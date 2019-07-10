Donald Glover wore a bold checked suit to ‘The Lion King’ premiere: cute or nah?

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

I’ve covered the LA premiere photos from The Lion King separately, divided into two posts. One post for Beyonce and one post for all non-Beyonce attendees. Even though Beyonce clearly got the most attention at the premiere, the event was very well-attended with most of the cast (voice actors) showing up and lots of celebrity guests who just wanted to see the movie. Donald Glover has sort of been eclipsed by Beyonce, but I suspect Glover is fine with that. Glover voices grown-up Simba and I appreciate his bold fashion choices.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

Here’s Chiwetel Ejiofor looking like a whole meal. He voices Scar.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

Tiffany Haddish went to the premiere! I wonder if she tried to act as Beyonce’s bodyguard again.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams look amazing here. Best they’ve ever looked, honestly.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

Yara Shahidi went black-and-white except for the shoes. I realize it’s “in style” to do shoes in a completely different color, but I really dislike that.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

Steph and Ayesha Curry and their little girls. Such a sweet family.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

Wow, I haven’t seen LeAnn Rimes in a while. She came out with Eddie Cibrian and Eddie’s two sons.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

Zooey and Emily Deschanel, for some reason.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King"

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Donald Glover wore a bold checked suit to ‘The Lion King’ premiere: cute or nah?”

  1. Lara says:
    July 10, 2019 at 7:18 am

    Did the Deschanels dad work on the film?

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      July 10, 2019 at 7:35 am

      Yes, he’s credited on it, I just looked it up as that was my first thought too.

      Reply
    • Maddy says:
      July 10, 2019 at 7:35 am

      Yes, he worked on the Cinematography which I heard was breathtaking.
      The caption on his daughters’ picture is kind of disrespectful, tbh.

      Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    July 10, 2019 at 7:23 am

    Chiwetel Ejiofor getting better with age, like fine wine and Keanu Reeves.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 10, 2019 at 7:24 am

    I love Donald’s look, its him.

    Also I can’t help but feel this is the look James Middleton is going for and failing at it (esp with the shots from Wimbledon).

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 10, 2019 at 7:37 am

      YES lol. JMidy wants to look like this, but not quite.

      I like Glover’s look. I feel like he’s reached a point now where he can just do what he wants and I’m like, sure, its Donald Glover, that works.

      Reply
  4. TheHeat says:
    July 10, 2019 at 7:25 am

    I really like Donald Glover’s suit. It’s funky and it suits him. It wouldn’t work for everyone, but for him it sure does!
    Michelle Williams’ dress is amazing! I love it!

    Reply
  5. aiobhan targaryen says:
    July 10, 2019 at 7:32 am

    He should have trimmed his beard, otherwise he looks good for him. I like the suit. It fits well on him.

    All of the women excert for Tiffany look good. I am only feeling Tiffany’s hair. The suit looks too tight. She looks as unconvinced as I am that this outfit was a good idea. I do like that she tries though.

    I actually like Yara’s whole outfit. The proportions work and it does not age her.

    Steph’s family is cute. Both little girls look a lot like him.

    I did not realize that I missed Chiwetel until I saw these photos. It is nice to see him again. He needs to be in more things.

    Reply
  6. Seraphina says:
    July 10, 2019 at 7:33 am

    Chiwetel Looks like a man. That’s the best way I can explain it. He always looks good.
    Kelly and Michelle nailed it and look great some of the best from all I’ve seen at the premiere. And LeAnn just didn’t even try.

    Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    July 10, 2019 at 7:36 am

    I love Donald’s style, but damn, Chiwetel looks goooooood.

    Kelly and Michelle look amazing.

    The Curry girls are adorable, but IMO too young for a red carpet photocall.

    Reply
  8. ElleBee says:
    July 10, 2019 at 7:43 am

    I like Donald’s look.

    Has anyone else noticed that Donald Glover FRICKING SIMBA hasn’t posted a single Lion King related post on any of his Social Media? It’s like he doesn’t really care about it. Then people wonder why it’s turning into the Beyonce show

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment