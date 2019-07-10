Kim Kardashian on her Met Gala corset: ‘I have never felt pain like that in my life’

Kim Kardashian’s “wet look” Thierry Mugler ensemble at this year’s Met Gala did not seem particularly “on theme” to me, but I also acknowledged that Kim is very campy in general, so anything she does comes across as camp. Kim’s whole look was very thought-out, from the shiny, damp-looking hair to her glistening skin to the tiny crystals hanging off the Mugler dress, all giving the effect of “she just climbed out of the ocean.” The Mugler number was also notable because Kim was cinched in there to a crazy degree – she got a custom Mister Pearl corset which made her waist look SO tiny, and there was even talk that Kim might have had some of her ribs removed. Well, in Kim’s WSJ. Magazine interview, she talked about that corset and how painful it really was.

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the pain she experienced at the 2019 Met Gala. The 38-year-old reality star explained that the corset she wore to the event caused her the most pain she has ever felt in her life. Kim wore a Thierry Mugler look paired with a Mister Pearl corset that didn’t allow her to sit down and required that she take breathing lessons so she didn’t pass out. “I have never felt pain like that in my life. I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach,” Kim told WSJ Magazine. As for the rumors she had ribs removed to squeeze into the corset and dress, Kim responded, “I don’t even know if that’s possible!”

I believe her – I believe that the corset was painful and that it left marks on her body and that she probably felt like she was going to pass out. That would be my nightmare – doing something terrible for “fashion” only to pass out at the Met Gala. My concern would also be for my internal organs – surely it’s not healthy for your body to be cinched into a too-tight corset for hours at a time, to the point where you can’t even sit down? So, you’re in terrible pain, you can’t sit down, and you’ve basically been sewn into your dress so you can’t have a moment to unbuckle or unzip anything briefly just to catch your breath. That’s hell. I’m describing hell. All for the Met Gala, smh.