara is wearing a version of the dress Angelina wore in Paris recently, right? Z’s dress is shorter than the one her mom wore, although maybe Angelina gave it to Zahara and Zahara took it to a tailor or something. Or maybe Zahara just got a different version. Anyway, it seems like Angelina is still keeping her kids close, especially after her oldest (Maddox) went off to college a few weeks ago. Angelina said she “ugly-cried” but she’s really proud of Maddox. I believe her. And now I wonder if Pax and Zahara are already making their college plans too and how that will turn out.

Meanwhile, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil comes out next month and I’m hoping the promotion will sustain us for weeks! But of course *someone* had to be nasty about Angelina’s big return to a beloved Disney character. Cindy Adams at Page Six had this to say, in a piece called “Angelina Jolie Can Do No Wrong.”

The camera loves Angelina. The fans love Angelina. The UN loves Angelina. I love Angelina. You love Angelina. Everyone loves Angelina — except maybe Brad Pitt. Only doesn’t maybe love Oscar winner/Golden Globe winner/highest paid actress winner Angelina are certain lesser folk from the set of her new film. Bitching and complaining, the littler types humph she was acting like a big star. Well, kiddies, she is. They burble she made like she’s the director. Well, she has directed even if her things didn’t maybe grab awards. Like Britannia doesn’t have enough problems what with Brexit and that prince of a guy Andrew plus its high prices and high mortality rate and Mrs. Duchess Meghan, this “Maleficent” film shot in England’s Pinewood Studios. Despite the mumbles from those extras, this sequel’s out in October, is a dark fantasy film and has mysterious evil characters — some of whom worked on the project.

[From Page Six]

Ugh. For what it’s worth, actors always say that once they start directing, it’s difficult for them to just take acting gigs because they’ve had a taste of being more involved, in having a bigger say. Plus, I just think Angelina likes being really involved. And for what it’s worth… Angelina is a producer on Maleficent franchise and Disney loves her. Which means that she does get a big say in the production.

PS… I really like Angelina’s sacky peasant dress here, truly.