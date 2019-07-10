Angelina Jolie stepped out with her godmother Jacqueline Bisset in Paris

Angelina Jolie has been in Paris for the past three or four days. I think the trip is half-business, half-pleasure. A few days ago, she shot a new ad for Guerlain, and the paparazzi got some shots of her in lingerie, looking tousled and beautiful on a balcony or something. Then they photographed her out and about in Paris this week, and the photos are very pretty. She stepped out solo in white slacks and a pale grey sweater which I WANT, it’s so gorgeous. And then she caused, like, an international incident when she spent time with Jacqueline Bisset.
Bisset is actually Angelina’s godmother – Bisset knew her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, and I think Bisset knew/knows Jon Voight too. Bisset and Angelina seem to check in with each other every few years. While Bisset is English, I believe she lives in France most of the time, if not all the time. Maybe Angelina called her godmother up for lunch while she (Angelina) was in town, I really don’t know. Angelina and Jacqueline have hung out twice in two days, and on Tuesday, when they exited the hotel, a huge group of people swarmed around them. It was all very epic. Bisset looks amazing, right? Angelina looks great too – I love her summer maxi dress. It’s such a good dress that I suspect she didn’t pick it out herself.
You know what I wonder? I wonder if Angelina Jolie was doing more than a Guerlain shoot while she was in Paris. We’re in early July, it’s conceivable that was doing a photoshoot for an October-issue magazine in Paris, right? Maleficent: Mistress of Evil comes out in October! Perhaps a Vogue shoot? I wonder if Mario Testino or Annie Leibovitz is in Paris this week too.
I don’t usually like what Angie wears, but both of those outfits are fantastic. The gray sweater and white pants are simple and classic but so chic and I love that maxi dress.
Jacqueline Bisset also looks fantastic and chic.
She looks good here, fresh and happy. Don’t know if she recently got anything done, but if she did she got her money’s worth.
I actually want that bag of hers. I love huge bags like that.