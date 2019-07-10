Donald Glover wore a bold checked suit to ‘The Lion King’ premiere: cute or nah?

I’ve covered the LA premiere photos from The Lion King separately, divided into two posts. One post for Beyonce and one post for all non-Beyonce attendees. Even though Beyonce clearly got the most attention at the premiere, the event was very well-attended with most of the cast (voice actors) showing up and lots of celebrity guests who just wanted to see the movie. Donald Glover has sort of been eclipsed by Beyonce, but I suspect Glover is fine with that. Glover voices grown-up Simba and I appreciate his bold fashion choices.
Here’s Chiwetel Ejiofor looking like a whole meal. He voices Scar.
Tiffany Haddish went to the premiere! I wonder if she tried to act as Beyonce’s bodyguard again.
Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams look amazing here. Best they’ve ever looked, honestly.
Yara Shahidi went black-and-white except for the shoes. I realize it’s “in style” to do shoes in a completely different color, but I really dislike that.
Steph and Ayesha Curry and their little girls. Such a sweet family.
Wow, I haven’t seen LeAnn Rimes in a while. She came out with Eddie Cibrian and Eddie’s two sons.
Zooey and Emily Deschanel, for some reason.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Did the Deschanels dad work on the film?
Yes, he’s credited on it, I just looked it up as that was my first thought too.
Yes, he worked on the Cinematography which I heard was breathtaking.
The caption on his daughters’ picture is kind of disrespectful, tbh.
Chiwetel Ejiofor getting better with age, like fine wine and Keanu Reeves.
I love Donald’s look, its him.
Also I can’t help but feel this is the look James Middleton is going for and failing at it (esp with the shots from Wimbledon).
YES lol. JMidy wants to look like this, but not quite.
I like Glover’s look. I feel like he’s reached a point now where he can just do what he wants and I’m like, sure, its Donald Glover, that works.
I really like Donald Glover’s suit. It’s funky and it suits him. It wouldn’t work for everyone, but for him it sure does!
Michelle Williams’ dress is amazing! I love it!
He should have trimmed his beard, otherwise he looks good for him. I like the suit. It fits well on him.
All of the women excert for Tiffany look good. I am only feeling Tiffany’s hair. The suit looks too tight. She looks as unconvinced as I am that this outfit was a good idea. I do like that she tries though.
I actually like Yara’s whole outfit. The proportions work and it does not age her.
Steph’s family is cute. Both little girls look a lot like him.
I did not realize that I missed Chiwetel until I saw these photos. It is nice to see him again. He needs to be in more things.
Chiwetel Looks like a man. That’s the best way I can explain it. He always looks good.
Kelly and Michelle nailed it and look great some of the best from all I’ve seen at the premiere. And LeAnn just didn’t even try.
I love Donald’s style, but damn, Chiwetel looks goooooood.
Kelly and Michelle look amazing.
The Curry girls are adorable, but IMO too young for a red carpet photocall.
I like Donald’s look.
Has anyone else noticed that Donald Glover FRICKING SIMBA hasn’t posted a single Lion King related post on any of his Social Media? It’s like he doesn’t really care about it. Then people wonder why it’s turning into the Beyonce show