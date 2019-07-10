Kim Kardashian on her Met Gala corset: ‘I have never felt pain like that in my life’

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive at the 2019 Met Gala in New York

Kim Kardashian’s “wet look” Thierry Mugler ensemble at this year’s Met Gala did not seem particularly “on theme” to me, but I also acknowledged that Kim is very campy in general, so anything she does comes across as camp. Kim’s whole look was very thought-out, from the shiny, damp-looking hair to her glistening skin to the tiny crystals hanging off the Mugler dress, all giving the effect of “she just climbed out of the ocean.” The Mugler number was also notable because Kim was cinched in there to a crazy degree – she got a custom Mister Pearl corset which made her waist look SO tiny, and there was even talk that Kim might have had some of her ribs removed. Well, in Kim’s WSJ. Magazine interview, she talked about that corset and how painful it really was.

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the pain she experienced at the 2019 Met Gala. The 38-year-old reality star explained that the corset she wore to the event caused her the most pain she has ever felt in her life. Kim wore a Thierry Mugler look paired with a Mister Pearl corset that didn’t allow her to sit down and required that she take breathing lessons so she didn’t pass out.

“I have never felt pain like that in my life. I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach,” Kim told WSJ Magazine.

As for the rumors she had ribs removed to squeeze into the corset and dress, Kim responded, “I don’t even know if that’s possible!”

[From Just Jared]

I believe her – I believe that the corset was painful and that it left marks on her body and that she probably felt like she was going to pass out. That would be my nightmare – doing something terrible for “fashion” only to pass out at the Met Gala. My concern would also be for my internal organs – surely it’s not healthy for your body to be cinched into a too-tight corset for hours at a time, to the point where you can’t even sit down? So, you’re in terrible pain, you can’t sit down, and you’ve basically been sewn into your dress so you can’t have a moment to unbuckle or unzip anything briefly just to catch your breath. That’s hell. I’m describing hell. All for the Met Gala, smh.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive at the 2019 Met Gala in New York

Kim Kardashian West at arrivals for Camp...

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Kim Kardashian on her Met Gala corset: ‘I have never felt pain like that in my life’”

  1. Slowsnow says:
    July 10, 2019 at 8:46 am

    She really is bringing the Victorian back, non?

    Reply
  2. Marigold says:
    July 10, 2019 at 8:46 am

    All that work just to look like she followed Buffalo Bill’s directives well enough.

    Reply
  3. Penny says:
    July 10, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Then why the hell did you wear it??

    It’s the Met Gala, not junior prom, there was fitting after fitting for that dress – this wasn’t something just grabbed off the rack from JC Penney’s that ended up being two sizes too small and you were ‘forced’ to squeeze into it.

    One of the richest women in the world, attending one of the most exclusive events in fashion – you chose to wear that (honestly, ugly) thing, don’t come crying to us now like it was some tragedy that befell you.

    Ugh.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    July 10, 2019 at 8:52 am

    She’s an idiot and she and Kanye have no chemistry whatsoever. They don’t even look at each other, two narcissists in love with themselves.

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    July 10, 2019 at 8:53 am

    Kim, I feel pain like that whenever KUWTK comes on TV.

    Reply
  6. Ally says:
    July 10, 2019 at 8:54 am

    Yeah but it was worth risking puncturing your organs with your own ribs to look like a shrivelled profiterole.

    Meanwhile her dopey husband can apparently be FASHUN in a leisure suit.

    Wretched, wretched idiots.

    Reply
  7. LeaTheFrench says:
    July 10, 2019 at 8:54 am

    I actually really liked her look, but I think she would have looked just as good (and felt ten times more comfortable) without the corset. I don’t really see the need for her waist to be so cinched in this dress – as in, the look would have worked just as well without it. The focus of that look was clearly on the dripping effect, and to me the cinched waist was not essential to create that effect. But who am I to say.

    Reply
  8. Swack says:
    July 10, 2019 at 8:55 am

    Same woman who has promoted waist training corsets.

    Reply
  9. elimaeby says:
    July 10, 2019 at 8:58 am

    All that work and her husband dressed like he was going to Home Depot. SMDH.

    Reply
  10. AllKindsOfSugar says:
    July 10, 2019 at 9:00 am

    All that work to build something to match Kanye’s visionary plastic shoes.

    Reply
  11. Spicecake38 says:
    July 10, 2019 at 9:01 am

    Serious question-did she wear this the entire night,if so how long was she there,and what about maneuverability issues if she had to use the bathroom, and then,since she probably planned NOT to ;how long did she not eat or drink prior to going,and and and ….So many questions??

    Reply
  12. Luna says:
    July 10, 2019 at 9:05 am

    These comments are everything. I can’t stop giggling. Thank you.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment