Jaden Smith launched a free vegan food truck to feed LA’s homeless

Jaden Smith turned 21 last Friday. He celebrated by dropping his second album, ERYS, which is an elaborate way to mark the milestone. However, what’s even more impressive is what he did after his birthday. Last Sunday, Jaden announced the launch of his latest charitable endeavor, I Love You Restaurant, which is a food truck that hands out healthy, vegan food to the homeless.
Jaden also posted this video of folks receiving the paper bags full of food and this photo, which he combined with promotion of his album. I have nothing but praise for Jaden on this. California has an unprecedented amount of homeless/unhoused people currently. Upwards of 60,000 of the state’s homeless/unhoused live in Los Angeles alone, which is a 12% increase over the last two years. The current POTUS likes to hurl insults at us about it, yet refuses our request for help so our mayor and city leaders are trying to figure out what they can do, and our governor is opening up some extra funds. But the situation is too big to manage and while everyone tries to come up with a plan on how to improve conditions for those affected, those affected are dying. So Jaden’s involvement and act of compassion is everything. I don’t expect rich, private citizens to solve issues such as this, but I appreciate when they make some form of contribution.
Remember this isn’t Jaden’s first wide-scale, philanthropic endeavor. Last year he was one of the investors of JUST Water, an environmentally conscientious water company. That partnership has given birth to The Water Box, a smaller version of water filtration system used by JUST Water, that has been dispatched to Flint, Michigan to help with their water crisis. Jaden recently gifted Ellen DeGeneres a box with her name and logo on it that he donated to Flint. Jaden is 21 years old and has lived a life of privilege. This earns him a lot of respect in my book. I can’t wait to see where his proposed JADENInc goes next.
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
This is so great. It’s so easy for people who can help to sit back and do nothing, but if he spends his life and wealth helping others then that’s amazing.
yes! I mean I am usually weary of the Smith kids but this is really something wonderful.
Good for him. I hope others will follow in his steps. Philanthropy has really fallen out of favour in recent years (I’ve read some less than encouraging stats about the silicone valley execs and their lack of involvement). I sincerely hope Jaden continues using his platform in such a positive way.
This makes my heart happy. What a great young man he is turning out to be.
For a second I read it vegan free food truck….
But good for him!
Love, love, love this. Feeding hungry people is one of the nicest things you can do IMO and he didn’t have to do this. Speaks to his good character that he did.
This is amazing. I remember some people dissing this boy when he was a teenager for his cooky ways. And I’ll never forget Kitten who said he seems like a decent boy and not like other celebrity kids and people should leave him alone..
I’m so proud of him..
#BlackBoyMagic
WORD.
So happening.
IIRC, people were put off because he eschewed formal education and of course the whole Scientology thing, which is still concerning. But on this, his heart is definitely in the right place.
I was one of those people and I happily stand corrected. Thanks Kitten and MzansiZuluGirl for showing me the error of my ways
Jaden’s heart is in the right place, unlike most celebrity offspring.
Wow props to Jaden, the kid is out there doing something to help others because he can and wants to. He’s a great role model with a good heart.
This is absolutely lovely. Good for him.
I help cook a meal once a month for the homeless in our area and it’s heartbreaking. The people that come are so grateful for a real meal. And we can’t always give them what we want, like fresh vegetables or high quality protein, because we are on a tight budget of donated money. Providing veggie first food is such a great thing. I’ve always been a fan, because normal is over rated and kindness is under rated. He’s always been the he and not the other.
My dream is getting one of those washing machine trucks they have in Aus, so we can allow people to wash their clothing. Or a truck with a portable shower would be crazy good.
This is awesome of him.