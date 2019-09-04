Cindy Adams: Angelina Jolie ‘acted like a big star’ on ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie on Labor Day, out to lunch with three of her children, Shiloh, Pax and Zahara. I think Zahara is wearing a version of the dress Angelina wore in Paris recently, right? Z’s dress is shorter than the one her mom wore, although maybe Angelina gave it to Zahara and Zahara took it to a tailor or something. Or maybe Zahara just got a different version. Anyway, it seems like Angelina is still keeping her kids close, especially after her oldest (Maddox) went off to college a few weeks ago. Angelina said she “ugly-cried” but she’s really proud of Maddox. I believe her. And now I wonder if Pax and Zahara are already making their college plans too and how that will turn out.
Meanwhile, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil comes out next month and I’m hoping the promotion will sustain us for weeks! But of course *someone* had to be nasty about Angelina’s big return to a beloved Disney character. Cindy Adams at Page Six had this to say, in a piece called “Angelina Jolie Can Do No Wrong.”
The camera loves Angelina. The fans love Angelina. The UN loves Angelina. I love Angelina. You love Angelina. Everyone loves Angelina — except maybe Brad Pitt.
Only doesn’t maybe love Oscar winner/Golden Globe winner/highest paid actress winner Angelina are certain lesser folk from the set of her new film. Bitching and complaining, the littler types humph she was acting like a big star. Well, kiddies, she is. They burble she made like she’s the director. Well, she has directed even if her things didn’t maybe grab awards.
Like Britannia doesn’t have enough problems what with Brexit and that prince of a guy Andrew plus its high prices and high mortality rate and Mrs. Duchess Meghan, this “Maleficent” film shot in England’s Pinewood Studios. Despite the mumbles from those extras, this sequel’s out in October, is a dark fantasy film and has mysterious evil characters — some of whom worked on the project.
Ugh. For what it’s worth, actors always say that once they start directing, it’s difficult for them to just take acting gigs because they’ve had a taste of being more involved, in having a bigger say. Plus, I just think Angelina likes being really involved. And for what it’s worth… Angelina is a producer on Maleficent franchise and Disney loves her. Which means that she does get a big say in the production.
PS… I really like Angelina’s sacky peasant dress here, truly.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
So what, she didn’t hang out daily with the extras, head to the pub every day after shooting? Didn’t buy the whole cast a country manor each?
What odd whining.
Nah as a little woman she has to apologize for existing and occupying space in the world, just another version of “She should know her place”. She can act like a big star because she draws clicks, eyeballs and big money to projects. She should never downplay her success, no woman should.
Yeah, can’t recall negative stories from Tarantino’s film about Leo and Brad “acting like the big stars”. I wonder what the difference is…
Good grief,She IS the big star. I suspect sour grapes are whats driving this!
Those kids look like they get along really well. And yes, duh, she is a big star.
Sorry but this is page six and they are notoriously known to smear Angelina.
There are lots of stories out there from staff confirming Angelina has always been nice and gracious towards people.
Angelina is looking amazing and so glad to see the big smiles of the children’s faces.
Brad on the other hand is going to Kanye West’s church 😂
Love her! She’s a big star but I don’t see it going to her head .
Please. Not for nothing but this is Cindy Adams and Page 6 from the New York Post. That paper is used to line cat litter boxes all over New York City.