Kim Kardashian on her Met Gala corset: ‘I have never felt pain like that in my life’

Kim Kardashian’s “wet look” Thierry Mugler ensemble at this year’s Met Gala did not seem particularly “on theme” to me, but I also acknowledged that Kim is very campy in general, so anything she does comes across as camp. Kim’s whole look was very thought-out, from the shiny, damp-looking hair to her glistening skin to the tiny crystals hanging off the Mugler dress, all giving the effect of “she just climbed out of the ocean.” The Mugler number was also notable because Kim was cinched in there to a crazy degree – she got a custom Mister Pearl corset which made her waist look SO tiny, and there was even talk that Kim might have had some of her ribs removed. Well, in Kim’s WSJ. Magazine interview, she talked about that corset and how painful it really was.
Kim Kardashian is opening up about the pain she experienced at the 2019 Met Gala. The 38-year-old reality star explained that the corset she wore to the event caused her the most pain she has ever felt in her life. Kim wore a Thierry Mugler look paired with a Mister Pearl corset that didn’t allow her to sit down and required that she take breathing lessons so she didn’t pass out.
“I have never felt pain like that in my life. I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach,” Kim told WSJ Magazine.
As for the rumors she had ribs removed to squeeze into the corset and dress, Kim responded, “I don’t even know if that’s possible!”
I believe her – I believe that the corset was painful and that it left marks on her body and that she probably felt like she was going to pass out. That would be my nightmare – doing something terrible for “fashion” only to pass out at the Met Gala. My concern would also be for my internal organs – surely it’s not healthy for your body to be cinched into a too-tight corset for hours at a time, to the point where you can’t even sit down? So, you’re in terrible pain, you can’t sit down, and you’ve basically been sewn into your dress so you can’t have a moment to unbuckle or unzip anything briefly just to catch your breath. That’s hell. I’m describing hell. All for the Met Gala, smh.
She really is bringing the Victorian back, non?
All that work just to look like she followed Buffalo Bill’s directives well enough.
Then why the hell did you wear it??
It’s the Met Gala, not junior prom, there was fitting after fitting for that dress – this wasn’t something just grabbed off the rack from JC Penney’s that ended up being two sizes too small and you were ‘forced’ to squeeze into it.
One of the richest women in the world, attending one of the most exclusive events in fashion – you chose to wear that (honestly, ugly) thing, don’t come crying to us now like it was some tragedy that befell you.
She’s an idiot and she and Kanye have no chemistry whatsoever. They don’t even look at each other, two narcissists in love with themselves.
And he throws on some Dickies work clothes while she suffers for fashion. Eff that.
Kim, I feel pain like that whenever KUWTK comes on TV.
Yeah but it was worth risking puncturing your organs with your own ribs to look like a shrivelled profiterole.
Meanwhile her dopey husband can apparently be FASHUN in a leisure suit.
I actually really liked her look, but I think she would have looked just as good (and felt ten times more comfortable) without the corset. I don’t really see the need for her waist to be so cinched in this dress – as in, the look would have worked just as well without it. The focus of that look was clearly on the dripping effect, and to me the cinched waist was not essential to create that effect. But who am I to say.
Same woman who has promoted waist training corsets.
All that work and her husband dressed like he was going to Home Depot. SMDH.
I thought the same thing. Kim was clearly trying way too hard and Kanye didn’t even try at all.
All that work to build something to match Kanye’s visionary plastic shoes.
Serious question-did she wear this the entire night,if so how long was she there,and what about maneuverability issues if she had to use the bathroom, and then,since she probably planned NOT to ;how long did she not eat or drink prior to going,and and and ….So many questions??
She’s said in the past that she pees on/in her spanx when she’s wearing them. I imagine she just did the same here.
These comments are everything. I can’t stop giggling. Thank you.